Ocean Springs, MS

WLOX

Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Mayor FoFo Gilich on Biloxi's 5-day boil water order

They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may require a little foot power, but Rich Jackson’s machine can still sew. “Based on the serial number, it was made in 1910,” he said. “And it works.”. This sewing machine is one of Jackson’s favorite items, but there’s more. You name...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night’s dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County. D’Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m. 10395 Automall Parkway. Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m. 2019 22nd...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment

Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

USAF Thunderbirds returning to Biloxi in 2023

BILOXI, Mississippi -- For the first time in more than three years, the unmistakable red, white and blue jets of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will roar above Biloxi in 2023. The Thunderbirds, formally known as the 3600th Air Demonstration Unit, released their 2023 schedule this week and it includes...
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

Chicken and Dumplings Save the Day

Monday was one of those days when nothing seemed to go right. I am always a little cranky at the beginning of the week as my favorite hangout, the Greenhouse Biloxi, is closed on Mondays. So, I ran a few errands and ended up in Ocean Springs, just in time for lunch. I was ready for a smash burger, or an Italian sandwich at Lil Market (my new favorite lunch spot), but they were closed. I should have remembered. I thought, “Hertz Fried Chicken might be good,” but halfway there, I realized I wasn’t hungry enough for that much food (takeout is two pieces of fried chicken and three sides). Where the heck did I want to go for lunch? The buffet at Rouses is OK. I like Trinity Café at the Ohr Museum too, but of course, it’s closed on Mondays too.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
256today.com

Test of redesigned rocket engine shut down early

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — The first test of a redesigned engine for the Space Launch System was considered nominal by the Marshall Space Flight Center program’s manager. NASA conducted the test this week at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss. The hot fire test...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

