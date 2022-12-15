Read full article on original website
Carol Shaw
HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121. Carol Shearer Shaw of Indianola, Iowa passed away Saturday December 17 th at Iowa Methodist. Medical Center. She was 88. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Alissa Van Klootwyk
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Alissa Van Klootwyk as we discuss the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame gift shop. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Simpson Softball Trip
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Simpson College Softball Coach Brent Matthias about the Storm softball trip to Panama. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Pella Cooperative Electric Congratulates Sue Warrick on Her Retirement
After a 44-year career at Pella Cooperative Electric Association, Office Manager Sue Warrick is retiring December 30, 2022. Sue joined the Cooperative in October 1978 as a secretary and has since grown into her current role as the office manager. She has seen the Cooperative through many growths and changes including the erection of a new office and shop as well as growth within the service territory.
Sherry Graham
Memorial Services for Sherry Graham, age 79 of University Park, will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m.; at the Langkamp Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa. The family will greet visitors on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to service time. The Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
This is Iowa: Farmer uses field to write special message to his love
FREMONT, Iowa — The windy field just south of Fremont has been in Chad Crosby's family for a long time. But when the fall harvest was complete, Chad's work was not yet done. Chad traded in his combine for a small tractor to manicure the field, turning the bean stalks and revealing black soil... and a secret.
Many Hands Opening Indianola Location
Many Hands is opening a new location in Indianola next year. Many Hands, formerly Many Hands for Haiti, is an organization based out of Pella to raise funds to assist Haiti including providing better education, agriculture, medicine, and more. This will be the fifth location in Iowa to be opened,...
Norwalk Victorious; Pella 3rd at Bill Van Horn Invitational
The Norwalk Warriors claimed the top prize at Pella High School’s Bill Van Horn Boys’ Wrestling invitational Saturday, while the hosting Dutch placed 3rd. The Warriors had 14 wrestlers appear in either the finals or 3rd place matches to score 215 team points, led by meet champions Tyler Harper (106), Dominic Tigner (160), and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (285). Asaiah Martinez (113), Jake McKenzie (126), Tate Turner (132), Tate Turner (138), and Ben Liedtke (285) placed 2nd in their respective brackets.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Middle School Student Council
Members of the Pella Middle School Student Council, including Dev Dholakia, Elsie Brenneman, Ben O’Halloran, Zane Redman, and Addison Namminga, discuss the work they’ve been doing this academic year. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe...
Knoxville City Council to Discuss Chamber Year in Review
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session Monday at 6:15 p.m. The council will hear the Knoxville Chamber Year in review. The board will consider approving a resolution approving an agreement between the City Of Knoxville and Iowa Inspections, LLC related to Rental Housing Inspections. They will consider...
KCCI Archive: John Williams' Christmas light display in 1992
DES MOINES, Iowa — Traffic jams are not the norm in Des Moines, especially in the north side neighborhood of Oak Park. But during the holidays, the 15,000 luminaries surrounding 80 city blocks of Oak Park lead to the gingerbread-like home of John Williams. His display represents 7,000 lights...
Knoxville Switches Away From Roland-Story Wrestling Mee
Knoxville High School wrestling team announced that it would not be participating in a meet at Roland-Story High School Saturday. Instead, Knoxville will be going to wrestle in the Iowa City Regina Invitational at Iowa City Regina High School. The decision comes amid a controversy surrounding a Roland-Story wrestler. The...
Magical Night of Lights at Pickard Park
Tonight is the last night of the holiday season for the Indianola Tour of Homes Magical Night of Lights at Pickard Park. From 5:30 to 8:30pm, attendees can drive through Pickard Park to see holiday light displays, with free will donations being taken each night to be equally distributed to the Kiya Koda Humane Society, Heal House, and the Helping Hand of Warren County. For more information, click below.
Visit Pella Receives Tourism Grant for New Website
The local organization responsible for promoting Pella to potential visitors is receiving a grant to bolster their work. Director of Visit Pella Ann Frost says they are receiving a Travel Iowa grant worth $10,000 to update their website. “Our primary goal during this redesign process is to create a more...
Indianola School Board Tabled Calendar Approval
The Indianola School Board tabled consideration of the district calendar for 2023-24 for both the year-round and traditional school years. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the board tabled the calendar item because the board had signaled wanting to add days to the teacher calendar for teacher professional development days to allow teachers more time to add to their continuing education while not affecting their normal duties. Ihns said the board wanted to balance the continuing education while not adding to teacher workload.
Captain Haase Back on Duty After FBI Training
Pella Police Captain Paul Haase has been back on duty for the department after spending more than two months away at elite national training. He says he’s thankful for the opportunity he received at the FBI National Academy in Washington D.C. “The classes and physical training were awesome taught...
Simpson Men’s Wrestling Competing in Nebraska
The Simpson men’s wrestling team hits the mats after an extended time off today, competing in the Prairie Wolf Duals at the University of Nebraska Wesleyan. The Storm will match up with Cornell, the Milwaukee School of Engineering, and Westminster today, looking to continue their strong start to the season after winning their last two duals and having eight placewinners at the Buena Vista Open earlier this month. Action starts today at 10am.
Pella Wrestling, Bowling Teams to Wrap Up 2022 Competition Today
Today marks the final competition date of the 2022 portion of the winter season for the Pella High School wrestling and bowling teams. Pella’s boys wrestlers are hosting the annual Bill Van Horn invitational, with Boone, Davis County, Des Moines North, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, North Mahaska, Norwalk, Oskaloosa, and South Tama all competing starting at 9:30 a.m.
Thirteen Inductees Announced as “Class of 2023” for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame
The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame announced the names of its 13 inductees for 2023. Those that will be inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 3, during the 33rd induction ceremonies in Knoxville include drivers Ken Hamilton, Chad Kemenah, Cory Kruseman, Bobby Marshall and Joey Saldana.
Knoxville Wrestlers Finish 2nd At Regina Invitational, Bowling Squads Compete In A Triangular
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad made the trip east on Saturday to the Iowa City Regina Invitational and placed 2nd as a team ten points behind champion MFL Mar Mac. Six wrestlers made the top three with three of those winning individual championships. Marco Alejo at 120 pounds, Luke Spaur at 138 pounds and Chaz Graves at 152 all won their bracket. Andon Trout at 145 pounds and Daniel Gorskikh at 170 pounds placed 2nd and Wayne Johnston at 182 pounds was 3rd. The Panthers will have one final night on the mats this Tuesday as they travel to Ballard.
