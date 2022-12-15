An Iowa City man faces felony charges after police say he assaulted the mother of his child in front of two minors. Iowa City Police were called to the Prairie du Chien Road residence of 42-year-old Bernard Cooper just after 7am Saturday for a domestic disturbance that reportedly resulted in a broken window. Arriving officers say Cooper and the mother of his child had been involved in an argument when they decided to separate. Cooper allegedly responded by walking into the woman’s room and threating to kill her. The alleged victim also reported that Cooper had been physical in the past.

