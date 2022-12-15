ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year’s Eve Celebrations Around Orange County 2022

By Colette Nguyen
 3 days ago
Photograph Courtesy of VIP Nightlife

NYElectric 2023

The newly remodeled Irvine Marriott Hotel is partnering with VIP Nightlife to host a New Year’s Eve party with multiple DJs, a four-hour premium open bar from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., two party areas, casino games, and a New Year’s countdown. Tickets start at $200.

Gatsby’s House NYE

Trendy Pasea Hotel in Huntington Beach will celebrate the new year with a “Great Gatsby”-themed event from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Come dressed as a flapper or wear a vintage suit to invoke the roaring ’20s. Guests can expect open bars and music from DJs Peter G, Richard Wayne, and a special guest. Tickets start at $249.

New Year’s Eve Yacht Party

The 20th-annual event is being held on an oversize luxury yacht, which departs Newport Beach at 9 p.m. and returns at 12:45 a.m. The party will feature a Champagne greeting as well as an open bar, a multiple-course dinner, favors, and more. Guests will have access to all three levels of the yacht: Level one will include the bar, lounge, and food stations; Level two will be the DJ and dancing area; Level three will feature an outdoor scenic deck. Tickets start at $169.

Run in the New Year

It’s your last chance to fulfill this year’s resolutions by running a 5K, 10K, or a half-marathon in Huntington Beach. Each finisher will receive a medal. The event begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Registration starts at $40.

New Year’s Eve with Chris Standring

If you’re a fan of retro-modern music, celebrate the new year and the 20-year anniversary of Chris Standring’s debut album, “Velvet.” The show will also feature soul-jazz performers Bob James and Mica Paris. The event will be held at Spaghettini Restaurant in Seal Beach and begins at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets start at $125 plus $20 food/drink minimum.

Salute to Vienna

Celebrate more than 80 years of tradition and start your plans early by attending the Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert at Reneé and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. The 3 p.m. show is a re-creation of Neujahrskonzert, an annual concert of classical music performed by the Vienna Philharmonic on the morning of New Year’s Day in Austria, and will be led by an expert conductor from Vienna’s golden age. Tickets start at $49.

Rita Rudner: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like New Year’s

Attend the seventh annual New Year’s Eve Party at the Laguna Playhouse and laugh along with legendary comedian and O.C. resident Rita Rudner. The event begins at 7 p.m. so that everyone can watch the ball drop on the East Coast at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $99.

New Year’s Eve 2023 at Parkestry

Kick off the new year overlooking the city and enjoying delicious food at Parkestry, JW Marriott Anaheim Resort’s rooftop bar and lounge. The buffet is open from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., desserts from 10 p.m. to midnight, and refreshing cocktails are served throughout the night. Tickets are $120 each and include entry, food, and two drinks.

New Year’s Eve at Knott’s Berry Farm

Watch the fireworks, dance to songs played by DJ Katar, and pose for photos with Peanuts characters at the Buena Park amusement park. Included with regular daytime admission, tickets start at $69.

R&B ONLY LIVE

Dress to impress and jam out to R&B hits from across the decades at House of Blues Anaheim. Before the show starts at 8:30 p.m., drop by the House of Blues Restaurant and Bar for dinner and order Southern staples such as the Voodoo Shrimp, the Juicy Lucy Burger, and jambalaya. Tickets start at $94.

80s New Years Eve Dance Party

Throw it back to the ’80s and dance into the new year at Totally 80s Bar in Fullerton. From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., DJs will play popular ’80s hits for everyone on the huge dance floor. Make the most of the fully stocked bar, food and drinks, and free party favors. Tickets are $20.

Winter Fest OC Grand Finale

Celebrate the new year twice, with countdowns, fireworks shows, snow, and confetti cannons at both 6 p.m. and midnights. Tribute bands Flashback Heart Attack and DSB will be performing, along with a DJ. Extended Winter Fest hours are noon till 12:30 a.m. Limited admission tickets start at $22.

Noon Year’s Eve

Want to celebrate New Year’s with your kids without having to stay up until midnight? For a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, join the Pretend City Children’s Museum in Irvine at noon on December 31. As midnight strikes in Bangladesh, Dubai, Athens, and London, kids can join countdowns from around the world. Art activities will be hosted throughout the day. All activities are included in a general admission ticket priced at $19.95 each.

Carnival New Year’s Eve Party

Head over to NOVA Kitchen and Bar in Garden Grove for a lavish carnival-themed party. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., take advantage of the open bar, carnival food, and midway games and prizes. Mocktails available for adults under 21. Tickets are $160.

New Year’s Soiree

Start off your 2023 in style at the Mayor’s Table at the Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach. Have a sophisticated evening with a glass of Champagne and luscious dishes from the four-course menu featuring truffle crab and dumplings, aged duck foie gras, and grilled lobster. The 5 p.m seating is $110 plus an optional $55 wine pairing per adult, $65 for children 5 to 12 years old. The 8 p.m. seating is $125 per person with optional $60 wine pairing per person, $75 for children 5 to 12 years old.

Topside ’Til Midnight

Celebrate New Year’s in Newport Beach at the Topside Bar. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., join in on the fun and check out their live DJ and doughnut wall. Regular tickets include one drink and access to the Midnight Brunch Buffet, where favorite menu items such as spicy fried chicken sliders and caviar fries will be served. Tickets are $45 per person, VIP Table tickets start at $180.

Biergarten

Saddle up and ride into 2023 at the Old World Biergarten in Huntington Beach This 21-and-over event features performances from DJ David from KFROG Radio, Presley Tennant, and Redneck Rodeo. Catered by Beale’s Texas BBQ, get your fix of southern favorites such as BBQ chicken, St. Louis-style ribs, and more. Tickets start at $60.

Prohibition NYE Celebration 2023

With a view of the Disney California Adventure Park, ring in the new year “Prohibition style” at Rise Rooftop Lounge in Anaheim and watch the Disneyland fireworks when the clock strikes 12. Tickets include access to a full buffet featuring chimichurri beef tenderloin, a seafood display, and desert station. You also get two handcrafted cocktails, a Champagne welcome, and midnight toast. Tickets are $185 per person.

New Year’s Eve Gala

Dine and dance at Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in Anaheim. For a sophisticated experience, enjoy the six courses of “Napa-style” fine dining, dance the night away, and count down to midnight with a Champagne toast. $350 per person.

Studio New Year Party

Welcome the year of Montage Laguna Beach’s 20th anniversary and dine at Studio. With a Roaring ’20s theme, the event will feature live entertainment, a DJ, culinary stations, and an open bar from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. You can also take part in the countdown and Champagne toast at midnight. $750 per guest.

New Year’s Eve at the Lobby Lounge

Join the New Year’s festivities at the Lobby Lounge in Laguna Beach from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Spend your New Year’s Eve enjoying performances by David Allen Baker. There are several table service and lounge seating packages available starting at $350.

Bowlero New Year’s Eve Packages

Bowlero branches in Anaheim, Fullerton, and Tustin will offer special New Year’s Eve packages throughout the day. With the NYE Family Package, you get two hours of unlimited bowling and food from the signature menu for $44. For a bowling experience at midnight, get tickets to the NYE Ball Drop from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets start at $72, and include four hours of unlimited bowling, food, and a sparkling cider and Champagne toast.

