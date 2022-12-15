14 families from Crestwood collaborated to offer this response to the recent post regarding the development of a children’s play space in our neighborhood. Many in the Crestwood community welcome and appreciate DPR’s decision to add play equipment to the green space at 18th and Argyle. While the space is occasionally used for community events like picnics, yoga and running clubs, birthday parties and soccer practices, it often sits empty. Adding play equipment expands the use of this green space and creates a walkable destination for children in the neighborhood for years to come.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO