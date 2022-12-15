MassDOT urging caution to drivers during winter storm

BOSTON (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow and a rain/snow mix Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is urging drivers to stay alert and be prepared as the incoming storm is expected to impact roads across the state.

“The weather should be monitored closely if you are planning to travel in the next three days,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Several inches or more of snow is in the forecast Western and Central regions of Massachusetts and periods of heavy rainfall are in the forecast for Eastern Massachusetts. Please plan ahead and make smart decisions about travel as conditions will vary region to region.”

MassDOT will have both state road crews and hired vendors ready to deploy to keep roads clear and assist drivers.

Persons traveling by bus, train or plane are advised to check schedules for cancellations, and arrival and departure changes.

