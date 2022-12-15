Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Craftsmen Industries, Inc. Customizes Truck for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Nationwide Tour
Over the past 40 years, Craftsmen Industries, Inc. has grown from a small company focused on trailer sales to a leader in vehicle and trailer customization. With over 170 tradespeople working under one roof at their St. Charles facility, Craftsmen can seamlessly complete projects on schedule and within budget. The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino truck build showcases Craftsmen’s unique skills and abilities to create a one-of-a-kind vehicle that perfectly fits the customer’s needs.
Woonsocket Call
Goodbody Health Announces Cash Injection for Growth Through Divestment of Polish CBD Operations
ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces that that it has agreed to sell the Polish CBD related elements of its operations to Voyager Life PLC ("Voyager") in return for a consideration of £1.5m, comprising £0.5m cash and £1.0m convertible loan notes ("CLNs").
Woonsocket Call
The Paver Company Sets New Trend for Concrete Paving Industry
A survey conducted by ICPI revealed that in the last couple of years, commercial and residential sales of the concrete paver industry grew about 18% in the U.S. and 6.42% in Canada. The survey also stated that as sales rapidly grew, the labor shortage has become a concern in the construction industry. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact of the rising demand for efficient and fast production of automatic block-making machines.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Woonsocket Call
E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Rising Influence of Digital Technology Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow from $476.34 billion in 2021 to $568.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1163.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.
Woonsocket Call
North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software Report 2022 with ISV (Independent Software Vendors) List With Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This product is ideal for payment providers, POS companies, private equity companies looking for acquisition candidates. It provides market share by more than 30 different metrics. This product is a list...
Woonsocket Call
Bestax Chartered Accountant Offers Effective VAT Filling and Registration Services
Bestax Chartered Accountant, a trusted financial and business advisory firm, offers VAT filling and registration services in Dubai. Managing financial records effectively and making solution-focused business decisions are two important things that every business needs to thrive. Through the help and advice of experts who understand the market and are well-experienced in the business world, companies and organizations can be sure to grow their businesses without any hassle. Bestax Chartered Accountant is a trusted financial consultancy and business advisory firm committed to providing effective solutions for various business and financial needs. The company offers its services to clients from different industries, and they ensure to provide them with satisfactory services. Thus, their services include Economic Substance Regulation (ESR), Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) & Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance, VAT & Excise Consultancy, Audit & Assurance Services, Internal Audits, Accounting Softwares & ERP Implementation, and other business services.
Woonsocket Call
P2P Carsharing Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Executive Cars Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "P2P Carsharing Market Size and Share Analysis Report by Car Type - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the market research study the size of the peer-to-peer carsharing market was a little over $1,598 million in 2021,...
Woonsocket Call
Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of Digital Governance
The inspiring book by Ahmad Almulla and Arun Tewary is now available via major players in the global book distribution field. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 17, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Digital Governance by Ahmad Almulla and Arun Tewary via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.
Woonsocket Call
TRONAPP.SBS Introduces Revolutionary Cryptocurrency Cloud Mining Platform.
London, United Kingdom, 16th Dec 2022 – As the demand for cryptocurrency continues to rise, TRONAPP.SBS, a subsidiary of Tron Limited and a UK-registered company (number 14225279) with its headquarters at 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU, has announced the launch of its new cloud mining platform. The platform, which was registered with the UK government on July 11, 2022, offers users a unique opportunity to earn stable passive income from their investments in cryptocurrency mining.
Woonsocket Call
North America Tethered Drones Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Long Operational ISR Drones for Military Applications Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Tethered Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America tethered drones market is expected to grow from US$ 32.99 million in 2022 to US$ 231.67 million by...
Woonsocket Call
Agilent to Present at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferences
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CEO Mike McMullen and CFO Bob McMahon will present at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference and the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Both conference presentations will be webcast live. Details are included below. Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference. Goldman Sachs...
Woonsocket Call
Infobip Appoints Vice President of Marketing and Growth to Support Ambitious Targets
By combining the marketing and growth teams, Infobip puts its customers front and center to build global brand awareness. Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth. Ben will lead Infobip’s global marketing and growth function and is responsible for increasing the firm’s market share and brand awareness to meet its ambitious growth targets. Taking a customer-centric approach, he will ensure Infobip is positioned as the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.
Woonsocket Call
VanEck Announces Yearend Distributions for VanEck Equity ETFs
VanEck announced today the following 2022 annual distributions per share for its VanEck® equity exchange-traded funds. The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.
Woonsocket Call
InetSoft’s Style Intelligence – An online dashboard creator that offers users more powerful BI solutions
A robust business intelligence platform like Style Intelligence, by InetSoft, guarantees a quicker deployment time than the majority of competing products on the market and has an award-winning online dashboard and reports creation. USA - Online dashboards have become the top business intelligence tools used today. Professionals can quickly review...
Woonsocket Call
Worldwide NGS Market Forecasted to Grow at 15% p.a., to Reach ~$9.3B in 2025 – Market Report by DeciBio Consulting
DeciBio Consulting LLC’s latest market report, “Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Growth and Trends (2019-2025),” predicts that the Next generation Sequencing market will grow to ~$9.3 billion (USD) in 2025 driven primarily by clinical adoption in oncology settings across the patient journey, including early detection and monitoring.
Woonsocket Call
Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies 2022: Monetization Opportunities and Strategies in a Competitive Field - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides an executive-level overview of global telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies, with case studies. It delivers qualitative insights into the IoT industry, telecom IoT value chain, select telecom service launches, telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies and use cases.
Woonsocket Call
Electric hand dryer market is expected to reach the value of US$ 5.5 Bn by the end of 2031
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global electric hand dryer market. In terms of revenue, the global electric hand dryer market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global electric hand dryer market.
Woonsocket Call
Global Emission Monitoring System Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies, Siemens and ABB Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Emission Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global emission monitoring system market. The global emission monitoring system market is expected to grow from $2.82 billion in...
Woonsocket Call
New Mexico Organizations Improving Community Health Receive Over $1.1 Million From UnitedHealthcare To Expand Programs
Investment addresses food and housing security, education and training, maternity care, rural care and behavioral health. UnitedHealthcare today announced an investment of over $1.1 million to organizations and initiatives focused on addressing social determinants of health by expanding health care access and improving health equity in New Mexico’s frontier and urban communities. This investment includes over $380,000 in grants previously announced supporting maternity care, food and housing security and behavioral health.
Comments / 0