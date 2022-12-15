ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruno Mars to host New Year's Rum Fiesta at Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass and join superstar Bruno Mars in kicking off the New Year in Las Vegas. Mars is bringing the hype with a New Year’s Eve Rum Fiesta at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio. His rum brand SelvaRey hosts the night with...
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
JIMMY KIMMEL’S COMEDY CLUB ANNOUNCES JANUARY LINEUP

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, Las Vegas’ ultimate destination for late-night shows, surprise comedians, high-end casual cuisine and memorabilia in the heart of The LINQ Promenade, announces its roster of live performers for January. The club will feature rotating resident comics each week as well as special weekend headliners and other notable guests this month, including actor and stand-up comedian Michael Yo known for his appearances on “Chelsea Lately” and stand-up comedian, author and actor Sarah Colonna known for her appearances in “Insatiable” and “Shameless”.
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat Buffet

So many options in Las Vegas - Make sure you pick a good one!Photo byGrant Cai - Unsplash. It is difficult to definitively say which Las Vegas buffets are the "worst," as opinions on what makes a buffet good or bad can vary greatly from person to person. Some people may consider a buffet to be bad if it does not have a wide selection of food options, while others may consider a buffet to be bad if the quality of the food is not up to their standards.
Stunning Spacious Home on An Elevated Lot with Breathtaking Views of City and Strip in Las Vegas Selling for $4 Million

11296 Villa Bellagio Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a stunning modern home situated on an elevated lot within the highly sought after Bluffs at Tuscan Cliffs Southern Highlands guard gated community with breathtaking city, mountain and strip views. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, please contact Brian Solomon (Phone: 702-400-7219) at Investors Realty Group for full support and perfect service.
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
Doritos Is Doing Something Wild In Las Vegas: See Here

The chip brand Doritos is doing something in Las Vegas that mirrors a food-science experiment. Doritos is honoring the winter solstice in one of the best ways: By dropping an exclusive munchies menu in select markets across America. To no surprise, Las Vegas was chosen as one of these lucky cities.
Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member

Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
Ring In 2023 In A “Cool” Place

Las Vegas(KLAS)-We are two weeks away from ringing in the new year and there’s a cool spot in town for you to welcome 2023, Minus5 Ice Bar. Kendall Tenney joins Marc Siebmann, Director of Operations and Haylee Thompson, bartender to tell us more about this celebration and to get a taste of the libations for […]
Immersive Disney Animation Experience Coming To Las Vegas In March

Usually if you want to experience a slice of Disney, you’d have to pack the car and head to Anaheim. Now, for once, a slice of Disney is coming to Las Vegas!. Lighthouse Artspace Las Vegas, a projection mapping experience at The Shops at Crystals (next to Aria), is playing host to “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” beginning March 30. Families will be able to walk among the Disney Animation classics of past and present.
The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip

If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023

Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces casino promotions* for the month of January 2023.
