Camden, New Jersey, public school parents and guardians might want to add another item to their holiday shopping list -- face masks. In a letter sent to Camden City School District families Wednesday, superintendent Katrina McCombs told parents and guardians to be sure to send children masked up to class as they come back from winter break. Face masks will be required as part of the "short mask mandate" through the second week of the new year.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO