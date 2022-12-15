ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18th and Columbia Road, NW Thanks to all who messaged. Most reported hearing 5-6 gunshots fired near the Andy's Pizza. Initial report from MPD: "The Third District is investigating a…
Gramophone DC coming to Shaw

“Gramophone DC is located at 647 Florida Ave, NW between Halfsmoke and Flash. Two level boutique lounge that focuses on Disco, Lounge and Disco house. The place used to be residential apartments and I converted them into a cozy, brick wall, traditional lounge space with old antique furniture. Minimal lighting and a great sound system will take you back to the beginning days of modern lounges in the US. We pay attention to basics and great ingredients when it comes to cocktails.”
Today’s Rental was chosen because I walk past this building all the time and wanted to see inside

This rental is located at 1933 18th St, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,250 / 1br – 644ft2 – Bright one bedroom in Dupont near Adams Morgan! (Dupont – Adams Morgan) This charming bright one-bedroom/one-bath apartment is centrally located on 18th Street in DuPont! This apartment features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, tall ceilings, built-in shelving, and adorable little cubbies in the entryway. The kitchen has a TON of storage dishwashers, a gas range, and stainless steel appliances. The unit has central AC and radiator heat in the building. There is laundry in the building and a common area patio at the rear of the building.
POP FizzBar opens in Shaw Saturday (near 9:30 Club)

2106 Vermont Avenue, NW (RIP OG Duffy’s) “One of the country’s most acclaimed sommeliers will soon open POP, a 40-seat fizz bar, on December 17th, 2022. Located in Washington, DC’s north Shaw neighborhood at 2108 Vermont St. NW near the famous 9:30 Club, POP is the brainchild of award-winning wine expert Brent Kroll of Maxwell Park fame. The playful bar devotes itself to all-things-bubbles, with more than 40 carbonated cans, an extensive sparkling wine menu, and a craveable food menu from Chef Bart Hutchins.
“A note from 14 Crestwood families”

14 families from Crestwood collaborated to offer this response to the recent post regarding the development of a children’s play space in our neighborhood. Many in the Crestwood community welcome and appreciate DPR’s decision to add play equipment to the green space at 18th and Argyle. While the space is occasionally used for community events like picnics, yoga and running clubs, birthday parties and soccer practices, it often sits empty. Adding play equipment expands the use of this green space and creates a walkable destination for children in the neighborhood for years to come.
