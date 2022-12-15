East Coast Ports Including New York Are Winning a Domestic Trade War at the Expense of California

In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO