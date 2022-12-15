2 FINANCIAL Bank Statements through October 30, 2022. RETIREMENT Myrna Jusino School Department 1/1/2023. CORRESPONDENCE Perac Memo #31/2022 840 CMR- Review of Medical Testing Fee. 4 APPROPRIATIONS Pension Appropriations 2022- 11/30/2022. 5 DISABILITY Updates. UPDATE. 6 NEW BUSINESS RFP’S. 7 OLD BUSINESS. 8 INVESTMENTS. Loomis Sayles 9:30am. Oaktree 9:45am.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO