Cleveland, OH

Boston

Burrow throws for 4 TDs, Bengals rally past Buccaneers 34-23

Brady lost for the first time in a 23-year career after leading by at least 17 points. He was 89-0 in such games before Sunday. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals never blinked. Down 17 points early in the young quarterback’s first start against Tom Brady, the surging Bengals took...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

