Jaclyn Smith Shares Her PDA-Filled Workout With Husband in New Video
Jaclyn Smith has a unique workout routine involving a lot of kissing with her husband, Brad Allen. The original Charlie's Angels actress recently shared a video of her and her husband exercising together—and it's not like any other workout you've ever seen before. In the video shared by Smith...
Camila Cabello Rocks Fiery Red Hair & Sheer Bodysuit In Steamy Music Video With Oxlade: Watch
Camila Cabello shows off her seductive side in her new music video for the song “KU LO SA,” her collab with Nigerian afro-beat artist Oxlade. The Fifth Harmony alum, 25, looked sultry as ever, rocking red hair and a sheer bodysuit for the video, which came out Friday, Dec. 16.
In Style
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned in the Unofficial Supermodel Leggings InStyle Editors Love, Too
Model off duty style has a new, (un)official uniform, as evidenced by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. The supermodel duo twinned on a recent stroll in Beverly Hills, each of them sporting oversized outerwear and black, high-waisted leggings, which they tucked below white crew-length socks. Both models’ leggings are from Alo — a brand beloved by other stars, including Candice Swanepoel and Kaia Gerber, in addition to InStyle editors.
Hailey Bieber Puts a Festive Spin on the Glazed-Nail Trend
At the beginning of the year, Hailey Bieber predicted that glazed-donut skin was going to be a thing. It ended up being so popular—and pervasive—that it quickly extended to our nails. Nail salons have been inundated with requests for the pearlescent, dewy glazed-donut nails finish this year. So much so that Bieber is now the patron saint of all things glazed—it’s her thing.
Rihanna Finally Shows Off Baby Boy In Adorable First Video On TikTok
We have two pieces of very, very important news to tell you:. Second, Rihanna's first video on TikTok is of her brand new baby boy!. The "Love On The Brain" singer shared on Saturday (December 17) an adorable video of her son, whose name has not yet been made public. He's seen grabbing hold of Rihanna's phone before momma takes control of the device to show off her smiling baby. "Oooh! You're trying to get Mommy's phone," Rihanna is heard saying in the background.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed
Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Speaks Out After His Death
The mother of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is speaking out days after her son was found dead in a California hotel room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Connie Boss Alexander shared a message on her Instagram Story on Thursday (December 16). "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can," she wrote. "Please continue to keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."
Jennifer Lopez shops for holiday presents in a gorgeous coat
Like all of us, Jennifer Lopez is scrambling for Holiday presents. Unlike most of us, she looks very stylish while doing it, wearing a gorgeous fur coat that she paired with some jeans and boots. RELATED: Ben Affleck chooses Starbucks over Dunkin’ during romantic outing with...
Brittany Murphy's Brother Believes 'Clueless' Star Was 'Taken Out'
Brittany Murphy's brother is still searching for answers after the Clueless star's death 13 years ago. Murphy was found dead in the bathroom of her Hollywood Hills home on December 20, 2009. She was 32. Her husband, 40-year-old British screenwriter Simon Monjack, died five months later under similar circumstances. The Los Angeles coroner ruled the deaths were due to pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication. Dozens of prescription drugs were found in both Murphy's and Monjack's system.
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill & Their Daughters Dress Up For ‘The Godfather’-Themed Dinner Party: Photos
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill transformed into a ruthless family of mobsters with their three stunning daughters this week for a fun The Godfather–themed dinner party. The 55-year-old country crooner shared a slideshow of photos (seen below) from the event on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and looked super into the shindig, donning a three-piece tux, fedora, and all. “’The Godfather’ dinner theme night last night,” he captioned the post, which was set to mysterious music. “Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!”
Helena Christensen Says ‘Take the Plunge’
IS IT COLD ENOUGH YET?: Helena Christensen joined Dodiee founder Elisa Dahan at a low-key cocktail party Tuesday night at the label’s pop-up store in New York’s SoHo. Partial to designers who enhance women’s curves, Christensen said she loves Dodiee for that reason. Wearing a body-hugging black knit dress with an open back, the irony of the style she chose for the cocktail party was not overlooked. “It’s funny that I ended up wearing something black. I am a very colorful person. I usually never wear black. People are surprised when I do. The lavender is my number-one color. Hot pink?...
Kylie Jenner Bared Her Enviable Abs In A Black Cutout Dress At Art Basel
Kylie Jenner continued her epic string of sultry, all-black get-ups while making a stylish appearance at Art Basel in Miami last week. (No, we’re still not over it!) The reality star, 25, flaunted her sculpted, toned abs in a black, curve-hugging dress that featured two midriff cut-outs, a halter neckline and a thigh-skimming skirt.
Camila Cabello joins the ‘Wednesday’ dance challenge wearing a sheer corset dress
Camila Cabello is also a fan of Netflix’s hit show Wednesday. The Cuban American singer and actress took to social media to share a video of herself joining the “Wednesday Dance Challenge.” The video, posted on Cabello’s TikTok, shows the “Havana” performer recreating Jenna Ortega’s moves in...
Katie Couric Channels Christmas Tree for Holiday Party Outfit
O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, How lovely are thy branches... , taking to Instagram to upload a festive photo of herself sporting a Christmas tree-inspired outfit on Dec. 15. In the picture, the broadcast journalist appeared as a literal human Tannenbaum, decked out in the very merry ensemble of...
