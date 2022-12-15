East Coast Ports Including New York Are Winning a Domestic Trade War at the Expense of California

Read full article on original website
Related
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment
In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Porch Pirates' Stole an Estimated 260 Million Packages in the Last Year. How to Prevent Theft on Your Doorstep
Online sales are nearly 15% of retail sales, a share that's higher than pre-pandemic, which means more opportunities for "porch pirates" to strike. The annual amount lost to package theft is an estimated $19.5 billion, according to a report. There are some things you can do to protect against package...
NBC Los Angeles
It Wasn't All Bad News. Here Are Some Feel-Good Stories of 2022
As everyone reflects on 2022 as it comes to a close, a lot of major events -- some not so positive -- may come to mind. But there were plenty of happy times in 2022, from unicorn permits to seemingly-impossible reunions to a community banding together and helping a man who was carjacked on live TV, there were plenty of silver linings.
Comments / 0