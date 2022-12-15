ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

60 foot fishing vessel salvage underway on Santa Cruz Island

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhaRV_0jjzFJG200

SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, Calif.– A 60 foot fishing vessel named Seperanza Marie with six people and 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board ran ashore on Santa Cruz Island around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The six crewmembers aboard were rescued by a nearby fishing boat when the boat went down in the Chinese Harbor. No one has been reported hurt or injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syNa5_0jjzFJG200

The Coast Guard responded to the incident to begin coordinating with local and state water agencies on how to salvage the wreckage from the sea.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response is on sight to mitigate the cleanup effort of the diesel oil that spilled when the boat went aground. No wildlife impacts have been reported at this time, but the area is being monitored.

Cause remains unknown and under investigation.

The post 60 foot fishing vessel salvage underway on Santa Cruz Island appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they responded to calls of a structure fire Friday in Loma Del Rey. They saw two vehicles and part of the home on fire when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one section of the home. Five engines were on The post Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Possible human remains found in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they are investigating possible human remains found on the 1400 block of Ocean Street. A call was placed at around 10:45 a.m. after someone located the remains. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office collected the remains for further testing. At this time, it is unknown if the The post Possible human remains found in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Santa Cruz early Saturday morning. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:48 a.m. on Water Street, west of North Branciforte Avenue, according to the CHP. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 54-year-old man […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Photo: Fire erupts in East Beach home

Watsonville firefighters attack a fire that broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block East Beach Street Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said the blaze opened up in a second floor portion of the home that is divided into several units. Firefighters were able to largely snuff out the flames within 20 minutes of the 9:20am incident. Three people were taken to the hospital for observation. Goulding said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays

Los Gatos, CA - This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate. "I’m smelling...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

BMW crashes into Mountain View post office

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle crashed into a post office Saturday afternoon, the Mountain View Police Department announced on social media. A photo (above) shows a white BMW SUV crashing into the building. No injuries were reported. The incident happened at the United States Postal Service located at 211 Hope St. Both police […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park

More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public.  The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences.  Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public.  The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 54-years-old man from Santa Cruz is dead after trying to run from CHP officers. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. The CHP said is saw a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officers tried to make an enforcement The post Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy