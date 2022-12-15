Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
intheknow.com
Woman shares little-known but brilliant cleaning hacks: ‘More of these, please’
TikToker Victoria (@vicsauce) shared the little-known cleaning hacks she’s developed after living on her own for eight years, and TikTokers couldn’t get enough of them. Cleaning tips and tricks I wish I knew sooner as former housekeeper and late twenties something (oh god) 🫧 #fyp #cleanwithme #cleantok.
A chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population.
The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.
Woman Reminds Us That It’s Probably Time to Clean Inside Kitchen Sink With Stomach-Turning Video
So much uck in this one video.
MedicalXpress
Ceramides found to be key in aging muscle health
During aging, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL have now discovered that when mice age, their muscles become packed with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used to produce energy but rather perform different tasks in the cell.
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Lonely? Weak Social Ties Offer Surprising Benefits
Weak ties provide important benefits to well-being. A diversity of both weak and strong connections with others is important for life satisfaction. Friendly strangers and acquaintances can boost our mood and provide a sense of community. A client, who I’ll call Claire, lived alone for many years after a divorce....
contagionlive.com
New Research Shows “Y” Men Are More Likely to Have Severe COVID-19
With these findings, the Uppsala University investigators believe loss of the Y chromosome in white blood cells can predict which patients are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease progression. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, men have been more likely than women to experience severe or fatal disease...
neurologylive.com
Themes From Exercise Trials in Multiple Sclerosis Improves Quality of Future Research
A recent review from the National MS Society revealed eight themes based on previous clinical trials focused on exercise and physical activity in MS. Findings from a recent review on clinical trials assessing physical activity in people with multiple sclerosis (MS) conducted by the National MS Society observed 8 themes to advance future studies.1 The findings may be used as a resource to conduct high-quality randomized controlled trials using healthy movement in MS.
neurologylive.com
Short Sleep Duration, Poor Sleep Quality Both Associated With Weight Regain in Obese Individuals
Short objective sleep duration was associated with weight regain and attenuated improvements in body composition one year after weight loss, independent of intervention allocation, age, and sex. Recently published findings from a randomized, controlled, 2-by-2 factorial study showed that short sleep duration and worse sleep quality were associated with less...
MedicalXpress
Recommendations developed for lower-extremity varicose veins
In clinical practice guidelines issued by the Society for Vascular Surgery, American Venous Forum, and American Vein and Lymphatic Society, and published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and treatment of lower-extremity varicose veins. Peter Gloviczki, M.D.,...
scitechdaily.com
Unexpected Findings in “Little” Big Bang Experiment Leaves Physicists Baffled
A temperature not seen since the first microsecond of the birth of the universe has been recreated by scientists, and they discovered that the event did not unfold quite the way they expected. The interaction of energy, matter, and the strong nuclear force in the ultra-hot experiments conducted at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) was thought to be well understood. However, a detailed investigation has revealed that physicists are missing something in their model of how the universe works. A recent paper detailing the findings appears in the journal Physical Review Letters.
neurologylive.com
The Relationship Between Sleep Disorders, Pediatric Epilepsy, and AntiSeizure Medications: Sanjeev Kothare, MD
The division director of pediatric neurology, and director of the pediatric sleep program at Cohen Children's Medical Center of Northwell Health, spoke about the association between sleep disorders and pediatric epilepsy at the 2022 AES annual meeting. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “I think people are slowly...
tobaccoreporter.com
Dual Users Likely to Keep Smoking: Study
Most adults who both smoke and vape are likely to carry on smoking or continue dual use over the long term, according to new research published in Tobacco Control. Researchers looked at 545 dual users in waves one through five (2013/2014 to 2018/2019) of the U.S. Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study.
neurologylive.com
Managing Chronic Migraine Through Treatment and Lifestyle Decisions: Dolores Santamaria, MD
The director of the Headache Center at Allegheny Health Network provided perspective on whether focusing in on medications or lifestyle choices has better impacts on improving chronic migraine. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "It’s really important to understand the multidisciplinary approach. It’s not just one shot, come...
People are taking GHB in clubs. Experts say we're not paying enough attention.
Experts say GHB deserves more of our attention and caution, and those who are taking it should be armed with information about its dangers.
psychologytoday.com
Unmasking Misophonia: An Invisible Challenge
Misophonia, also known as "sound phobia," is a neurological condition characterized by a strong emotional reaction to everyday sounds. Some recent research has discovered a link between misophonia and having a hypersensitive and highly activated mirror neuron system. Having an invisible challenge like misophonia can be extremely isolating. No one...
MedicalXpress
Snow shoveling can be hazardous to your heart
Clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow may be essential to keep from being shut in, however, the American Heart Association, the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, urges caution when picking up that shovel or even starting the snowblower. Research shows that many people may face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after shoveling heavy snow.
MedicalXpress
Pandemic's many effects on older women documented
A new supplemental issue to The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences, titled "The Impact, Experience, and Challenges of COVID-19: The Women's Health Initiative (WHI)," explores key areas on how older women initially responded to the threat of COVID-19, their concerns about the pandemic, and aspects of their prior health and well-being that may have influenced the impact of COVID-19 on their lives.
thesimplicityhabit.com
Decluttering Rules: How to Declutter More Effectively
Inside: Use these decluttering rules to declutter more effectively and efficiently. These will save you time and help you to stay focused. Decluttering seems like a simple process, right? Just get rid of the stuff you no longer want. Done. Except that for most people, it isn’t that simple. There...
Afternoon nap
Do you get tired of staring at the computer screen while your eyelids droop?. Or is the summer garden wearing you out? Maybe the yard work is getting you down?. That’s right. According to Harvard neurologists, taking an afternoon nap can reverse burnout from information overload and improve your mental and physical prowess.
