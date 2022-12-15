ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Anita Durairaj

A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment

In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Action News Jax

Feds order review of power-grid security after attacks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal regulators on Thursday ordered a review of security standards at the nation's far-flung electricity transmission network, following shootings at two electric substations in North Carolina that damaged equipment and caused more than 45,000 customers to lose power. The order by the Federal Energy...
OREGON STATE
NBC Miami

The B-21 Raider and the Future of the Air Force Bomber Force

The Air Force needs some new bombers. The B-1B Lancer and B-2A Spirit are in the twilight of their careers, and the B-21 Raider, a new stealth bomber produced by Northrop Grumman aims to take over the role as the premier bomber for the United States. 'Our adversary's defenses have...
Ars Technica

RocketLab’s first North American launch pushed back again

Rocket Lab had a two-hour launch window that would enable its Electron rocket to send its payload to its intended orbit. Unfortunately, high altitude winds were above allowable safety limits throughout the window. As a result, the launch was postponed. The launch window will be open again at the same time tomorrow night, so we expect that another attempt will be made then.
GEORGIA STATE

