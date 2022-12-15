ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox34.com

Lubbock woman creates travel bags for kids in foster care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock kids in foster care will soon receive new luxurious bags called the Immersion Bag. Natalie Craig used to work with CASA of the South Plains. The idea came from a luncheon Craig had with one boy who was sharing his life story with her. “He...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar

A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Rare, Threatened & Endangered Animals That Can Appear In Lubbock

I recently discovered a really interesting online tool on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. It allows you to search rare, threatened, and endangered animals (or candidates for those distinctions) by county. It was actually primarily created for, "entities that construct, plan, approve, permit, and/or fund development projects." But I...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock offers you a festive weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas—The weekend is almost here, so Trends and Friends share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend is sure to get you in the spirit for the holidays with a giant gingerbread house, pancakes with Santa and even a way to give back.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LFR puts out fire at South Plains Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at the South Plains Apartments in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 5500 block of 58th St. around 10:15 a.m. Officials stated one person was taken to UMC for their injuries. The fire has been extinguished, however,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

A Mexican tradition celebrated by many

LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares the history of a Mexican Christmas Tradition celebrated by families with ties to their faith and culture. Plus, we have updates on events coming up. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the December edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth

A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
WOLFFORTH, TX
KCBD

2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
LUBBOCK, TX

