Flyers place Cam Atkinson on IR
It has been a strange year thus far for Flyers winger Cam Atkinson. Originally diagnosed as being out day-to-day with an upper-body injury in training camp, the 33-year-old has still yet to play this season. He was said to be nearing a return and has been participating in practices, but CapFriendly noted that the veteran has now been moved to injured reserve.
Kings loan three players to AHL, including two former first-round picks
The Los Angeles Kings have announced the loans of three players to their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. Those three players are Samuel Fagemo, Rasmus Kupari and Tobias Bjornfot. The moves come in advance of Saturday's game against the San Jose Sharks. Fagemo, 22, was called up to the Kings...
Would the Canucks consider trading defenseman Quinn Hughes?
When looking back on previous NHL seasons, each seems to have one or two stories that, even if it wasn’t the most memorable part of that season, dominated the headlines. Last season, that story seemed to be the availability of Jakob Chychrun, which has carried into this season, and the year before was COVID absences and protocols, which carried into last season too. This season’s headlines, besides Chychrun, seem to be dominated by the Vancouver Canucks: their struggles, their work on extensions, and now, the availability of their players in trades.
Blue Jackets to loan defenseman David Jiricek for World Juniors
The Blue Jackets have made a decision on Czechia’s request to loan defenseman David Jiricek for the upcoming World Juniors. As Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports, Columbus will let the 19-year-old participate in the event where he’ll play alongside two more team prospects in forward Martin Rysavy and defenseman Stanislav Svozil.
Stars forward Mason Marchment fined $2K for embellishment
The NHL has fined Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment $2,000 for diving/embellishment following an incident on December 8 against the Ottawa Senators, when Derick Brassard was issued a hooking penalty. The first such incident only results in a warning, meaning this was the second time Marchment had been caught this season.
What would a proposed 84-game NHL schedule look like?
More hockey? You’d be hard-pressed to find a fan who wouldn’t want it. Earlier this week, there had been some discussions about the NHL potentially expanding the season back to an 84 game schedule for the first time since the 1993-94 campaign. Last night on Hockey Night in...
Sharks activate Matt Nieto, place Luke Kunin on IR
Just ahead of their game tonight at home against the Calgary Flames, the San Jose Sharks announced they have activated forward Matt Nieto off of IR. To create space for Nieto, the team has also placed forward Luke Kunin on IR. Nieto has been out nearly two weeks dealing with...
What the Ottawa Senators are thankful for in 2022
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Ottawa Senators.
Team USA announces 2023 World Juniors roster
With the World Juniors rapidly approaching, Team USA needed to make a final round of cuts to prepare its 25-man roster. With Ryan Leonard, Jack Devine, Shai Buium and Tyler Muszelik sent home, the 25-man roster has been settled. Team USA will begin its tournament taking on Latvia on Dec. 26. The players are as follows:
Jets issue injury updates on Blake Wheeler and Nate Schmidt
The Jets are off to a strong start to their season, entering tonight’s game in Vancouver with a 19-9-1 record despite missing several regulars due to injuries. That list has now grown as head coach Rick Bowness told reporters, including Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press (Twitter link) that winger Blake Wheeler will miss at least a month after undergoing groin surgery. Meanwhile, defenseman Nate Schmidt, who went on injured reserve yesterday, will be out for four to six weeks.
Flyers' Lukas Sedlak placed on waivers, returns to native Czechia
Yesterday, Philadelphia Flyers forward Lukas Sedlak was curiously absent from practice, with it later reported that Sedlak had left the team and returned to his native Czechia. After a couple of hours, the Flyers confirmed that Sedlak had been placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract. Though the decision was certainly surprising, Sedlak enjoying a solid season in his return to the NHL, one would expect he certainly has good reason to do so.
New York Islanders activate forward Kyle Palmieri
Yesterday, as part of our coverage of Adam Pelech’s placement on injured reserve, we covered how the New York Islanders were nearing a return date for Kyle Palmieri, who was out with an upper-body injury. Today, that return date has been finalized, with Palmieri being activated from injured reserve...
What the New York Rangers are thankful for in 2022
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the New York Rangers.
Sabres getting much-needed relief amid struggles
Things haven’t necessarily gone as planned for the Buffalo Sabres to start this season, the team coming into Saturday with a 14-14-2 record thus far, tying them with the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens for the bottom three positions in the Atlantic Division. There are some bright spots, such...
Blackhawks top prospect Alex Vlasic out with broken fibula
The Chicago Blackhawks filled up their NHL roster with veteran names this summer so that they could keep top prospects developing in the minor leagues, competing for a Calder Cup championship. Unfortunately, that development only happens if they can stay healthy, and today the Rockford IceHogs announced some bad news. Alex Vlasic will miss six weeks with a right fibula fracture.
Jets' Nate Schmidt placed on injured reserve with upper-body injury
The Winnipeg Jets have quickly moved Nate Schmidt to injured reserve after he suffered an upper-body injury last night. After the game, head coach Rick Bowness confirmed to Murat Ates of The Athletic that Schmidt had been placed in the concussion protocol. In his place, the team has recalled Ville Heinola under emergency conditions.
