WEAR
Pensacola's PCS Outreach Ministries hosts 17th Annual Christmas Spirit Toy Giveaway
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- PCS Outreach Ministries is hosting their 17th Annual Christmas Spirit Toy Giveaway in Pensacola. The giveaway will take place at the Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center located at 6405 Wagner Road at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The event will be drive-thru only and all kids must...
WEAR
Pensacola's 'Unity in the Family Ministry' gives gifts to kids with incarcerated parents
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A local non-profit organization wanted to make sure children who have parents in prison are not forgotten about this Christmas. 'Unity in the Family Ministry' handed out toys and gifts to 350 kids at the Wedgewood Community Center on Saturday. Organizers say often times a grandparent or...
WEAR
Beulah holds 3rd annual Christmas Parade for community
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Beulah is hosting their 3rd annual Christmas Parade Saturday. The Beulah Fire Department, Escambia County Sheriff's Office and many others will all be bringing their own floats. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus will be joining in on the fun. The parade starts at the Baptist Church...
WEAR
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's food truck feeds Okaloosa County first responders
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile food truck spread some holiday cheer Sunday. The food truck arrived to feed first responders at the HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital. It's part of the "Great American Road Trip" to help feed 10,000 first responders. All of the food...
RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. This […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County nurse recognized with Nursing Excellence Award
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County nurse was recognized Friday. Santa Rosa Medical Center's Alison Fletcher was awarded the Nursing Excellence Award. The award is given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients. Fletcher was nominated by her peers for her service, compassion,...
WEAR
Cox Charities awards $16,500 to Gulf Coast non-profits
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Cox Communications gave out $16,500 to local non-profits. It's apart of the 'Cox Charities Community Investment grant program.'. Six local organizations received money -- all of which impact some of the most needy and vulnerable in our community. The organizations include:. Emerald Coast Fitness Foundation in Fort...
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties receive $35M to help reduce wildfires
MILTON, Fla. -- Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties will be getting part of an Emergency Wildfire Management Fund to help reduce wildfires in their areas. The money comes from the Florida Forest Service after receiving $93 million during the 2022 Florida legislative session. $35 million from the fund will...
WEAR
OnBikes Pensacola kicks off 'Winter Wonder Ride' fundraiser
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- OnBikes Pensacola celebrated a slow-ride through downtown Pensacola Saturday, during their "Winter Wonder Ride." The ride started at 11 a.m. and ended with food, drinks and music from a live band called "Get Sideways" at the Blue Wahoos Stadium. The event is a fundraiser to help pay...
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
Man shot on General Gorgas Drive Sunday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. An official said officers were called to the 500 block of General Gorgas Drive, near University Hospital, after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. According […]
WEAR
Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
WEAR
Troopers arrest Georgia man in Santa Rosa County for allegedly kidnapping woman
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 42-year-old Georgia man is facing charges Saturday morning after allegedly kidnapping a 34-year-old woman. According to FHP, troopers got a tip from the Blackshear Police Department in Georgia around 10:45 a.m. about a male driver holding a female passenger against her will. Troopers say...
WEAR
Deputies searching for missing Pensacola woman last seen in early November
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing Pensacola woman who was last seen in early November. The missing woman is 32-year-old Carolyn Sizemore. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, she was last seen on Nov. 2 in the 7000-block of Lindskog St. Deputies say she was...
WEAR
Sheriff: Escambia County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office seized enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people as part of "Operation Blue Christmas," Sheriff Chip Simmons announced Friday. The Escambia County Sheriff's office executed five separate search warrants over the past week beginning last Friday. Seven people have been arrested, with more...
Oyster harvesters upset after AMRD closes fishing areas due to overharvesting
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Many oyster harvesters gathered in Dauphin Island to meet with Scott Bannon, the director of the Alabama Marine Resource Division, after AMRD announced they are closing two areas in the bay. The AMRD closed a portion of waters on the east side of the Mobile bay Tuesday afternoon due to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin youth rehab center agrees to pay $3.5 million to resolve overbilling allegations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A private company that operates a youth rehabilitation center in Baldwin County has agreed to pay nearly $3.5 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit that federal authorities eventually picked up, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. The Alabama Department of Youth Services contracts with the...
WEAR
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on New Warrington Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Escambia County. The accident happened around 10:06 p.m. on New Warrington Road and Flynn Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman was driving northbound on New Warrington Road when the pedestrian attempted...
WEAR
Legal battle continues over Skanska barge damage to Pensacola's Three Mile Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The legal battles continue over damage caused by Skanska barges during Hurricane Sally. The company tasked with building the Three Mile Bridge appealed a federal judge's decision that would allow those who saw damage from their barges to sue them in state court. Attorney's from three different...
