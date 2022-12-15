No one could have imagined that Elvis Andrus would have been a hot commodity in free agency when he signed with the Chicago White Sox back in August. He had been released by the A’s after he complained when they had cut his playing time. Andrus had a point; he had been playing well, but the A’s were looking to avoid having his option for 2023 vest. At the same time, as they were on their way to the second worst record in the league, it made sense for the A’s to see what they had in prospect Nick Allen.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO