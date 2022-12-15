LANDOVER, Md. - Before it came down to third and goal from the 1, before Terry McLaurin thought he'd checked with an official that he was on the line of scrimmage but was penalized because he was not, and before Taylor Heinicke's final fling to the end zone felt to the ground, there was a sense that grew all night at FedEx Field. These opportunities come for the Washington Commanders once every half-dozen seasons or so. Here they were, squandering the latest.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO