Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
Popculture
Dog Food Recalled
Health officials are urging dog owners to be a little extra cautious before their furbaby's next feeding. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has voluntarily recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food due to a labeling error that resulted in the wrong dog food being presented as the prescription diet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in a notice on Dec. 2.
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
7 Holiday Plants That Are Toxic to Pets
‘Tis the season to shop for festive plants like poinsettias, holly, and mistletoe, whether to gift or to display around the house. While those traditional plants make great presents and can elevate anyone’s Christmas decor, many of them are actually dangerous for our furry friends—especially when consumed. Some plants can even be lethal, which is why it’s important to stay informed about the flora you may be tempted to bring into your home. Here are seven popular holiday plants that are actually toxic to pets.
11 Labrador Retriever facts that might surprise you
These Labrador Retriever facts will help you get to know one of the canine kingdom's most loving breeds
notabully.org
22 Dog Breeds That Sleep A Lot
There’s nothing better than waking up with your pooch lying next to you, and if you’re a sleepy head like me, nothing beats a good afternoon nap, especially if your dog is happy to join in on the sleepy cuddles. I must admit that sometimes I get lured...
studyfinds.org
Best Dog Toys: Top 5 Items Most Beloved By Experts — And Pets Themselves!
Grab your furry friend. This is going to be a squeaking-good read! Did you know an incredible 69 million U.S. households have a dog?! That means there are likely tens of millions of toys scattered across homes, hiding under couches, or currently being gripped tightly in dogs’ mouths. Just like little kids, our best friends get very excited when we bring them home something fun to play with — so we wanted to find the best dog toys to recommend to owners nationwide.
fox56news.com
Cold weather tips for pet owners
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As winter approaches and the temperatures drop, it’s time to think about how to look after your pets in cold weather. While most aspects of pet care remain the same, no matter the temperature, there are some extra things you need to do and some that you should avoid.
Top dog and cat names of 2022 revealed: report
When it comes to naming pets, American cat and dog owners apparently choose certain names more frequently than they do others. That’s at least what Rover.com found when researchers analyzed pet profiles on the animal boarding website for its annual dog and cat name reports. The pet website identified the “top 100” pet names that were attached to male and female dogs and cats nationally. “To better understand the meaning behind these names, and what they can tell us about the people, places, and stories that defined the past year, we dove deep into the Rover database of over a million pet parents to determine...
RSPCA ‘begging’ people not to dump their pets this winter
An animal welfare charity said it is “begging” people not to dump their pets amid rising concerns about neglect and abandonment.The RSPCA said it has seen a 25% rise in the number of abandonment incidents being dealt with by its rescue teams this year, as well as a 13% rise in neglect incidents.The charity said it is working hard to keep pets in loving homes this Christmas by providing support to those struggling.It is appealing to people who are in a position to donate to join the Christmas Rescue at a time when the charity says “any contribution could make...
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
Gifts for our pets: Discover the ultimate gift guide for pets and pet lovers this holiday season
Let’s face it, it has been a long year. And the truth is there is someone that has always stayed by your side no matter what challenge or situation you had to go through. This is why your furry friend also deserves a gift this holiday season, and...
DVM 360
Top pet names, breeds, and insurance claims of 2022
We've almost reached the end of the year! Embrace Pet Insurance used this as an opportunity to list the most popular pet names, breeds, and common insurance claims from 2022. According to a company release,1 the data below was derived from Embrace's database of over 1.5 million quotes from the year. First up, are the most common dog and cat names:
This Super-Plush Pet Bed With Over 52,000 Five-Star Reviews Is the Ultimate Snuggle Spot for Dogs & Cats
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most pet parents would do anything to make sure their fur baby is as comfortable as possible (*cough cough* including letting them sleep with you in bed *cough cough*). But this faux fur calming bed is so cuddly and cozy, your pet may decide that their bed is actually way comfier than yours — and best of all, you can get it on sale right now.
Food recall news: Nestlé Purina PetCare Company Voluntarily Recalls a Limited Amount of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat Wet Dog Food Due to Labeling Error
Out of an abundance of caution, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food in 13.4 oz cans due to a labeling error. For a brief period on September 15, 2022, cans of a different complete and balanced adult dog food, Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts In Gravy With Real Turkey & Venison wet dog food, were labeled as PPVD EN Low Fat in one of our factories. The mislabeled diet is safe to feed, but it is not the intended formula for dogs requiring a prescription PPVD EN Low Fat diet, who may have sensitivities to traditional diets or difficulty digesting fat.
MLive.com
Pet tents and teepees for home, travel
Are you a pet parent with holiday travel plans and need a portable play area for your fur babies? Amazon has pet tents and teepees for home and travel. Take your pets on family vacations in style, whether it’s to the beach, campsite, or another family member’s home. Shop at Amazon for deals to make pets cozy. Discover durable tents and flexible teepees with soft pillows and collapsible carrying cases. Save on foldable cat and dog carriers. Get pop up portable play pens and more. Discover deals on play areas with enclosures, sun shelters and anti-escape mesh. Shop Amazon, and get fast, free shipping and free returns with Amazon prime.
Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur
It’s pretty normal for some of us to slip up on our dog’s grooming from time to time. For dog parents with more hard-to-groom breeds, sometimes the constant shedding, brushing, and trimming can grow to be a little too much. But for most of us, the appropriate action to take when grooming gets to be […] The post Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur appeared first on DogTime.
Gifts for Healthy Pets and Their Owners
The post Gifts for Healthy Pets and Their Owners appeared first on Seniors Guide.
The 5 largest dog breeds in the world
From gentle giants to courageous canines, the largest dog breeds have something for everyone
10 Tips To Help Prepare You For Moving With A Pet, According To An Expert
Moving is time-consuming — and also confusing for pets. As familiar items begin to disappear, many endure some anxiety. Here are some tips to feel prepared.
