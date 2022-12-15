ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox refused to bring back one of their own

The catcher spot is a black hole for the Boston Red Sox at this point. Right now, the Red Sox have two catchers on their 40 man roster. Reese McGuire is the presumed starter at the position with Conner Wong as his backup. The free agent market is just about barren as Gary Sanchez is the top catcher available. The Blue Jays are expected to trade a catcher, but it is highly unlikely that they would want to deal with the Red Sox. It is not a position that the Red Sox would want to be in.
Kansas City Royals finally listening on Michael A. Taylor

The free agent market for center fielders is essentially barren now that Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Nimmo have signed. This is something that the Kansas City Royals may be able to take advantage of. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the Royals are open to trading Michael A. Taylor....
Chicago White Sox: The strange journey of Elvis Andrus

No one could have imagined that Elvis Andrus would have been a hot commodity in free agency when he signed with the Chicago White Sox back in August. He had been released by the A’s after he complained when they had cut his playing time. Andrus had a point; he had been playing well, but the A’s were looking to avoid having his option for 2023 vest. At the same time, as they were on their way to the second worst record in the league, it made sense for the A’s to see what they had in prospect Nick Allen.
