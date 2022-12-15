ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 1

Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Father of 2 in NJ

A woman who police initially believed was a witness has now been charged in a hit-and-run that killed a father of two in Lindenwold, New Jersey, earlier this month. Raquel Syverston, 52, was charged Wednesday with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. On December 8, around...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Chester County Highway

Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Chester County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Teen Girl Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver Near Olney High School

A teen girl continues to recover after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver just as she was leaving school in North Philadelphia. Samirah Fuggs, 17, had just gotten out of Olney High School Wednesday and was walking across the crosswalk at Duncannon Avenue and Mascher Street with other students around 4 p.m. when a blue car turned and struck her.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious

Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
Man, Woman Shot Inside Car in Philadelphia

A man and woman were shot in a car Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Police said they found 16 bullet holes in the car. Investigators said the woman was driving when she and her passenger were shot near Jackson and Brill streets around 2 a.m. The victims, both in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Father of 2 Struck and Killed by 2 Hit-and-Run Vehicles in NJ

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run. New details here. A father of two was struck and killed by two hit-and-run vehicles in Lindenwold, New Jersey. On December 8, around 5:45 p.m., Lindenwold Police responded to a crash on the 600 block of South White Horse Pike. When...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Thieves Steal and Then Crash DoorDash Driver's Car

Patrice Jackson knew for most of her life that she wanted to help others, especially children. “Because I was in the foster system and I felt like someone helped me. So it’s my job to pay it forward,” she said. Jackson was working with teens and patients in...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Student in Custody After Bringing Gun to Northeast Philly Elementary School

An elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student brought a gun to the Northeast Philadelphia school, police said. The principal of Louis H. Farrell School, on the 8300 block of Castor Avenue, placed the school on lockdown around 8 a.m. when a parent called to report a student brought a firearm into the building, according to authorities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SEPTA Bus Hit by Gunfire in North Philadelphia

A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon. A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency. SkyForce10 showed the SEPTA bus pulled over at Germantown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Crane Tips Over, Blocks NJ Road After Crash

An overturned crane blocked a Camden County, New Jersey road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township. SkyForce10 over the scene showed a sedan into a wooded area off the road, near the overturned...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Car, SEPTA Train Collide in Delaware County

A car collided with a SEPTA train in Delaware County on Wednesday afternoon, suspending one of SEPTA's Regional Rail lines. SEPTA said the Media Wawa Regional Rail train was traveling inbound, toward the city, when it hit a car that was attempting to cross the tracks. It happened just south...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Amid 500 Homicides, Philly Leaders Announce Greater Police Presence

As Philadelphia marked a grim milestone, leaders announced new initiatives to help reduce the continued violence in the city. As of Monday night, there have been 500 homicides in Philadelphia, down seven percent from the same time last year which was ultimately the highest on record. “That’s 500 of our...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Camden Schools to Bring Back Face Masks in Classrooms to Start 2023. Here's Why

Camden, New Jersey, public school parents and guardians might want to add another item to their holiday shopping list -- face masks. In a letter sent to Camden City School District families Wednesday, superintendent Katrina McCombs told parents and guardians to be sure to send children masked up to class as they come back from winter break. Face masks will be required as part of the "short mask mandate" through the second week of the new year.
CAMDEN, NJ
Water Main Breaks Send Water Rushing Through Manayunk Streets

Emergency crews responded to two water main breaks Wednesday morning in the Manayunk neighborhood of Philadelphia. The city water department break discovered an 8-inch main broke on the 100 block of Conarroe Street, just one block off of Main Street, around 8 a.m. Following an investigation, another smaller break was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware County Bridge Reopens After Emergency Repairs

A bridge over the Darby Creek in Delaware County has reopened after it suddenly shut down for repairs earlier this month. The southbound lanes of the Route 420 bridge in Prospect Park reopened Tuesday night after structural issues, which threatened a collapse, were fixed. On Dec. 7, PennDOT said the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Penn Museum's “Winter Break” from Dec. 27-30 offering Free Admission for Kids 17 and Under

Kids under 17 will receive free admission during “Winter Break” at the Penn Museum, December 27 through 30, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. “Winter Break”, back by popular demand, has been extended to four full days, offering indoor museum adventures for families looking to enhance their holiday experiences with history and vibrant cultures from around the world.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

