Monday was one of those days when nothing seemed to go right. I am always a little cranky at the beginning of the week as my favorite hangout, the Greenhouse Biloxi, is closed on Mondays. So, I ran a few errands and ended up in Ocean Springs, just in time for lunch. I was ready for a smash burger, or an Italian sandwich at Lil Market (my new favorite lunch spot), but they were closed. I should have remembered. I thought, “Hertz Fried Chicken might be good,” but halfway there, I realized I wasn’t hungry enough for that much food (takeout is two pieces of fried chicken and three sides). Where the heck did I want to go for lunch? The buffet at Rouses is OK. I like Trinity Café at the Ohr Museum too, but of course, it’s closed on Mondays too.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO