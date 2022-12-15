Read full article on original website
Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions
Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
NE Wisconsin Manufacturers Cautiously Optimistic For 2023
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Manitowoc Library Patrons Donate Hundreds of Books to “Best Gift Ever” Book Drive
The following article was submitted by Tony Plekan, a Public Services Associate with the Manitowoc Public Library. From November 7 through December 5, Manitowoc Public Library ran our “Best Gift Ever” book drive to collect new children’s books for needy families in our community. I am excited to let you know that the book drive was a big success! Thanks to donations from library patrons, we collected over 700 books for local kids! Manitowoc Public Library would like to thank everyone who donated to Best Gift Ever.
Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels
Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
First major snowfall hits northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities. The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters. By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow […]
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Wolfmeyer Dance Studio to Perform The Nutcracker Suite This Weekend At The Capitol Civic Center
The Wolfmeyer School of Dance will be hitting the Capitol Civic Center Stage this weekend to perform a classic Christmas ballet. First performed in 1892, The Nutcracker Suite is a ballet based on a fairy tale by E.T. Hoffman and features music composed by Peter Tchaikovsky. Audiences of all ages...
Kohler Police Department Stuff the Squad Food Drive Receives Many Donations
The Kohler Police Department recently held its Stuff the Squad Food Drive, and it was a big success. In total, the department consisting of only nine officers was able to collect two pallets worth of food, along with cash donations totaling just shy of $300. The food collected was then...
Work Continues on Two Rivers’ Central Park
Crews are continuing their work on Central Park in Two Rivers. City Manager Greg Buckley told Seehafer News that the crews began with tree removal and excavation of the area where the Schmidt Brothers Stage will be located, and installing the footings for that stage. Buckley said that the actual...
Christmas wonder concealed within Oshkosh church
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Much like the Bethlehem stable depicted in creches around the world, the basement of the Algoma Boulevard United Methodist Church is an unassuming place but holds a Christmas wonder. Inside is a vast display of scenes depicting the birth of Christ, made of everything from...
Jets Play At Milwaukee Hamilton Today, Other High School Basketball Matchups
A short but interesting list of High School Basketball games on this afternoon and tonight’s schedule. On the boys side, the Roncalli Jets travel to Milwaukee to battle Hamilton High School in a scheduled 4:00 p.m. start. The host Wildcats were ranked #9 in State Division-1 according to this...
HS Sports 12/16: Kaukauna wins top 5 girls matchup; basketball & hockey
(WFRV) – In one of the final nights before the holiday break, the high school sports slate delivered some extra gifts with the Friday slate. Kaukauna defeated Hortonville 70-59 in a top five girls matchup, leading off a night of exciting games around Northeast Wisconsin. Here’s a look at Friday’s results: Girls basketball: Kaukauna 70, […]
Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
Manitowoc United Looks for First Win of the Season in Marinette
The Manitowoc United Hockey team will be vying for the first win of the season tonight when they travel to Marinette. The United squad is coming off of a loss to the Shawano Hawks last Friday, where Benson Dickrell picked up a hat trick and goalie Daniel Karlin made several phenomenal saves.
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Commuters in Green Bay are going to see fewer public transit buses on the roads. Click here. – Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Click here to learn more about the project. – The community of Mishicot...
Numerous Boys and Girls Basketball Teams in Action Today
The Manitowoc Lincoln Boys Basketball team will face the number-1 ranked ballclub in State Division 1 this evening when the Ships travel to De Pere. The Ships and Redbirds have a scheduled 7:00 p.m. varsity tipoff with the play-by-play broadcast to be carried on 107.9 WOMT and at WOMTRadio.com. Other...
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
