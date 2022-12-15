ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing Help

Inflation and other economic shocks have made the lives of many Americans very hard. They have challenges affording their housing because of rising living costs. Virginia wants to help people keep their homes despite the hardship. A fund has been set up where people can apply and receive money from the state. Here are the details of the program.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit is spreading love to children in the Northwest Roanoke community this holiday season. The Hope Center held its annual Christmas party for the kids. The event had music, food, candy, and Hip Hop Santa even made a surprise visit. 65 kids were adopted from...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Local Jewish community come together to celebrate beginning of Hanukkah

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday December 18th marks the beginning of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights. The festival lasts for eight days to commemorate Jewish history and reaffirms the ideals of Judaism. The most important Hanukkah tradition is lighting the menorah, with a new candle being lit for each...
ROANOKE, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hip Hop Santa comes to the Star City with many surprises

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last 17 years, one man has been giving Christmas presents to people in need. 11 years in Richmond and 6 years in Roanoke. Usually, you see Father Christmas sitting in a big chair. But Hip-Hop Santa rides in a motorcycle. “I’m a different Santa....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech holds fall commencement ceremonies

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of Virginia Tech students walked the stage Friday to celebrate a new chapter. Nearly 3,000 Hokies graduated Friday during Virginia Tech’s fall commencement ceremonies, held in Cassell Coliseum. The university commencement ceremony began at 10:30 a.m. ET, with the graduate school ceremony at 2:30...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas in Roanoke down 9.5 cents in the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.00 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 37.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mornin’ Home Makeover: Gift wrapping tips and tricks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If wrapping gifts isn’t your strong suit, this segment is for you! With a little practice, you’ll be able to wow your loved ones with your impressive wrapping skills. Follow these steps from design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller, and you’ll be wrapping gifts of all sizes in no time.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy