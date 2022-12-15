Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOcean Springs, MS
Walmart is Opening the "Store of the Future"Bryan DijkhuizenGulfport, MS
Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
WPMI
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis police officers worked as veterinarian in Mobile
Two Bay Saint Louis Police Officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. The incident allegedly began when Sergeant Steve Robin and officer Brandon Estorffe responded to a motel for a guest in distress.
WLOX
Criminologist Tom Payne talks about two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn't commit suicide, investigators now say.
wcbi.com
Officials reveal new details in the deaths of Bay St. Louis officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning more information about the deaths of two police officers in Bay St. Louis. Officials are now saying that the woman who shot Officer Brandon Estorffe and Sergeant Steven Robin was killed by one of the officers, even as she was shooting them.
New details released after murder-suicide at Bay St. Louis motel
At 10 a.m., officials will release more details after an apparent murder-suicide that left three people dead, including two Bay St. Louis Police officers.
WLOX
Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
KPLC TV
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Several new, key pieces of information have come to light in the deaths of two Bay St. Louis Police officers and an Ocean Springs woman. Investigators said Amy Anderson believed she was being followed and asked a motel clerk to call 911.
WLOX
Mayor FoFo Gilich on Biloxi's 5-day boil water order
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn't commit suicide, investigators now say.
WLOX
Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may require a little foot power, but Rich Jackson's machine can still sew. "Based on the serial number, it was made in 1910," he said. "And it works." This sewing machine is one of Jackson's favorite items, but there's more.
WLOX
LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night's dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County. D'Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m. 10395 Automall Parkway. Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m. 2019 22nd
Watch: Aerial video shows damage left behind from deadly severe weather outbreak
Emergency management officials in Mississippi report at least four injuries in the state and dozens of homes have been damaged following Wednesday’s severe storms.
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment
Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
Mississippi Press
USAF Thunderbirds returning to Biloxi in 2023
BILOXI, Mississippi -- For the first time in more than three years, the unmistakable red, white and blue jets of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will roar above Biloxi in 2023. The Thunderbirds, formally known as the 3600th Air Demonstration Unit, released their 2023 schedule this week and it includes
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
ourmshome.com
Chicken and Dumplings Save the Day
Monday was one of those days when nothing seemed to go right. I am always a little cranky at the beginning of the week as my favorite hangout, the Greenhouse Biloxi, is closed on Mondays. So, I ran a few errands and ended up in Ocean Springs, just in time for lunch. I was ready for a smash burger, or an Italian sandwich at Lil Market (my new favorite lunch spot), but they were closed. I should have remembered. I thought, "Hertz Fried Chicken might be good," but halfway there, I realized I wasn't hungry enough for that much food (takeout is two pieces of fried chicken and three sides). Where the heck did I want to go for lunch?
256today.com
Test of redesigned rocket engine shut down early
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — The first test of a redesigned engine for the Space Launch System was considered nominal by the Marshall Space Flight Center program's manager. NASA conducted the test this week at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss.
