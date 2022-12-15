ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

Comments / 1

accesswdun.com

GSP investigating fatal Hall County wreck

A fatal, single--vehicle wreck Sunday night led to the closure of Cash Road at Elizabeth Lane. The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation and will release details when appropriate.
atlantanewsfirst.com

No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County porch pirate suspect arrested

Jackson County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Hoschton area in recent weeks. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson was arrested Thursday at a home in the West Jackson area and is facing charges of Porch Piracy and Theft by Taking.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Public Utilities office burglarized, Weaver D's trash can knocked over and more

Property damaged, stolen and tampered with at Athens Public Utilities office. A government vehicle was stolen, three gates were damaged and filter station control knobs were opened by an unknown suspect who trespassed the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Water and Sewer Office sometime between 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 9:13 a.m. on Dec. 10, according to a report from the ACC Police Department.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

White County firefighters distribute toys with Toys for Tots

White County firefighters from Station 3 and Station 6 on December 15 assisted Toys for Tots in the distribution of Christmas presents for the less fortunate. The firefighters assisted in locating and loading the toys for the families according to a press release from the White County Government. Children also received a tour of the firetruck and the tools used in firefighting.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigating armed robbery in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police Department is searching for an alleged armed robbery suspect who is still at large. According to police, officers responded to a residence located on Albemarle Dr. in reference to an audible alarm Friday evening. The suspect shot multiple rounds into a victim’s...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

350 female detainees transferred to Atlanta Detention Center from Union City

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they transferred “350 female detainees” from the Union City South Annex to the Atlanta City Detention Center. Officials say the transfer follows the “intergovernmental agreement between Atlanta and Fulton County, allowing...
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments

(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Police arrest Bogart mail theft suspect

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department reports the arrest of a mail theft suspect: Joseph Webb was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail. Police say the 21 year-old Bogart man stole from mailboxes in Bogart, taking letters and packages over the past several months. From the ACCPD…. On December 13, 2022,...
BOGART, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Friday morning in Marietta. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Cobb Parkway near Polytechnic Lane. The Marietta Police Department says its initial investigation revealed that an 81-year-old Lawrenceville man was driving a Ford...
MARIETTA, GA

