New Zealand Visa For Japanese, Singapore, Portuguese, Mexican Citizens
New Zealand offers its tourists extensive natural landscapes, wildlife and fantastic vacations. From exceptional wildlife, rainforest, mountain peaks, rain forests to great food and cultural history, it's no wonder tourists visit New Zealand. Japanese passport holders must apply for an NZeTA online if they wish to visit New Zealand for up to 90 consecutive days. From 1 October 2019, Japanese citizens wishing to visit New Zealand will need an NZeTA. Japan is one of the 60 countries that have a visa waiver agreement with New Zealand. All visa-exempt citizens, including transit passengers, as well as airline and cruise ship crew, must apply for a New Zealand eTA prior to departure. Electronic Travel Authorization is required for travelers visiting Japan for tourism, business, or transit purposes. The application process for the New Zealand eTA form for Japan can be completed online smoothly, quickly and easily.
Canada Visa From Finland, Belgium and Chile Citizens
Finnish citizens, like many other nationalities, do not need to apply for a visa when traveling to Canada for short visits. This is because the citizens of Finland are visa exempt. In 2016, the Canadian government introduced the Canada eTA for Finnish citizens, an electronic travel authorization that can be applied for via a simple online application, eliminating the need to visit an embassy to apply in person. Whatever the reason for your trip to Canada, it's important to note that Finnish citizens require a visa waiver or visa before they can legally enter the country. Finnish citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for short-term (less than 90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. An approved eTA for Canada is a multiple entry travel authorization allowing a total stay of up to 6 months with each entry. Once your electronic permit for Canada has been issued, it will automatically be 'linked' to your Finnish passport. What's great about the new Canadian eTA is that it's valid for five years (or until your passport expires, whichever comes first). The process to obtain a Canadian eTA takes less than 30 minutes to complete online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or meet in person. Travelers can have their visa waiver approved in minutes.
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Global Data Center Transformation Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027 - Rise of Cloud Data Center Triggers Broad-based Opportunities for Transformation Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Transformation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Transformation Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Data Center Transformation estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4...
