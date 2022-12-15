‘I’m not going back to jail’: Shawano man arrested after crime spree, high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin

Read full article on original website
Police investigating Wisconsin shooting incident that left 17-year-old hospitalized
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton are investigating a shooting on North Fair Street that left a 17-year-old hospitalized on Saturday evening. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Fair Street after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street with a report of a gunshot around 4:45 p.m. on December 17.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash on I-94
CONCORD, Wis. — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash early Sunday near Concord. Officials said the deputy was parked along I-94, eastbound, near County Road F at around 5 a.m. The deputy was providing security while a tow truck operator pulled a semi-truck out of the median. Officials said an eastbound vehicle struck the deputy’s squad...
WBAY Green Bay
wtaq.com
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman stabbed multiple times at Oshkosh business, has non-life-threatening injuries
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a business located on the 800 block of Oregon Street that occurred early Saturday morning at 1:53am. Officers were dispatched to the area for a weapons call, receiving information that a woman had been stabbed multiple times.
WISN
Muskego man dies after attacking people, assaulting officer, injuring himself
UNION GROVE, Wis. — Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident of a man attacking two individuals with what apparently was a brick near Washington Avenue and North Britton Road in the town of Dover. A sheriff investigator arrived at the scene, walked up to the driveway and...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
wtaq.com
WBAY Green Bay
Police warns of new scam in Menasha
Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
wnmufm.org
UP man jailed on cocaine, gun charges
MENOMINEE, MI— A Menominee man has been arraigned on drug charges, following a recent drug bust in the city. Brian Walcher, 60, was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy/MDMA, maintaining a drug house, and six counts felony firearms.
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
WBAY Green Bay
Door-to-door scam in Menasha
Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
WBAY Green Bay
Brice gets nearly 80 years for fatal stabbing, attack on bartender in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man won’t be eligible for parole for 79½ years for a fatal stabbing and an attack on a bartender in March 2021. For 24-year-old Wesley Brice, it’s more than likely a life sentence. Prosecutors say on March 15, 2021,...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 17, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, December 17, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. DA secures stalking conviction against repeat offender
A Stevens Point man this week was convicted on charges of stalking and bail-jumping following a one-day jury trial.
ABC7 Chicago
10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing mom asks to pay bail with piggy bank money
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy is charged as an adult for fatally shooting his mother, allegedly over a virtual reality headset. The boy made his first in-person appearance in court Wednesday. It was the first in-person hearing for the boy, as the small child was walked into the courtroom...
wtaq.com
Judge Orders Removal of Woman’s Dogs After Repeated Biting Incidents in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A judge ordered all dogs to be removed from a Spruce residence after the owner was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, made an initial appearance Thursday in Oconto County court....
Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin
Police have issued a public appeal to find a 16-year-old boy missing in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff's Department said James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the Barronett area. He was last seen on a snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots.
