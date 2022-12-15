ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Shuttle driver brings and sings Christmas spirit to RSW

Christmas cheer for travelers when a shuttle driver at Southwest Florida International Airport started singing festive songs while driving passengers. “I love to play my music, so I love to sing a lot,” Carlos Vazquez, the RSW bus driver, said. Always in the Christmas spirit, Vazquez tries to ensure...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thieves grab catalytic converters from Naples church vehicles

Thieves stole catalytic converters off vehicles in the parking lot of a Naples church where Feed Thy Neighbor, a non-profit group, operates. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts occurring at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church. Feed Thy Neighbor uses trucks and a van to feed homeless...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More options could be coming for boat owners in Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral is considering giving homeowners more options, like having boats fenced in on the side of their homes instead of just their backyard. There’s a pretty good chance you have a boat if you live in Cape Coral. It’s one of the reasons Pat Samborski,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral-Fort Myers still most overvalued housing market in U.S.

While a U.S. housing correction has started, home prices are still rising in many areas, including Cape Coral-Fort Myers, according to the latest study from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Cape Coral-Fort Myers is the nation’s most overvalued market, with buyers paying 67.48% percent more than they should, based on the market’s pricing history. Four other Florida markets — Palm Bay, Deltona, Lakeland and Tampa — are also in the top 10, along with Atlanta, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Ogden, Utah; and Boise, Idaho.
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton 34th fastest-growing metro in the nation

While global population has topped 8 billion, just 11 years after surpassing 7 billion, the U.S. is among some countries experiencing a slowing in population growth. Currently at 0.1%, it’s the slowest growth on record. In the wake of COVID-19, though, it is not surprising that most metropolitan statistical...
SARASOTA, FL
travelawaits.com

Visitors Allowed To Return To Sanibel Starting Next Month — Here’s What You Need To Know

Since Hurricane Ian hit with a vengeance, recovery on Sanibel Island, Florida, has progressed with the speed of the near-category-5 winds that decimated it on September 28, 2022. Upon the recent announcement that the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to all vehicles on January 2, 2023, I’ll bring you up to speed on the status of tourism on my home island of Sanibel. We’ll also explore Sanibel’s sister island, Captiva, and nearby Fort Myers Beach, which suffered more devastation than Sanibel — over $90 million in total damages by some estimates.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL Crime Stoppers looking for info on men casing jewelry stores

Authorities are searching for two men who appear to be working in tandem and are casing jewelry stores in Southwest Florida. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, none of the stores have been broken into, but deputies say the men have been caught on surveillance messing with the power sources for stores in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
FORT MYERS, FL
westorlandonews.com

Florida’s First Aristocrat Gaming Lightning Link Lounge Opens

Players who enjoy Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ and Lightning Link™ games celebrated Florida’s first Lightning Link Lounge™, which opened with a grand debut at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. The new Lightning Link Lounge at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is the first to open in...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Now You Know: Rookery Bay Farmers Market starts Jan. 8

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, starting Jan. 8 and running through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood,...
NAPLES, FL
wqcs.org

FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue

Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Governor DeSantis signs property insurance and disaster relief bill Friday

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a property insurance and disaster relief bill on Fort Myers Beach. By signing the bill, DeSantis is creating a $1,000,000,000 reinsurance fund while rewriting rules on things like coverage denials and attorney fees. “These recoveries from major storms are really marathons. There are...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 2

Car drives off US 41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River

Fort Myers, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge is shut down after a car drove off the bridge and into the river. The Fort Myers police closed both lanes and multiple units are on the scene. The driver has been rescued and taken into a hospital. The incident is currently...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Habitat for Humanity helping repair its damaged homes in Charlotte County

Hurricane Ian damaged 200 Habitat for Humanity homes in Charlotte County, and now, Habitat for Humanity is helping repair their partner family homes that sustained damage. Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with students from Charlotte County’s JROTC and State Farm to help build and repair homes damaged by the hurricane. The effort is funded by a $20,000 grant from Habitat for Humanity International and State Farm.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

