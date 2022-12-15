Read full article on original website
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visit
One of my favorite things about moving to Henderson is how much more family and friends visit me. Anytime a family member or friend makes a vegas trip, they swing by to see me. However, that also means I turn into their unofficial tour guide.
1923 PROHIBITION BAR AT MANDALAY BAY ANNOUNCES “NOLA NIGHTS” FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS IN JANUARY
WHAT: 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay brings bayou vibes to the Las Vegas Strip with its New Orleans (NOLA) Nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights in January. Each “NOLA Night” features a live musical performance by Troy Romzek as well as Vegas’ sexiest burlesque dancers.
Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Retired Christmas displays from the Las Vegas Strip have been restored and revived for the public to see in larger-than-life creations, thanks to the team from the Drag Brunch Show at Treasure Island. Bryan Watkins, known by his stage name Shannel, headlines the Drag Brunch...
Local mother of seven surprised with new furniture during holiday event
Las Vegas Metro Officers and partners Quincy Gibbons (left) and Anthony Edwards (right) saw the need to help local mom of seven, Denise Williams, ahead of the holidays.
Bruno Mars to host New Year's Rum Fiesta at Bellagio
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass and join superstar Bruno Mars in kicking off the New Year in Las Vegas. Mars is bringing the hype with a New Year’s Eve Rum Fiesta at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio. His rum brand SelvaRey hosts the night with...
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
JIMMY KIMMEL’S COMEDY CLUB ANNOUNCES JANUARY LINEUP
Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, Las Vegas’ ultimate destination for late-night shows, surprise comedians, high-end casual cuisine and memorabilia in the heart of The LINQ Promenade, announces its roster of live performers for January. The club will feature rotating resident comics each week as well as special weekend headliners and other notable guests this month, including actor and stand-up comedian Michael Yo known for his appearances on “Chelsea Lately” and stand-up comedian, author and actor Sarah Colonna known for her appearances in “Insatiable” and “Shameless”.
Have you been a Las Vegas local since 2008? If so, you might remember the snow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you live in Las Vegas in 2008?. If you did, you might remember seeing some snow. On this day 14 years ago, Las Vegas and the surrounding desert became a winter wonderland thanks to a big snowstorm that swept across Southern Nevada. The official...
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat Buffet
So many options in Las Vegas - Make sure you pick a good one!Photo byGrant Cai - Unsplash. It is difficult to definitively say which Las Vegas buffets are the "worst," as opinions on what makes a buffet good or bad can vary greatly from person to person. Some people may consider a buffet to be bad if it does not have a wide selection of food options, while others may consider a buffet to be bad if the quality of the food is not up to their standards.
Stunning Spacious Home on An Elevated Lot with Breathtaking Views of City and Strip in Las Vegas Selling for $4 Million
11296 Villa Bellagio Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a stunning modern home situated on an elevated lot within the highly sought after Bluffs at Tuscan Cliffs Southern Highlands guard gated community with breathtaking city, mountain and strip views. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, please contact Brian Solomon (Phone: 702-400-7219) at Investors Realty Group for full support and perfect service.
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
Doritos Is Doing Something Wild In Las Vegas: See Here
The chip brand Doritos is doing something in Las Vegas that mirrors a food-science experiment. Doritos is honoring the winter solstice in one of the best ways: By dropping an exclusive munchies menu in select markets across America. To no surprise, Las Vegas was chosen as one of these lucky cities.
Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member
Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
Ring In 2023 In A “Cool” Place
Las Vegas(KLAS)-We are two weeks away from ringing in the new year and there’s a cool spot in town for you to welcome 2023, Minus5 Ice Bar. Kendall Tenney joins Marc Siebmann, Director of Operations and Haylee Thompson, bartender to tell us more about this celebration and to get a taste of the libations for […]
Immersive Disney Animation Experience Coming To Las Vegas In March
Usually if you want to experience a slice of Disney, you’d have to pack the car and head to Anaheim. Now, for once, a slice of Disney is coming to Las Vegas!. Lighthouse Artspace Las Vegas, a projection mapping experience at The Shops at Crystals (next to Aria), is playing host to “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” beginning March 30. Families will be able to walk among the Disney Animation classics of past and present.
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip
If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces casino promotions* for the month of January 2023.
