New Zealand Visa For Japanese, Singapore, Portuguese, Mexican Citizens
New Zealand offers its tourists extensive natural landscapes, wildlife and fantastic vacations. From exceptional wildlife, rainforest, mountain peaks, rain forests to great food and cultural history, it's no wonder tourists visit New Zealand. Japanese passport holders must apply for an NZeTA online if they wish to visit New Zealand for up to 90 consecutive days. From 1 October 2019, Japanese citizens wishing to visit New Zealand will need an NZeTA. Japan is one of the 60 countries that have a visa waiver agreement with New Zealand. All visa-exempt citizens, including transit passengers, as well as airline and cruise ship crew, must apply for a New Zealand eTA prior to departure. Electronic Travel Authorization is required for travelers visiting Japan for tourism, business, or transit purposes. The application process for the New Zealand eTA form for Japan can be completed online smoothly, quickly and easily.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns
BERLIN — (AP) — Defense officials said Monday that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO unit after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. Germany is scheduled to take the rotating lead of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint...
Butterfly Network Completes Successful Deployment of 500 Butterfly iQ+ Devices and Training of 500+ Healthcare Workers Across 224 Facilities in Kenya
BURLINGTON, Mass. & NAIROBI, Kenya--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 19, 2022-- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care through the power of handheld, whole-body ultrasound, today announced the completion of phase one of its deployment and training program in Kenya. The program brought 500 Butterfly iQ+ devices and ultrasound training to local mid-level healthcare practitioners and was part of a larger effort – supported by a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – to equip 1,000 healthcare workers in Sub-Saharan Africa with Butterfly iQ+, the world’s only handheld, whole-body ultrasound probe to advance maternal and fetal health. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005090/en/ The 10 cohorts, comprising 514 practitioners in total, who have completed training and now have the skills and equipment to bring Butterfly iQ+ back to across Kenya. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Worldwide 3D Projectors Industry is Projected to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027 at a 5.7% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "3D Projectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for 3D Projectors estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Global Electronic Adhesives Strategic Business Report 2022: 12 Players Featured Including 3M, Evonik Industries and LG Chem - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electronic Adhesives: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Electronic Adhesives estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Automotive Automated Parking System Market 2022-2028: Continuous Technological Advancement Drives Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Automated Parking System Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive automated parking system market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. The continuous technological advancement in vehicles is one of the core factors behind the increasing demand for the automotive automated parking system.
Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of Schools for This Century and Beyond
This inspiring book by Dr. Shawn Dilly is now available via major players in the global book distribution field. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 17, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Schools for This Century and Beyond by Dr. Shawn Dilly via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.
UK's controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled lawful by court
The UK's controversial policy to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda was deemed lawful by the country's High Court on Monday.
Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report (2022-2027): Key Players LG Electronics, Fujitsu, Samsung & More Drive 5% Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report Forecast: (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The recent report on Qatar Air Conditioner Market by The publisher exhibits a comprehensive study of the changing dynamics of the market, including the prominent growth drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, trends, and developments, among others.
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
P2P Carsharing Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Executive Cars Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "P2P Carsharing Market Size and Share Analysis Report by Car Type - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the market research study the size of the peer-to-peer carsharing market was a little over $1,598 million in 2021,...
Global Emission Monitoring System Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies, Siemens and ABB Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Emission Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global emission monitoring system market. The global emission monitoring system market is expected to grow from $2.82 billion in...
