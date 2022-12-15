ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Zealand Visa For Japanese, Singapore, Portuguese, Mexican Citizens

New Zealand offers its tourists extensive natural landscapes, wildlife and fantastic vacations. From exceptional wildlife, rainforest, mountain peaks, rain forests to great food and cultural history, it's no wonder tourists visit New Zealand. Japanese passport holders must apply for an NZeTA online if they wish to visit New Zealand for up to 90 consecutive days. From 1 October 2019, Japanese citizens wishing to visit New Zealand will need an NZeTA. Japan is one of the 60 countries that have a visa waiver agreement with New Zealand. All visa-exempt citizens, including transit passengers, as well as airline and cruise ship crew, must apply for a New Zealand eTA prior to departure. Electronic Travel Authorization is required for travelers visiting Japan for tourism, business, or transit purposes. The application process for the New Zealand eTA form for Japan can be completed online smoothly, quickly and easily.
Canada Visa From Finland, Belgium and Chile Citizens

Finnish citizens, like many other nationalities, do not need to apply for a visa when traveling to Canada for short visits. This is because the citizens of Finland are visa exempt. In 2016, the Canadian government introduced the Canada eTA for Finnish citizens, an electronic travel authorization that can be applied for via a simple online application, eliminating the need to visit an embassy to apply in person. Whatever the reason for your trip to Canada, it's important to note that Finnish citizens require a visa waiver or visa before they can legally enter the country. Finnish citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for short-term (less than 90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. An approved eTA for Canada is a multiple entry travel authorization allowing a total stay of up to 6 months with each entry. Once your electronic permit for Canada has been issued, it will automatically be 'linked' to your Finnish passport. What's great about the new Canadian eTA is that it's valid for five years (or until your passport expires, whichever comes first). The process to obtain a Canadian eTA takes less than 30 minutes to complete online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or meet in person. Travelers can have their visa waiver approved in minutes.
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Global Data Center Transformation Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027 - Rise of Cloud Data Center Triggers Broad-based Opportunities for Transformation Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Data Center Transformation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Transformation Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Data Center Transformation estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4...

