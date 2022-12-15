ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

‘I’m not going back to jail’: Shawano man arrested after crime spree, high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin

By Ben Newhouse
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
UPMATTERS

Police investigating Wisconsin shooting incident that left 17-year-old hospitalized

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton are investigating a shooting on North Fair Street that left a 17-year-old hospitalized on Saturday evening. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Fair Street after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street with a report of a gunshot around 4:45 p.m. on December 17.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police investigate shooting incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Shooting Leaves One Injured, Police Looking For Suspects

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Appleton police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fair St. Saturday night. At approximately 4:43 p.m. Appleton Police Officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police warns of new scam in Menasha

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison. Updated: 3 hours ago. It was a terrible act of senseless violence, and now the murderer...
MENASHA, WI
wnmufm.org

UP man jailed on cocaine, gun charges

MENOMINEE, MI— A Menominee man has been arraigned on drug charges, following a recent drug bust in the city. Brian Walcher, 60, was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy/MDMA, maintaining a drug house, and six counts felony firearms.
MENOMINEE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Door-to-door scam in Menasha

With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
OSHKOSH, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - December 17, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, December 17, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy