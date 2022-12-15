Read full article on original website
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing prescription drugs
WINDER — A newly elected Georgia lawmaker has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of prescription drugs from a retirement complex he manages, according to the Associated Press. Danny Rampey was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult,...
GSP investigating fatal Hall County wreck
A fatal, single--vehicle wreck Sunday night led to the closure of Cash Road at Elizabeth Lane. The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation and will release details when appropriate.
No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
Jackson County porch pirate suspect arrested
Jackson County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Hoschton area in recent weeks. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson was arrested Thursday at a home in the West Jackson area and is facing charges of Porch Piracy and Theft by Taking.
MPD Reports: Gun stolen out of vehicle; attempts to buy vehicle with gift cards; report of vehicle hitting man in wheelchair in the roadway
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious car –...
ACCPD blotter: Public Utilities office burglarized, Weaver D's trash can knocked over and more
Property damaged, stolen and tampered with at Athens Public Utilities office. A government vehicle was stolen, three gates were damaged and filter station control knobs were opened by an unknown suspect who trespassed the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Water and Sewer Office sometime between 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 9:13 a.m. on Dec. 10, according to a report from the ACC Police Department.
White County firefighters distribute toys with Toys for Tots
White County firefighters from Station 3 and Station 6 on December 15 assisted Toys for Tots in the distribution of Christmas presents for the less fortunate. The firefighters assisted in locating and loading the toys for the families according to a press release from the White County Government. Children also received a tour of the firetruck and the tools used in firefighting.
Police investigating armed robbery in Cobb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police Department is searching for an alleged armed robbery suspect who is still at large. According to police, officers responded to a residence located on Albemarle Dr. in reference to an audible alarm Friday evening. The suspect shot multiple rounds into a victim’s...
Funeral arrangements set for correctional officer killed in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Gwinnett County correctional officer who was killed earlier this week as he arrived at work. Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Ozburn Riner, 59, of Winder, was gunned down in the parking lot of Gwinnett Corrections Center...
350 female detainees transferred to Atlanta Detention Center from Union City
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they transferred “350 female detainees” from the Union City South Annex to the Atlanta City Detention Center. Officials say the transfer follows the “intergovernmental agreement between Atlanta and Fulton County, allowing...
GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments
(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.
Alleged drug dealer indicted for death of Forsyth County teen
Photo by(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) A suspected drug dealer who investigators say sold the drug that killed a Forsyth County teenager has been formally indicted on murder and drug charges.
Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
Police warn residents after 2 homes burglarized in metro Atlanta community
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police Department is warning residents to stay vigilant after two homes were burglarized in the same community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday at 9:00 p.m., officers were called to two burglaries of unoccupied homes in the 1400 block...
Police arrest Bogart mail theft suspect
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department reports the arrest of a mail theft suspect: Joseph Webb was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail. Police say the 21 year-old Bogart man stole from mailboxes in Bogart, taking letters and packages over the past several months. From the ACCPD…. On December 13, 2022,...
‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isaiah Lester thought Saturday would be a typical day at work but it was everything but that. He was one of the first on the scene after a fiery car crash happened, right outside of his job on Tara Boulevard. “We saw the smoke...
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight in Cobb County
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Friday morning in Marietta. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Cobb Parkway near Polytechnic Lane. The Marietta Police Department says its initial investigation revealed that an 81-year-old Lawrenceville man was driving a Ford...
