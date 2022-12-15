Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2024 Honda UR-V And Avancier Coupe-Crossovers Getting A Facelift In China
Honda and its local Chinese partners are preparing a variety of updates to refresh their mid-size crossovers. Based on the same platform, the UR-V and the Avancier will get mild visual updates, tech upgrades, but will also suffer a mild loss of power. Photos released by the Chinese Ministry of...
Carscoops
Geely’s Zeekr Shows Us More Of Its Waymo Robotaxi
Geely-owned Zeekr has published new photos and videos of its robotaxi, dubbed M-Vision concept, which was previewed in renderings last year. The EV is based on the new SEA-M architecture and will be a part of Waymo’s fleet, offering autonomous ride-hailing services in the US. The minivan was designed...
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang Specs, China’s New Ford Edge Hybrid, And Nio ES8: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford has revealed the horsepower specs for their much-awaited 2024 Mustang. According to Ford, base models get an all-new 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, which pushes out 315 hp (235 kW / 319 PS) and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque when running on premium gasoline. Those looking for more power and cylinders can opt for the Mustang GT with its 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which now makes 480 hp (358 kW / 487 PS) and 415 lb-ft (562 Nm) of torque. Building on the V8 is the Dark Horse, with a thunderous 500 hp (373 kW / 507 PS) and 418 lb-ft (566 Nm) of torque.
Carscoops
Next BMW X3M Could Go EV-Only, Report Claims
If you like the idea a gutsy six-cylinder M3 wrapped up in an SUV body, you better move fast: BMW might replace the current X3M with an electric iX3M, according to a report. BMW’s electrification strategy shifts up a virtual gear in the middle of this decade when the company begins to roll out its Neue Klasse platform starting in 2025. It will use the architecture on multiple cars and SUVs, but one of the first to get the new hardware is the next-generation electric iX3, which will be sold alongside a combustion X3 that will look basically the same on the outside, but be built around an evolution of the current CLAR platform.
Carscoops
Watch The RHD-Converted 2023 Ford F-150 Being Tortured In Australia
Ford Australia published footage from the comprehensive durability testing program of the right-hand-drive F-150 that will become available Down Under starting in 2023. The full-size pickup which has been converted to right-hand-drive by Melbourne-based RMA, went through the same tests as the locally-developed Ranger and Everest, making sure it can withstand the harshest conditions. The truck was exposed to extreme temperatures ranging between -40° and +50° Celsius (-40° and 105° Fahrenheit), going through several water crossing, mud, sand, and corrosion tests. It also towed a 4.5-tonne (9,921 pounds) trailer with a boat on a high-speed oval track which is the limit of its towing capabilities.
Carscoops
The IM LS7 Is An Electric Chinese SUV That Looks Like An Aston Martin DBX
This is the IM LS7, an all-electric crossover from China built by a brand you’ve likely never heard of. It also happens to look a lot like the Aston Martin DBX, at least from some angles. The LS7 has been brought to life by IM Motors, a new brand...
Carscoops
Harry Metcalfe Checks Out The Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV
If you wanted a physical example of just how insane some modern cars have become, look no further than the Ferrari Purosangue. While the idea of Ferrari building an SUV is one we have been processing for quite a few years now, the fact that the Italian went out and created one with a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 is quite extraordinary. The fact that has sold out for the first two years despite costing almost double a Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX is perhaps even more shocking.
Carscoops
Driven: Supercharged Theon Design 911 Is A New Take On And Old Favorite
Want to really understand Theon Design and what makes its restomod Porsche 911s stand out in a sea of restomod 911s? Open the frunk. I know, the cargo bay seems a weird place to start when discussing a $600k (£500k) Porsche whose unusual supercharged flat-six is clearly its most obvious talking point. But to see inside the beautifully finished frunk with its embossed leather panels and leather-wrapped RS strut-brace is to see and appreciate just how much effort and care goes into making one of these radically re-made 964-generation 911s.
Carscoops
This Concept 3.6-Liter 340 Hp Four-Cylinder Could Make It To Production
Blueprint Engines is a crate engine manufacturer with the biggest little four-cylinder you’ve ever heard of. Well, not technically the biggest little engine but at 3.6 liters, this four-banger would be could be huge for the aftermarket community in terms of engine swaps. In a very short time since its unveiling, it’s already made a big splash.
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
Finally! Used Car Prices are Falling, but Consumer Reports Says There’s a Catch
Raise your hand if you are tired of the car market. Even though used car prices are dropping, we still aren't paying less. The post Finally! Used Car Prices are Falling, but Consumer Reports Says There’s a Catch appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
What’s The Most Generic Looking Vehicle On Sale Today?
I don’t know about you, but these days I hear people complaining about how cars all look like jelly beans a lot less. That’s not to say that enthusiasts have all of a sudden stopped yearning for the days of old, rather I think it suggests that there are fewer ho-hum, generic looking cars on the road today than there were, say, a decade ago.
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
Carscoops
You Won’t Believe How Easily This Ford GT Hits 310 MPH Or 500 km/h
Sure, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ may have gone quicker than any other standard production car before it (hitting 304.773 mph or 490.48 km/h in 2019), but in a straight line, this 2006 Ford GT is even faster. The Ford GT you’re looking at has been owned by Johnny...
nextbigfuture.com
Pepsi has 36 Tesla Semi Already and Installing Megacharging
PepsiCo is deploying 36 electric Semi trucks from Tesla, with 15 in Modesto and 21 in Sacramento, so far and will deploy 100 Semi Trucks in 2023. PepsiCo is purchasing the big trucks “outright” and is upgrading its plants, including installing four 750-kilowatt Tesla charging stalls at both its Modesto and Sacramento locations, PepsiCo Vice President Mike O’Connell said in an interview. A $15.4 million California state grant and $40,000 federal subsidy per vehicle helps offset part of the costs.
Carscoops
Mercedes To Introduce 70% Greener Aluminum Into Its Vehicles Next Year
Mercedes has signed a letter of intent with Norway’s Hydro for the supply of low carbon aluminum. Thanks to the letter, the automaker could start receiving aluminum with a 70 percent smaller carbon footprint than average and putting it into its vehicles by 2023. “Aluminum is becoming increasingly important...
Carscoops
Can You Make A Clapped Out $20k Subaru Go Faster Than A $200k V12 Lamborghini?
Anyone who has ever tried to modify a car can tell you that somewhere in the back of their minds, there’s a vision of them behind the wheel, passing a supercar. The team behind the Driven Media YouTube channel have proven that that’s possible. In a series of...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered
We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Carscoops
Mengshi’s 1,000HP M-Terrain EV Could Become China’s Answer To The GMC Hummer EV
An off-road-focused SUV is being developed in China and if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to drive an electric tank on the road, this thing might come close. The electric truck is currently being developed by Mengshi, a brand launched by Dongfeng last year. Mengshi translates to Warrior and Dongfeng has previously used the Mengshi badge on a number of combustion-powered military vehicles it has produced over the years. This is the first time the Mengshi name has been used on a production model.
Comments / 0