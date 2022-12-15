Read full article on original website
Lake Maurepas carbon capture project faces backlash over test wells: 'Give us a break'
About 50 residents of Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and other parishes flocked to Baton Rouge for a hearing on a global gas supply company’s application for a test well permit in Lake Maurepas. The stratigraphic test well is set to be built on the lake’s south side in St. John...
Letters: Interstate 10 plans come under fire from BR chamber infrastructure chair
The recent Interstate 10 headline “Two lanes will be open in each direction” is contradicted in paragraph three, “one lane open in each direction for 14 months.” DOTD’s designers add “depending on the rain.” Daily life, hurricane evacuation and west side emergency medical transport will be severely impacted.
Cracked engine piston led to plane crash in pond at Gonzales college
Investigators have determined that engine failure caused a plane to crash into a pond at an Ascension Parish community college this fall, federal aviation officials said. The propeller-driven plane went down about 9:40 a.m. Nov. 10, Federal Aviation Administration officials have said, while class was under way and outdoor preparations were being made for a fall festival at River Parishes Community College.
Remember the Lafayette high-rise tower project? That land has finally sold, just to a different buyer
The land that was to house two 20-story high-rise towers looking over downtown Lafayette have finally been sold, only to a different buyer. Ruby Rentals LLC, which is registered to Lafayette commercial real estate agent Tim Skinner, bought the two lots north of the federal courthouse between Lafayette and Washington streets from LTBP LLC for $400,000, land records show.
How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette
Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
Jurors pass on pothole patch offer, discuss pay raises for themselves
Citing several reasons, the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury turned down a proposal in its last meeting of the year for a Baton Rouge firm to patch potholes on parish roads. In the Dec. 19 meeting, jurors also discussed possible ways to repair a crumbling road in Juror Richard Oliveaux’s district and set a public hearing on a possible pay raise for themselves.
Synced traffic lights in Baton Rouge? It could happen before I-10 closures snarl traffic.
The long-held dream of Baton Rouge’s traffic lights working together to reduce traffic jams is quickly approaching reality — just in time for the anticipated congestion caused by the widening of Interstate 10. City-parish officials said recently that the roughly 500 traffic signals maintained by the city-parish will...
Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential
Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate.
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
Is there an early favorite in the race for Lafayette mayor-president? Not yet, Power Poll respondents say
Earlier this month Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced his intention to run for re-election about the same time as Lafayette attorney Jan Swift launched her intention to challenge him. The election is almost a year away, meaning there’s still plenty time to decide. This month’s Acadiana Power Poll asked who they...
Letters: Jeff Landry's involvement in library disputes won't be helpful
As governor, Jeff Landry would probably ask for laws that would restrict or ban library material of "sexual" content and then bring back laws that dictate what can and cannot take place in the bedroom. Bring back the "good old days" and let's have book burnings on the levee. GORDON...
Wondering when Baton Rouge will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Baton Rouge will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Local group acquires 2 Las Vegas-based door manufacturers
A Lafayette-based private equity firm acquired two Las Vegas door manufacturing companies to add to growing brand specializing in doors and windows. Kin Capital Partners, founded by Lafayette natives and St. Thomas More graduates Jude David, Erik Billet and Blake David, acquired Builders Door & Trim, which specializes in doors for large homes and developments, and Door & Millwork Co., which specializes in apartments, condos, townhouses and other mult-family developments.
Letters: Jeff Landry claim that teachers, librarians sexualizing children is beyond belief
According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, teachers and librarians are (oh dear!) sexualizing our children. And so, he will run for governor by opposing what no one with half a brain could approve. Or believe. DAVID PORTER. retired English professor. Baton Rouge.
One dead in shooting at apartment complex off LSU campus as Baton Rouge killings rise
One person died in a shooting at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive near LSU’s campus Wednesday morning, officials say — the third killing in as many days in Baton Rouge as the city sees an uptick in homicides in December. Emergency services responded just before 8 a.m....
Rain, cold can't stop Louisiana's Christmas bonfires: 'bring that goodness out to people'
Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy. Stretching for miles through the...
One dead after head-on car crash in Ascension Parish
A Geismar man was killed after his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities say 62-year-old Michael Head was driving west on LA-928 in Ascension Parish when his 2014 Cadillac SRX crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2013 Toyota 4Runner.
See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
One of Baton Rouge's oldest charter schools closing, will be reborn to train teachers
One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers. J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in...
