Vogue Magazine

An Expert’s Guide to Caring for and Styling Gray Hair

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
E! News

These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CNN

This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table

When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
StyleCaster

Nordstrom’s Daily Beauty Deals Have Gifts From MAC, Charlotte Tilbury Up to 50% Off & Many Arrive By Christmas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
bravotv.com

You’ll Never Believe Where Heather Altman Buys All Her Blazers

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles real estate agent divulged an unexpected fashion secret about her “go-to” wardrobe staple for work. Heather Altman has some tried-and-true rules for everyday dressing. In the video above, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles real estate agent shares some of her “outfit options for listing appointments, open houses, and showings,” detailing how she crafts the perfect professional look.
sixtyandme.com

What to Say (Or Not Say) to Someone Who Is Terminally Ill

I’ve been on this trek (more arduous than a journey) with terminal cancer for a year now. For six months or so, I kept silent about my diagnosis to give me time to process and adjust with my family and a few close friends. Now, though, I am no...
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Lonely? Weak Social Ties Offer Surprising Benefits

Weak ties provide important benefits to well-being. A diversity of both weak and strong connections with others is important for life satisfaction. Friendly strangers and acquaintances can boost our mood and provide a sense of community. A client, who I’ll call Claire, lived alone for many years after a divorce....
E! News

Save 95% At J.Crew and Get Your Order in Time for Christmas

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
psychologytoday.com

Heal Anxiety by Retraining Your Brain

Once a fear response is locked in one's brain, it resists new information and wants to reinforce itself. Retraining an anxious brain requires giving the limbic system new information. Ways to reduce anxiety include approaching fearful situations in small increments and examining fearful thoughts. Do you struggle with anxiety? I...
sixtyandme.com

How the Jewellery We Wear Tells the Story of Our Life

Jewellery, in all its forms tells the story of our life. Whether we choose a necklace or a bracelet, they all tell people more about who we are, and they remind us of places and people, events and special things. Extending that idea, and compensating the fact that as we...
In Style

What Does a Facial Do For Your Skin?

A facial is one of those skin treatments that is so often talked about, we just assume that it is good for us. But exactly is a facial? And — more importantly — what does a facial do for your skin?. Simply put, or as celebrity esthetician Joanna...
SheKnows

Lululemon Secretly Dropped a ’Dressy, Classy, & Prettier” Velour Version of Their Iconic Everywhere Belt Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It looks like Christmas has come early for Lululemon fans! Not only did the brand give us a fleece version of their viral Everywhere Belt Bag, as well as a roomier size, there's now a super chic, velour option that already has shoppers completely obsessed. As much as we adore every single version of the Everywhere Belt Bag, this one has to be the prettiest one they've released yet! The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag IL Velour has all your favorite features...
Epicurious

Bushwick Thirst Killer

Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 30 minutes, including syrup. A new twist on a classic but underutilized form, The Bushwick Thirst Killer is an homage to an old drink: the Japanese Thirst Killer. That historic and mostly forgotten recipe is a unique example of the style of drink known as a phosphate. Once served alongside the rickeys, egg creams, and shakes that remain icons of the classic soda fountain, phosphates combined flavored syrup, cold soda water, and sometimes fresh juice along with their namesake ingredient. Widely available again today, acid phosphate is a shelf-stable souring agent that can stand in for citrus but without all the flavors unique to those fruits.
CNET

This Magnetic Apple Keyboard Case for iPad Is Worth Every Penny

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. I wrestled with the idea of buying an iPad, but once I did, I never looked back. A big chunk of that credit goes to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case I got alongside my iPad 11. Sure, the list price of the case is $179, but for me, it's been worth every cent.
KevinMD.com

Overcoming the epidemic of loneliness

As I drove home from work and turned right onto the familiar street that would eventually wind around like a smile to my home, I briefly closed my eyes and tilted my face to the sky, enjoying the butterscotch sunlight still peeking through the leaves framing the street. I noticed with contentment the various groups of people clustered alongside one another, walking at a leisurely pace on the adjacent sidewalk.
The Independent

French star of Emily in Paris shares her beauty advice for American women

Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has encouraged women to embrace their age, while advocating for a “less-is-more” approach to make-up. Leroy-Beaulieu, 59, will return for the third season of the hit show, which arrives on Netflix later this month. She plays popular character Sylvie Grateau – Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) no-nonsense boss at luxury marketing firm Savoir. In a new interview with Page Six, the French actor shared her beauty advice for American women: “Don’t do too much stuff to your face. Just be very gentle with that, just accept it.“Little things can be OK, but as soon...

