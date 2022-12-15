Read full article on original website
What St. Cloud Can Learn From Fargo About Downtown Revitalization
FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is just in the beginning stages of a plan to revitalize its downtown, but if we want a good example of how to do it successfully we don't have to look any further than our neighbors to our north in Fargo. They've...
valleynewslive.com
Residents and visitors urged to remove vehicles from downtown area avenues in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Works crews will focus on completing snow removal on the east/west avenues in the downtown Fargo area beginning the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18 into the morning of Monday, Dec. 19. In order to accomplish this, operators require sufficient space to properly...
valleynewslive.com
9-Foot Menorah to light up Fargo for Hanukkah
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sunday, December 18 is the first night of the eight-day festival of lights for Hanukkah. The Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota will light a 9-foot-tall public Hanukkah menorah on the lawn of the Fargo Public Library on Monday, December 19. The event will...
valleynewslive.com
Snow gates unlikely addition for clean-up in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re tired of city plows pushing snow onto your driveway after you just finished shoveling, you’re not alone. Several took their complaints to social media, our Whistle Blower Hotline and local public works offices today; All asking a question we’ve heard several times before: When will the metro get snow gates?
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
knsiradio.com
North Dakota Highway Patrol Officer has Near Miss as Semi Plows Through Closed Storm Gate
(KNSI) — A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer was not hurt but likely saw their life flash before their eyes when a semi-truck crashed through a gate on a closed freeway and headed straight toward their cruiser. Troopers often post at gate closures to encourage drivers to stay off...
Take Time to Smile: North Dakota skier takes advantage of snow
A three-day winter storm in the Dakotas has shut down roads, canceled schools and closed businesses but some are making the most of it.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
thefmextra.com
Backyard chickens added to council menu
Half a dozen hens or “unusually quiet” ducks may be permitted to take up residence in Moorhead yards next year if the Moorhead City Council approves a measure four members have requested be debated in January. The request — made by council members Deb White, Steve Lindaas, Larry...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol responds to several crashes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes and spin-outs Saturday due to slippery and snow-packed roads. Troopers were called to a crash involving a jackknifed semi along Highway 10 just west of Glyndon. No one was hurt. They are asking everyone to drive...
valleynewslive.com
Making the best of the storm: Skate Skiing on Fargo roads
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A multi-day winter storm has shut down roads, canceled school and closed businesses, but some are making the most of it. Josh Framke says he hasn’t skied in about two years, but looked outside and decided to break them out. “I had my...
valleynewslive.com
One dog dies in north Fargo mobile home fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire destroyed a north Fargo mobile home Saturday morning. Fargo firefighters were called to April Lane just before 11:30 a.m. While emergency responders were en route, dispatch was notified that everyone was out of the home except for one dog. When firefighters arrived, the front half of the home was engulfed in flames with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.
valleynewslive.com
Blowing and drifting snow creating slippery roads
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a busy Friday for Minnesota State Patrol; with blowing and drifting snow, troopers say the roads are slippery. Sgt. Jesse Grabow reports several crashes and spinouts all over Minnesota. Between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to 72 crashes, 116 spinouts and 7 jackknifed semis statewide.
valleynewslive.com
Wilkin County pulls plows until Saturday morning
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Wilkin County Highway Department announced that they have pulled the plows until Saturday, December 17. Officials say roads out in the county are not in good shape. Plows have made an attempt to go over all asphalt roads at least once, but gravel and township roads haven’t been plowed.
valleynewslive.com
Bomb threat targets Cass County Jail
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) – The Cass County Jail went into lockdown mode on Saturday night after someone called a bomb threat into the Red River Regional Dispatch Center. Sheriff Jesse Jahner says an anonymous tip was called into dispatch around 9:30 p.m. on December 17. A...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
valleynewslive.com
More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
kvrr.com
NDSU to Face SDSU in Frisco for FCS Championship
FARGO– North Dakota State came back from a 16-0 first quarter deficit Friday night against Incarnate Word to punch their ticket to Frisco. Saturday, South Dakota State took down Montana State 39-18 to set up a showdown for the FCS Championship between the rivals. Last night the Bison trailed...
