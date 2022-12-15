PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is looking for two people possibly involved in a supermarket theft ring. Police say about 11 a.m. December 17, a male and female stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula from Food City on Bob White Boulevard. The female, in a motorized shopping cart, helped the male load the basket with formula, and the female then placed all the cans into her skirt, according to police.

