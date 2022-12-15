Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO