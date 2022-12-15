Read full article on original website
Related
Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
hometownstations.com
Troopers find a Lima man dead in a rest area in Van Wert County
Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The State Highway Patrol is investigating a man that was found dead in a rest area in Van Wert County. According to troopers, 40-year-old Donald Richardson Jr. of Lima was found dead in the eastbound rest area on U.S. 30. They discovered his body in a car when they were doing a check at the rest area. No other details have been released about the case which is still under investigation.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Quintez Burns
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns failed to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about Burns, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
Fort Wayne man sentenced in Van Wert attempted murder case
VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred in Van Wert County in February pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday. Brandon Fair entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery.
Police calls
700 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Thursday. Allentown Road at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday. North Elizabeth Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14
James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Grand Jury indicts fourth 18-year-old for the murder of Jaden Halpern
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Another 18-year-old will be facing murder charges in Allen County Common Pleas Court for the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern. The Allen County Grand Jury has charged 18-year-old Khyrese Garner, with murder, aggravated burglary, and robbery charges. There were six teenagers charged with Halpern's death. 18-year-olds, Keion Darden, Jaquan Glenn, and Bryanna Houston have their cases going through Allen County Common Pleas Court. Cases of two other teens under 18 years old are going through Allen County Juvenile Court. All of the defendants are facing murder charges.
Convicted Wapak mayor files appeal
WAPAKONETA — Former Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh on Monday filed a notice with the Auglaize County Common Pleas Court of his intent to appeal his October convictions on charges of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, theft in office and three counts of conflict of interest. The...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
It’s easy to have a rosy outlook when you’re in the home stretch toward the holidays. Rose: To the 10 Bluffton Middle School students who sold cookies to raise money to pay $900 to help pay off the school lunch charges for classmates. You’re an inspiration to us all about helping those around us.
hometownstations.com
Former Wapakoneta Utilities Dept. clerk enters not guilty plea to 15 felony charges
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former clerk in Wapakoneta facing fifteen felony charges for allegedly stealing money from the city has entered a plea of not guilty. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She appeared in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court where she entered her plea of not guilty to all counts. Her current recognizance bond was also stayed.
hometownstations.com
Closing statements presented Thursday in the jury trial of Scott Catlett
The trial of a Lima man indicted on multiple charges including rape is coming to the end. According to an indictment, 64-year-old Scott Catlett allegedly held a man against his will and had sexual contact with him. The Allen County Grand Jury indicted Catlett on counts of rape, kidnapping, and gross sexual imposition. Catlett was previously sentenced to four years in prison back in 2018 on a first-degree kidnapping charge. Closing arguments were presented in the case, with both the state and defense presenting their final arguments before the jury was dismissed to deliberate.
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner in Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
hometownstations.com
Law enforcement will be out in full force this holiday season
Press Release from the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH (December 16, 2022) - CHOOSE to drive sober this holiday season. To prevent fatal as well as serious injury crashes this holiday season, law enforcement agencies in Allen County will be out in full force. Starting December 16th through the new year, federal, state, and local law enforcement will be working overtime to enforce impaired driving laws.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. James Blauvelt, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for two counts of receiving stolen property. Dre’Vante Wilson, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pat $827.16 for carrying a...
Lima News
Letter: Thoughtful young men helped after accident
I want to thank the two young men driving a flatbed truck on Nov. 30. I was headed to the YMCA in Lima, and a dump truck was headed towards me on the west side of the refinery, when two objects flew up and out of the truck. It turned...
First responders, community pay tribute to northwest Ohio deputy killed in Pickway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — He was a father, a son, a husband and a hero. Wyandot County Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin meant so much to so many people. He started with the department last October. In tributes shared to social media, many people called him a hero. Nathan Frasure calls him a friend.
Red Robin construction at Rossford shopping center starting spring 2023
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A Red Robin is coming to Rossford, joining multiple other storefronts around the Crossroads Centre off of U.S. 20. Mayor Neil MacKinnon showed site plans for the construction at 9854 Olde, U.S. 20, set to begin in spring 2023, in a Facebook post on Saturday. The currently empty lot is leased by Toledo-based Eidi Properties.
hometownstations.com
Two Mercer County juveniles charged with delinquency for animal cruelty for calf abuse video
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two Mercer County juveniles have now been charged following a disturbing video of a calf being abused that was circulating on social media in November. We have blurred the video you are about to see, but we want to warn you that the video is disturbing.
Comments / 0