ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12up

Zack Wilson to start for the Jets vs. the Lions

It's itme for former No. 2 overall pick Zack Wilson to show the world once again that he's not one of the biggest busts in NFL history. With Mike White, who had looked strong in taking over the Jets offense, not being cleared for this weekend, it's the Wilson show again.
DETROIT, MI
12up

Broncos officially rule out Russell Wilson vs. the Cardinals

When the Denver Broncos take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, they're going to have to try and record a win without quarterback Russell Wilson throwing the ball around. Wilson suffered a concussion in Week 14 vs. Kansas City. On Friday, the team officially ruled him out for this one....
DENVER, CO
12up

Jerry Jeudy fined for making contact with an official

In what has been a terrible season for the Denver Broncos, wideout Jerry Jeudy has been incredibly frustrated from start to finish this year. Despite looking great vs. the Chiefs, Jeudy was also livid when a call didn't go his way. The speedster tore off his helmet in anger and...
DENVER, CO
12up

12up

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy