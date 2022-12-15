Read full article on original website
Related
KCJJ
IC man accused of assaulting multiple police officers after disrupting EMTs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he assaulted multiple police officers after interfering with emergency medical technicians. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were initially called to Pancheros on South Clinton Street just before 1:30am Sunday for an assault. As EMTs were treating the victim, 28-year-old Shaan Desai of Ava Circle allegedly kept pushing up against them and refusing to give them space to work. Officers noticed Desai showing signs of intoxication, and he reportedly refused orders to leave the area…even after being encouraged by a friend.
KCRG.com
Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
WIFR
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
LEE Co., Ill. (WIFR) - Over two months ago, on October 16th at approximately 11:49 p.m, deputies from the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson after a report of an individual shot in the throat. The victim of the shooting was identified as 41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois. Verkruysse was transported to KSB Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and then airlifted to a Rockford Area Hospital for stabilization.
Illinois boy, 8, denied life-saving surgery by insurance
His family says the surgeon qualified to operate on him also practices plastic surgery, so their insurance won't cover it.
KWQC
Officers cleared in Davenport fatal shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said it was reasonable for officers to use deadly force in the Oct. 30 officer-involved shooting incident in Davenport. “The law states that it is reasonable for a person to use deadly force certainly in a case where deadly force is...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man stabbed and shot another man with a BB gun over boots
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police say a man stabbed another man and shot him with a BB gun in an argument over a pair of boots. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. This happened Friday night at the 2900 block on Central Avenue. 31 year old Blake Drapeau was...
KCJJ
IC man faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting mother of his child in front of two minors
An Iowa City man faces felony charges after police say he assaulted the mother of his child in front of two minors. Iowa City Police were called to the Prairie du Chien Road residence of 42-year-old Bernard Cooper just after 7am Saturday for a domestic disturbance that reportedly resulted in a broken window. Arriving officers say Cooper and the mother of his child had been involved in an argument when they decided to separate. Cooper allegedly responded by walking into the woman’s room and threating to kill her. The alleged victim also reported that Cooper had been physical in the past.
superhits106.com
Suspect In Custody For The Death Of Kylie Duster Of Dubuque
Investigators with the Dubuque Police Department have arrested a suspect in the July 2021 murder of 20-year-old Kylie Jo Duster of Dubuque. 23 year old Romell Davon Enoch, an inmate at the Clarinda Correctional Facility in Clarinda, Iowa has been taken into custody by Dubuque Police. Enoch will be booked into the Dubuque County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree.
KCJJ
Coralville Police trying to determine identity of shoplifter arrested with drugs
Coralville Police are trying to determine the identity of a shoplifter who they say was in possession of multiple drugs upon his arrest. The man, listed in arrest records as “John Doe”, reportedly entered Scheels at the Coral Ridge Mall just after 2:30 Friday afternoon, selected merchandise, then tried leaving through an employees-only door. Store staff stopped the man in the parking lot. The total value of the stolen merchandise was about $55.
Suspect Arrested In Dubuque Murder
During the first hearing for Romell D. Enoch in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on a charge of first-degree murder, Judge John Sullivan set Enoch at a $1 million bond and scheduled his next hearing for Thursday, December 22nd. Enoch will remain in Dubuque County Jail until his next hearing. County Attorney C.J. May III asked that Enoch stay in the Dubuque jail until his trial, as the prison where Enoch was serving 25 years for unrelated charges is five hours away. Sullivan said the matter would be discussed at a later time.
KCJJ
Downtown IC shoplifter reportedly urinated himself after being caught
A downtown Iowa City shoplifter gave the term “wet bandit” a whole new meaning this holiday season after the intoxicated subject reportedly urinated himself after he was caught by loss prevention. That’s according to a call made to Iowa City Police by an employee of the downtown Target....
ourquadcities.com
8 face federal drug-trafficking charges
Eight Burlington residents face charges in federal court as a result of a joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. Six individuals made their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15: Gilbert Lee...
Scott County Attorney releases details on Oct. 30 shooting that left Davenport man dead, says officers' actions were justified
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday morning, the Scott County Attorney's office released the results of its investigation into the Oct. 30 shooting that left a Davenport man dead and six law enforcement officers on "critical incident leave." Attorney Michael Walton discussed the results shortly after 11 a.m. at the...
KWQC
One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids woman convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend will not serve any more jail time. The judge sentenced her to five years in prison, but said she already served her time leading up to the trial. In her second trial in September,...
KCRG.com
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after repeated kicking of defenseless man
An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an alleged assault on another man. Police say 18-year-old Kaden Leech is captured on surveillance video walking up to the victim. When the victim sat down, Leech reportedly kicked the man over and over. The video goes on to show the victim lying defenseless on the ground, but Leech kept up the assault.
KCJJ
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to blaze at house under construction on Highway 22
Multiple agencies responded to a weekend fire at a house under construction on Highway 22 near Riverside. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate Riverside firefighters were initially called to a reported structure fire at a house under construction at 2510 Highway 22…about two miles east of Kalona…just before 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Kalona, Wellman and Washington all converged on the scene a short time later to assist. No one was inside the residence at the time.
ourquadcities.com
Pedestrian in Sterling struck and killed by train
A man was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning in rural Sterling. On Dec. 14th, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway of an incident involving a pedestrian and a train in an area of US 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling, according to a Wednesday release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 1