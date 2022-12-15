Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Related
NBC 2
Bikers dressed up in Christmas spirit bring cheer to the community
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A local bike group held its first annual Christmas costume ride Saturday night. Over 100 bikers from ‘Riders of Southwest Florida’ dressed like Santa, Elves and the Grinch driving along Colonial. Santa took a break from the north pole and his reindeer. Instead,...
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
macaronikid.com
Meet Santa & the Grinch at Seed to Table
You're invited to Seed to Table for our Holiday Meet & Greet with Santa Claus & the Grinch! Friday, December 23rd 12-3 pm.
WINKNEWS.com
Shuttle driver brings and sings Christmas spirit to RSW
Christmas cheer for travelers when a shuttle driver at Southwest Florida International Airport started singing festive songs while driving passengers. “I love to play my music, so I love to sing a lot,” Carlos Vazquez, the RSW bus driver, said. Always in the Christmas spirit, Vazquez tries to ensure...
WINKNEWS.com
Thieves grab catalytic converters from Naples church vehicles
Thieves stole catalytic converters off vehicles in the parking lot of a Naples church where Feed Thy Neighbor, a non-profit group, operates. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts occurring at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church. Feed Thy Neighbor uses trucks and a van to feed homeless...
WINKNEWS.com
More options could be coming for boat owners in Cape Coral
The City of Cape Coral is considering giving homeowners more options, like having boats fenced in on the side of their homes instead of just their backyard. There’s a pretty good chance you have a boat if you live in Cape Coral. It’s one of the reasons Pat Samborski,...
Florida Beekeepers Struggle After Hurricane Ian Destroys At Least 100,000 Hives
On September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida, unleashing extreme 155 mph winds and catastrophic rains on the Fort Myers area and beyond. A Category 4 storm, Ian marked the deadliest storm to strike the Sunshine State in nearly 100 years. Close to 150 people died in the monstrous storm, their homes engulfed in water or blown to pieces.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral-Fort Myers still most overvalued housing market in U.S.
While a U.S. housing correction has started, home prices are still rising in many areas, including Cape Coral-Fort Myers, according to the latest study from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Cape Coral-Fort Myers is the nation’s most overvalued market, with buyers paying 67.48% percent more than they should, based on the market’s pricing history. Four other Florida markets — Palm Bay, Deltona, Lakeland and Tampa — are also in the top 10, along with Atlanta, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Ogden, Utah; and Boise, Idaho.
Longboat Observer
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton 34th fastest-growing metro in the nation
While global population has topped 8 billion, just 11 years after surpassing 7 billion, the U.S. is among some countries experiencing a slowing in population growth. Currently at 0.1%, it’s the slowest growth on record. In the wake of COVID-19, though, it is not surprising that most metropolitan statistical...
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
travelawaits.com
Visitors Allowed To Return To Sanibel Starting Next Month — Here’s What You Need To Know
Since Hurricane Ian hit with a vengeance, recovery on Sanibel Island, Florida, has progressed with the speed of the near-category-5 winds that decimated it on September 28, 2022. Upon the recent announcement that the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to all vehicles on January 2, 2023, I’ll bring you up to speed on the status of tourism on my home island of Sanibel. We’ll also explore Sanibel’s sister island, Captiva, and nearby Fort Myers Beach, which suffered more devastation than Sanibel — over $90 million in total damages by some estimates.
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL Crime Stoppers looking for info on men casing jewelry stores
Authorities are searching for two men who appear to be working in tandem and are casing jewelry stores in Southwest Florida. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, none of the stores have been broken into, but deputies say the men have been caught on surveillance messing with the power sources for stores in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds of people come together to help clean up Fort Myers Beach coastline
Southwest Florida beaches are still recovering after Hurricane Ian, especially on the barrier islands. On Sunday, Keep Lee County Beautiful is teaming up with Tunaskin and other local organizations for a beach cleanup on Fort Myers Beach. More than 300 people pre-registered to help, selling the event out. Mike Judd...
westorlandonews.com
Florida’s First Aristocrat Gaming Lightning Link Lounge Opens
Players who enjoy Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ and Lightning Link™ games celebrated Florida’s first Lightning Link Lounge™, which opened with a grand debut at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. The new Lightning Link Lounge at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is the first to open in...
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Rookery Bay Farmers Market starts Jan. 8
The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, starting Jan. 8 and running through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood,...
wqcs.org
FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue
Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
WINKNEWS.com
Governor DeSantis signs property insurance and disaster relief bill Friday
On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a property insurance and disaster relief bill on Fort Myers Beach. By signing the bill, DeSantis is creating a $1,000,000,000 reinsurance fund while rewriting rules on things like coverage denials and attorney fees. “These recoveries from major storms are really marathons. There are...
NBC 2
Car drives off US 41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
Fort Myers, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge is shut down after a car drove off the bridge and into the river. The Fort Myers police closed both lanes and multiple units are on the scene. The driver has been rescued and taken into a hospital. The incident is currently...
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat for Humanity helping repair its damaged homes in Charlotte County
Hurricane Ian damaged 200 Habitat for Humanity homes in Charlotte County, and now, Habitat for Humanity is helping repair their partner family homes that sustained damage. Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with students from Charlotte County’s JROTC and State Farm to help build and repair homes damaged by the hurricane. The effort is funded by a $20,000 grant from Habitat for Humanity International and State Farm.
The Fort Myers Brewing Company gives back to the community all weekend long
The Fort Myers Brewing Company celebrating their annual Winter Wonderland with new beers, food trucks, live music, local organizations and a toy drive
Comments / 0