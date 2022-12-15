ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Letters: Interstate 10 plans come under fire from BR chamber infrastructure chair

The recent Interstate 10 headline “Two lanes will be open in each direction” is contradicted in paragraph three, “one lane open in each direction for 14 months.” DOTD’s designers add “depending on the rain.” Daily life, hurricane evacuation and west side emergency medical transport will be severely impacted.
theadvocate.com

Cracked engine piston led to plane crash in pond at Gonzales college

Investigators have determined that engine failure caused a plane to crash into a pond at an Ascension Parish community college this fall, federal aviation officials said. The propeller-driven plane went down about 9:40 a.m. Nov. 10, Federal Aviation Administration officials have said, while class was under way and outdoor preparations were being made for a fall festival at River Parishes Community College.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Remember the Lafayette high-rise tower project? That land has finally sold, just to a different buyer

The land that was to house two 20-story high-rise towers looking over downtown Lafayette have finally been sold, only to a different buyer. Ruby Rentals LLC, which is registered to Lafayette commercial real estate agent Tim Skinner, bought the two lots north of the federal courthouse between Lafayette and Washington streets from LTBP LLC for $400,000, land records show.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette

Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jurors pass on pothole patch offer, discuss pay raises for themselves

Citing several reasons, the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury turned down a proposal in its last meeting of the year for a Baton Rouge firm to patch potholes on parish roads. In the Dec. 19 meeting, jurors also discussed possible ways to repair a crumbling road in Juror Richard Oliveaux’s district and set a public hearing on a possible pay raise for themselves.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential

Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wondering when Baton Rouge will freeze this weekend? Here are the details

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Baton Rouge will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Local group acquires 2 Las Vegas-based door manufacturers

A Lafayette-based private equity firm acquired two Las Vegas door manufacturing companies to add to growing brand specializing in doors and windows. Kin Capital Partners, founded by Lafayette natives and St. Thomas More graduates Jude David, Erik Billet and Blake David, acquired Builders Door & Trim, which specializes in doors for large homes and developments, and Door & Millwork Co., which specializes in apartments, condos, townhouses and other mult-family developments.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

One dead after head-on car crash in Ascension Parish

A Geismar man was killed after his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities say 62-year-old Michael Head was driving west on LA-928 in Ascension Parish when his 2014 Cadillac SRX crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2013 Toyota 4Runner.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy