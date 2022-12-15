ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Georgia Gwinnett College researchers studying food insecurity in metro Atlanta

By Sabrina Cupit
 3 days ago
Georgia Gwinnett College researchers are looking into food insecurity in metro Atlanta.

Dr. Jenna Andrews-Swann says food insecurity among families has accelerated in recent years.

Student researchers interning with local nonprofits, like the Lawrenceville Coop Ministry, have been conducting ethnographic research. They have reportedly been observing behaviors of people who use the services and those who volunteer.

In the U.S., 10.2% of households were food insecure at some point in 2021. This was according to the “Household Food Security in the United States in 2021″ report published in September by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service.

This means that 13.5 million U.S. households, or 33.8 million people, “were uncertain of having or unable to acquire enough food to meet the needs of all their members because they had insufficient money or other resource for food.”

