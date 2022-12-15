The Indianola School Board tabled consideration of the district calendar for 2023-24 for both the year-round and traditional school years. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the board tabled the calendar item because the board had signaled wanting to add days to the teacher calendar for teacher professional development days to allow teachers more time to add to their continuing education while not affecting their normal duties. Ihns said the board wanted to balance the continuing education while not adding to teacher workload.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO