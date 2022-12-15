Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Lubbock woman creates travel bags for kids in foster care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock kids in foster care will soon receive new luxurious bags called the Immersion Bag. Natalie Craig used to work with CASA of the South Plains. The idea came from a luncheon Craig had with one boy who was sharing his life story with her. “He...
abc7amarillo.com
Parents suing West Texas schools over racism, demand action over antisemitic bullying
LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Teachers and students in Littlefield ISD are in mourning after the death of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo. A 25-year-old Lubbock man has died after a serious crash on Friday. Erik Montgomery was found with serious injuries after his crash crashed into a...
fox34.com
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
Lubbock Steak Trail: You Need to Try These 16 Delicious Steakhouses
Now, this is what West Texas is about. Lubbock knows how to do their steaks. I have gone to a lot of places here in the area that have some of the best steaks I have ever had so if you are looking for a good red piece of meat you came to the right place.
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
‘There’s big demand’: LEDA reveals what to expect for Lubbock’s economy in 2023
The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance said the South Plains economy is looking bright for 2023.
Rare, Threatened & Endangered Animals That Can Appear In Lubbock
I recently discovered a really interesting online tool on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. It allows you to search rare, threatened, and endangered animals (or candidates for those distinctions) by county. It was actually primarily created for, "entities that construct, plan, approve, permit, and/or fund development projects." But I...
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock offers you a festive weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—The weekend is almost here, so Trends and Friends share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend is sure to get you in the spirit for the holidays with a giant gingerbread house, pancakes with Santa and even a way to give back.
Boom: A Scandalous New Lubbock Restaurant & Bar Is Coming
A new riskay sports bar is coming to Lubbock. Will you be checking it out?. In Lubbock, we all love sports so when a new sports bar is coming we get excited. This new spot is called Bombshells. It's a restaurant that offers "an exciting atmosphere, great food, live entertainment...
KCBD
LFR puts out fire at South Plains Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at the South Plains Apartments in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 5500 block of 58th St. around 10:15 a.m. Officials stated one person was taken to UMC for their injuries. The fire has been extinguished, however,...
everythinglubbock.com
A Mexican tradition celebrated by many
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares the history of a Mexican Christmas Tradition celebrated by families with ties to their faith and culture. Plus, we have updates on events coming up. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the December edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth
A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
Lubbock Loser Dumps Dog With Heartbreaking Note Attached To Collar
A Lubbock woman came across a stray dog wearing a pink harness collar. She noticed there was a note attached to the collar and opened it, only to discover that this poor dog "Sally" was abandoned after being rescued by someone. The person that penned the letter explained that they...
‘Make it a habit’: DPS and EMS stress importance of wearing seatbelts ahead of holiday travel
LUBBOCK, Texas – Just this week alone, four people across the South Plains were killed in car accidents; each one of them did not have a seatbelt on. Local first responders and DPS want everyone to travel safely this holiday season, and that means being properly buckled in the car seat. They say it can […]
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: Police investigating death of man found in backyard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in his backyard. A vehicle caught fire after a rollover near 34th Street and 29th Drive. The vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person was taken...
Vacant house fire in Central Lubbock Saturday morning
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
KCBD
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
fox34.com
Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
