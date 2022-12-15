Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thewhiskeywash.com
Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State
Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
spokanepublicradio.org
Big changes could be coming to Northwest weather this weekend
Much colder-than-normal temperatures and heavy snow may be headed to the Inland Northwest late this weekend and into next week…or maybe not. Weather forecasters in the Inland Northwest are looking for more certainty in a forecast that promises big change. Andy Brown from the National Weather Service said in...
City shuts down plans for Chick-fil-A on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has shut down plans to build a Chick-fil-A on the South Hill. The plan was for the restaurant to be built in place of the South Hill Grill on 29th and Regal. In a letter sent to Chick-fil-A, the city says the restaurant is asking to build way too many parking stalls. The...
Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 dental implants work done in Spokane?
I'm looking for recommendations from my fellow friends. Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 implants work done? Will need some extractions done as well. I've already had 1 consultation at Clear Choice in Dublin before. They seem like a good team but given the amount this is going to cost, I need to do my due diligence comparing quotes here in Spokane. Suggestions are appreciated!
Bonner County Daily Bee
Charter gauging community interest
BONNERS FERRY — North Idaho Classical Academy is gauging community interest in a new charter school to serve both Bonner and Boundary counties. North Idaho Classical Academy is in the process of applying to become a Hillsdale K-12 affiliate charter school. The school would be located at the site...
inlander.com
The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker
Across three chaotic North Idaho College board meetings last week, Todd Banducci — the controversial college trustee — proclaimed that a new age was upon us. With November's election having delivered one more trustee in his hard-rightwing camp, it was time for a reckoning. "There's a new board......
I-90 back open after downed power line blocks both lanes
SPOKANE, Wash — The I-90 is now back open in both directions after a downed power line fully blocked both lanes. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the power line fell around 10 a.m. near Four Lakes, about ten miles away from Spokane. Both lanes were blocked for about an hour.
inlander.com
Local GOP swings back to the right. Plus, Spokane voters lose at the state Supreme Court, and Camp Hope will stand through Christmas
When unsuccessful candidate for Spokane County Board of Commissioners Paul "Brian" Noble was elected as the new chair of the Spokane County Republican Party on Saturday — in a meeting held at the Spokane Valley church where Noble works as a pastor — former state Rep. Matt Shea leapt to his feet in a standing ovation. Consider it a sign of changing times. Over the years, the control of the local GOP has seesawed back and forth between a more hardcore wing who have defended the controversial and far-right Shea, and a more moderate wing who has sided with Shea's critics, like outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. When a slate of new precinct committee officers were elected in November, that balance of power shifted rightward once again: Local moderates saw their preferred candidates get blown out of the water for each leadership slot. Still, the speeches Noble gave on Saturday weren't exactly radical. While he called for "standing against the threats of woke-ism," he also called for the GOP to be compassionate to the vulnerable and care just as much for the "elderly and disabled among us" as the party does for the unborn. (DANIEL WALTERS)
'Lots of oil': Idaho Transportation Department finds possible oil leaking source into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Eric Rouse emerged from Lake Coeur d’Alene at Higgens Point on Wednesday, he said three words after removing his dive mask. Rouse had just spent 30 minutes in the 38-degree water on a 28-degree morning inspecting the source of an oil leak first reported last week, as reported by the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KING-5
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga beats ‘Bama
The Gonzaga Bulldogs found their form at the most opportune time in a trip to Birmingham, Alabama. Despite a hostile crowd and facing an Alabama team that just picked up a win against the #1 team in the country last weekend, the Zags showed their class in a 100-90 win.
slipperstillfits.com
#15 Gonzaga vs #4 Alabama Preview
Last season’s Battle in Seattle left a sour taste in Gonzaga’s mouth. This Battle in Birmingham matchup is all about revenge and moving up the NCAA Tournament seeding ladder. A #2 seed could be in play with a win for the Zags. Here is what Alabama’s head coach...
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 100-90 loss to Gonzaga
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The fourth-ranked Alabama basketball team dropped its second game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, losing to No. 15 Gonzaga in the second-annual C.M. Newton Classic. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters at Legacy Arena. Below is a full transcript of everything...
Comments / 0