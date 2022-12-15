Read full article on original website
13newsnow.com
Church in Norfolk gives away gasoline to people in the community
On the Sunday before Christmas, Morning Star United Holy Church gave out free gas to people in the community. 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera takes us there.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Technical Education Center receives grant funding to expand its welding program
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Technical Education Center is receiving a grant to expand its welding program and help educate more skilled laborers in the area. Students are learning the trade’s craft before they enter the workforce. Welding instructor Christian Zalewski explained it’s a skill that is needed in today’s world.
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing Help
Inflation and other economic shocks have made the lives of many Americans very hard. They have challenges affording their housing because of rising living costs. Virginia wants to help people keep their homes despite the hardship. A fund has been set up where people can apply and receive money from the state. Here are the details of the program.
WDBJ7.com
Despite challenges, fundraising efforts continue in restoring buildings at Historic Greenfield
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In February, WDBJ7 did a spotlight about Historic Greenfield for Black History Month. 10 months later, we stopped by the recent Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council to see how fundraising efforts are going. “After preserving the high level of energy we have, the second one...
WDBJ7.com
Organizations are hosting monthly youth events trying to decrease gun violence in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, YouthHQ@Goodwill, and ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are all coming together to try and curve gun violence in the Star City. Every third Saturday of the month...
Hundreds of Petersburg children receive Christmas gifts at toy drive
Christmas came early for hundreds of Petersburg kids on Friday when they received new toys and bikes as part of a community toy drive.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford restaurant “Azul” closing its doors for good– resources to help keep small businesses afloat
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — “Azul” in Bedford has become the latest local business to announce it’s closing its doors after years in the community. It’s a pattern we’ve been seeing across our region as multiple small businesses and restaurants have recently announced they wouldn’t be able to survive this holiday season.
WDBJ7.com
The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit is spreading love to children in the Northwest Roanoke community this holiday season. The Hope Center held its annual Christmas party for the kids. The event had music, food, candy, and Hip Hop Santa even made a surprise visit. 65 kids were adopted from...
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
WDBJ7.com
Local Jewish community come together to celebrate beginning of Hanukkah
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday December 18th marks the beginning of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights. The festival lasts for eight days to commemorate Jewish history and reaffirms the ideals of Judaism. The most important Hanukkah tradition is lighting the menorah, with a new candle being lit for each...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department teams with UPS to collect toys for children this Christmas
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Danville Police Department is partnering with UPS this year to make sure local children in need get toys this Christmas. The Danville Police Department has collected over 400 toys since its toy drive began December 7. Friday morning, they set up in front of Sam’s Club...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com
Hip Hop Santa comes to the Star City with many surprises
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last 17 years, one man has been giving Christmas presents to people in need. 11 years in Richmond and 6 years in Roanoke. Usually, you see Father Christmas sitting in a big chair. But Hip-Hop Santa rides in a motorcycle. “I’m a different Santa....
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech holds fall commencement ceremonies
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of Virginia Tech students walked the stage Friday to celebrate a new chapter. Nearly 3,000 Hokies graduated Friday during Virginia Tech’s fall commencement ceremonies, held in Cassell Coliseum. The university commencement ceremony began at 10:30 a.m. ET, with the graduate school ceremony at 2:30...
WDBJ7.com
Gas in Roanoke down 9.5 cents in the past week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.00 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 37.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Gift wrapping tips and tricks
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If wrapping gifts isn’t your strong suit, this segment is for you! With a little practice, you’ll be able to wow your loved ones with your impressive wrapping skills. Follow these steps from design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller, and you’ll be wrapping gifts of all sizes in no time.
WSET
One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
WAVY News 10
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. State police have also formally identified the three people killed. Family members had...
WDBJ7.com
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced Jamila Gadson was located by Danville Police and taken back to her parents. Gadson, 17, went missing on Tuesday.
