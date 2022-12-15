ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Satanic Temple adds ‘Serpent of Genesis’ to Illinois Capitol Rotunda holiday display

By Cole Henke, Danny Connolly
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBQr1_0jjzGloT00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A controversial holiday exhibit has returned to the Illinois Capitol.

Each year, the Secretary of State’s office allows different religions to put up holiday displays in the capitol’s rotunda to celebrate their festivities. Joining a holiday tree, a Christian Nativity scene and a Jewish menorah is a display of Sol Invictus, put up by the Satanic Temple of Illinois on Tuesday.

Illinois Supreme Court makes history with female majority

Sol Invictus is a holiday on Dec. 25 to historically to celebrate Roman gods and now celebrates “being unconquered by superstition and consistent in the pursuit and sharing of knowledge,” according to the Satanic Temple’s website . This is the fourth year and third display for the Temple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFTDF_0jjzGloT00
Members of the Satanic Temple Illinois gather in the Capitol with their Sol Invictus display

In 2018, the first year the Satanic Temple of Illinois displayed a representation of Sol Invictus in the Illinois Capitol, several lawmakers and religious leaders tried to remove their display. They also faced a protest of their baby Baphomet statue last year by a group of Christians.

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants the freedom of speech – and the freedom of religious expression.

“The State of Illinois is required by the First Amendment to allow temporary, public displays in the state capitol so long as these displays are not paid for by taxpayer dollars,” a sign by the displays reads. “Because the first floor of the Capitol Rotunda is a public place, state officials cannot legally censor the content or speech of displays.”

Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City

Other religious displays have been around for longer. The Menorah has been displayed for 19 years, and one Rabbi who organized the said their celebration is special this year.

“This year is special is because on the Jewish calendar, there’s a cycle of seven years, every seventh year is called the Hakhel,” Rabbi Meir Moscowitz of Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois said. “This is the year of assembly. And coming at the at the end after the pandemic, it’s even more meaningful that we have an opportunity to assemble to come together.”

Members of each religious group enjoy the freedom to post their symbols in a public place with other religions. In years past, there was a Festivus pole, based on a holiday created for the sitcom Seinfeld .

“Religious plurality is one of the bedrocks of our society,” Minister Adam, a co-congregation head of Satanic Temple Illinois who did not provide his last name to WCIA, said.

“The message of Hanukkah is a message of light,” Moscowitz said. “It’s a message of religious freedom. It’s a message of inspiration. And therefore, we’re lucky that we live in a place that we have the ability to display our religion to display this message publicly.”

Governor Pritzker signs law changing SAFE-T Act

Bishop Thomas Paprocki, leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Springfield condemned the Satanic display, asking people to “reject the Devil’s lies and turn to Christ.” He openly criticized the decision last year to allow the rotunda to host the Satanic Temple.

“Christians look forward to eternal happiness with God in Heaven,” the bishop said. “Those who worship Satan are doomed to suffer the pains of hell with the Evil One and his minions forever. People are free to choose. I pray for the conversion of sinners and their eternal salvation.”

Paprocki is not involved with the group that puts up the Nativity scene.

Their Sol Invictus display this year is a statement on banned books. It includes a crocheted snake over crocheted apples and a book of “On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres” by astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus, a book banned by the Catholic Church for 200 years for writing that the Earth revolves around the sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVZtW_0jjzGloT00
The Satanic Temple of Illinois’ Sol Invictus display

“The serpent of Genesis and the apples symbolizes that whole ‘forbidden knowledge’ sort of thing.” Adam said. “The book, obviously, is one that was banned, but also something that is really important to remember, which is that Copernicus himself was not actually persecuted by the church. Instead, he worked in harmony with them. And we like to see that this is an affirmation of our Satanic values, by existing in harmony with other religions.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 125

AmyL Kent
3d ago

just wrong, this whole state going to hell, I couldn't believe our small town paper had the gall to post that in our town paper. God help us all, the Devil is surely at work.

Reply(19)
38
Dennis Ennis
2d ago

BFD Quit giving them ANY recognition. Such a small & insignificant bunch, GOD has a way to deal with them HIS will will be done.

Reply(3)
15
guest
3d ago

The ‘serpent’ in Genesis, everyone knows it is Satan. Not many knows the meaning, which is, you cannot get any lower in God’s eyes. Satan played himself too, who was the covering cherub of the “Mercy Seat”. He was, the Tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Satan was out in all force, to try to defeat God’s Plan from the beginning, to ruin the heritage of, the Son of God. He took a huge step, in this, by seducing Eve, wholly, by fathering Cain. This act, was the fruit that Eve and Adam, partook of and not an apple as taught by Christianity. As bad as that was, God stabilize the situation. Satan tried other times, but was not successful.

Reply(7)
7
Related
Lauren Jessop

Satanic Temple holiday display sits in Illinois capitol next to Nativity scene and menorah

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban

Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Funeral Services Monday For Sen. Bennett

Funeral services are set for Monday for Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who died earlier this month of complications from an undiagnosed brain tumor. Governor JB Pritzker is among those expected to attend the services for the Champaign Democrat, who had served in the state legislature since 2015. The services will be held at 10am Monday at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Illinois

Illinois has a diverse climate, punctuated with warm summers, cold winters, and fluctuating temperatures. Described as continental, this climate supports a wide range of flora that decorate farmlands, forests, wetlands, parks, and yards. If you are an Illinois resident, there is a high chance that you have encountered several native...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Gov. Pritzker: ‘May your Hanukkah be filled with miracles’

CHICAGO (25 News Now) - Illinois’ Jewish governor lit the state’s Menorah in Downtown Chicago Friday urging people to see the light even though he said brutality, oppression and hatred have not gone away. Gov. JB Pritzker boasted that Illinois has had the most Jewish governors in the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2now.com

'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman

Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. High-impact winter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Illinois

Located in the Great Lakes region of the United States, Illinois is one of the most populous states in the country. While its capital is Springfield, Chicago is actually the largest city. Illinois benefits from both fertile farming lands and access to shipping via both the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. The state is generally very flat, with a climate largely influenced by its proximity to the vast waters of the Great Lakes. But, just where is the coldest place in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child

Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Adam Kinzinger’s future might not be in Illinois

(WTVO) — Illinois GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger is talking about his future after announcing that he is leaving Congress. The 44-year-old discussed his next moves in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times Friday. He said that he is entertaining a move to TV, but academia, corporate boards or even a return to politics could be […]
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment

Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker yesterday celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing passage of the amendment and joined labor leaders and legislators in celebrating the achievement.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy