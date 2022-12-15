Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
In a rare chance at prosperity, the Commanders fell short
LANDOVER, Md. - Before it came down to third and goal from the 1, before Terry McLaurin thought he'd checked with an official that he was on the line of scrimmage but was penalized because he was not, and before Taylor Heinicke's final fling to the end zone felt to the ground, there was a sense that grew all night at FedEx Field. These opportunities come for the Washington Commanders once every half-dozen seasons or so. Here they were, squandering the latest.
Houston Chronicle
Commanders fumble away an opportunity in a frustrating loss to the Giants
LANDOVER, Md. - Out of the shotgun, Taylor Heinicke took the snap and faked a handoff to Brian Robinson Jr. before turning his eyes downfield, waiting, waiting, waiting and then launching a deep pass to the middle of the end zone, where not a Washington Commanders player was in sight. As the ball sailed, rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson sprinted into view on a slant route, gaining separation from his defender before jumping to catch the ball in stride.
Houston Chronicle
2 fumbles by Heinicke hinder Commanders in loss to Giants
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Backed up at their own 10-yard line after a holding penalty in the first half of a game with little offense, the Washington Commanders curiously — and dangerously — went with an empty backfield. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke dropped back and got strip-sacked by New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who grabbed the ball at the 1 and ran into the end zone.
Houston Chronicle
Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. He could have played it safe and taken a knee or stepped out of bounds. But this wasn't the time or place — not for a guy who had never returned an interception for a touchdown.
Houston Chronicle
Trubisky solid, Steelers' D shuts down Panthers in 24-16 win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Trubisky knew his grasp on the Steelers' starting quarterback job was tenuous at best when he took the field on Sunday. But the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft turned in one of the steadier performances of his NFL career, throwing for 179 yards and engineering three long touchdown drives as Pittsburgh held on to beat Carolina 24-16.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Houston Chronicle
Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions were stymied for most of the game, unable to get much going against the New York Jets. One stunning play reminded everyone how dangerous an offense they are. Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright...
Houston Chronicle
Jets star DT Quinnen Williams out vs. Lions with calf injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will be without star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Williams, who leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks, has a calf injury and was declared inactive by the team 90 minutes before kickoff.
Houston Chronicle
NFL weekend primer: Three Saturday games with big playoff implications
The NFL begins a busy weekend of play with three Week 15 games Saturday that have major postseason implications. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North title when they host the Indianapolis Colts. The Baltimore Ravens, again without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson, will attempt to remain atop the AFC North as they play at Cleveland. And the Buffalo Bills will be vying to officially secure a playoff spot and retain the AFC's No. 1 seed when they host the Miami Dolphins on what could be a snowy night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Houston Chronicle
Poole scores career-high 43, Warriors win 1st without Curry
TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored a career-high 43 points, Klay Thompson had 17 and the Golden State Warriors won for the first time in five tries this season without the injured Stephen Curry, beating the Toronto Raptors 126-110 on Sunday night. Draymond Green returned after sitting out Friday’s...
Houston Chronicle
Capitals' T.J. Oshie day-to-day with an upper-body injury
Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie missed Sunday's practice with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. Oshie was injured in Washington's 5-2 win Saturday over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Oshie, 35, suffered what appeared to be a noncontact upper-body injury midway through the second period while skating on the...
Houston Chronicle
With all eyes on Alex Ovechkin, Erik Gustafsson lifts Caps past Leafs
On a Saturday night when many at Capital One Arena were hoping to see history made by Alex Ovechkin, fans instead were treated to a historic night from . . . Erik Gustafsson. The Washington Capitals defenseman posted his first career hat trick and goaltender Charlie Lindgren was stout as Washington delivered an impressive 5-2 win Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Houston Chronicle
Kyle Kuzma, in the middle of a career year, plans to test free agency
LOS ANGELES - Back at the start of the season, Washington Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard likened his roster to disparate ingredients of a meal still in its planning stages. He had his protein - Bradley Beal - but starch, vegetables, fat, and how they would all meld to make a finished entree was yet undecided. One of the reasons for the unsettled nature of the group was that the Wizards had a few key players with impending, significant contract decisions.
