ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tinsel is Philadelphia's original Christmas bar with over 10k lights, specialty drinks

By Amanda Brady via
Localish
Localish
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYzpb_0jjzCTjR00

This holiday season Philadelphias original Christmas Bar, Tinsel, is decking the halls of the bar with more Christmas decorations than ever before.

From floor to ceiling, there are over 10,000 lights, 2,000 ornaments, dozens of elves and more Santas than ever.

There is also a new holiday show done with augmented reality projection portraying various holiday scenes as stained glass put together by elves.

The entire bar is meant to be a photo op and there are 12 holiday drinks on the menu such as the Holiday Martini and the Santas Boot.

Tinsel will be open through New Years Eve.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Take a trip to Morris Arboretum’s Garden Railway for their Nighttime Express

Want to take a break from all of the holiday shopping on Germantown Avenue during Holidays on the Hill? Check out the Garden Railway’s The Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum. The Garden Railway is decked out in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. “We have about a quarter-mile of track here at the Garden Railway,” Vincent Marracco, Director of Horticulture at Morris Arboretum, explains, “We have eleven loop tracks here and five trolley lines.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

New Cafe in Warminster Hosts Grand Opening, Offers Unique Confections and Coffee in a Quaint Location

A new cafe in Bucks County just opened their doors to their customers, and their business is being run from a unique location. Meadowlark Bakery & Café, located at 1414 Old York Road, Suite E in Warminster, opened their doors for the first time on Dec. 16. Owned and operated by chef Bryan Young, the new establishment is offering and assortment of confections and coffee.
WARMINSTER, PA
PhillyBite

8 Top Holiday Attractions in Philadelphia 2022-23

- Philly is a beautiful city with many things to do during the holiday season. You can visit the city's numerous museums, see ice skating, and enjoy various other festivities. This guide includes a list of holiday events for the entire family to enjoy. Macy's Christmas Light Show in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
getnews.info

New energetic sports bar pops up at 12th and Chestnut

Wicked Wolf Philadelphia, located at 1214-1216 Chestnut Street, officially opens its doors for full service on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Wicked Wolf looks to be Philly’s newest sports-centric destination for energetic dining and unique nightlife flair. This pub by day, sports party bar at night will offer over 28 HD-TVs, a 12 foot by 4 foot LED digital screen, and a sound system equipped to play up to 4 games, at the same time, with complete surround sound. Based off of a sister location, Wicked Wolf Hoboken, this new venue is looking to offer an incredible option for your next after work happy hour, birthday party, and to offer the famous Wolf Knows Sunday Funday. Irresistible bites perfectly paired with thirst quenching beer and cocktail selections will all be on the menu.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Brunch and Cocktails at Sabrina’s Café

Bob’s ready for brunch! He stopped by to see Sabrina’s Café’s newest location in Graduate Hospital. They’re not only serving their comforting food, but this location is the only Sabrina’s that offers alcohol!
frankfordgazette.com

A Frankford Christmas Stocking

The surprises of a Christmas stocking are the perfect analogy for the fruits of historical research. Retired archivist and history librarian Gail McCormick shares memories of Christmas past discovered in her research on Frankford’s Swedenborgian Church and families – many of whom are founding members of The Historical Society of Frankford.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)

Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"The Nutcracker Dipped In Chocolate" reinvents ballet in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tis' the season for all of those holiday favorites, and one of them is the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." Starting this weekend, you'll be able to experience it like never before."I feel like a lot of dancers in the Black community are underestimated," dancer Jayla Anderson said.Sixteen-year-old Jayla Anderson is a principal dancer with the Chocolate Ballerina Company. Anderson is one of 103 dancers cast in a holiday favorite with a unique twist.This is "The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate."Co-Founder Chanel Pierre says her dance company stands out from other premier ballet companies because she reinvents classic ballets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

One Dock Street Nearly Topped Out in Society Hill, Old City

Topping-out is rapidly approaching at One Dock Street, a 364-foot-tall, 31-story high-rise under construction in the Society Hill section of Old City in Center City. Designed by BLT Architects and developed by LCOR Incorporated, the tower rises near the Delaware River waterfront and close to architect I.M. Pei‘s similarly-scaled Society Hill Towers; upon completion, One Dock Street will stand as the most significant contribution to the local skyline in half a century. The structure will span over 300,000 square feet of interior space and feature 272 rental units. Permits list Hunter Roberts Holdings LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $66.55 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Localish

Localish

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy