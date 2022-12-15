When it comes to naming pets, American cat and dog owners apparently choose certain names more frequently than they do others. That’s at least what Rover.com found when researchers analyzed pet profiles on the animal boarding website for its annual dog and cat name reports. The pet website identified the “top 100” pet names that were attached to male and female dogs and cats nationally. “To better understand the meaning behind these names, and what they can tell us about the people, places, and stories that defined the past year, we dove deep into the Rover database of over a million pet parents to determine...

13 DAYS AGO