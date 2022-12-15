2 strep A pediatric deaths reported in Denver metro area

2 group A strep deaths reported in Colorado, both were young children 02:24

Colorado health officials have reported two pediatric deaths from group A strep in the Denver metro area as hospitalizations for the illness increase.

The two deaths were young children who weren't school-aged yet, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The last reported death in a pediatric patient with strep A in Colorado was in 2018.

While seeing a case where strep A results in death is an alarming occurrence, some doctors say parents should not worry too much.

Dr. Neil Cella at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children says he started seeing strep cases arise in the fall of this year, but it is most commonly not that severe. He added that RSV cases continue to rise among children.

"This is the worst RSV season I've ever seen. The flu is also coming on strong and strep has been more frequent than normal," said Cella.

The CDPHE says it's monitoring strep A infections and is working to make sure resources get where they need to be. The total number of invasive group a strep cases reported in Colorado among pediatric patients since Nov. 1 is now 11.

Recent cases range in age from 10 months to 6 years, but anyone of any age can get group A strep. In many of the recent cases the patients also had a recent viral respiratory illness like COVID-19, flu or RSV.

"I do think we're seeing some phenomenon related to COVID and social distancing and potentially that having a role in what we're seeing with strep," said Cella.

Symptoms of group A strep may include sore throat, fever and chills, new rashes, skin bumps, or red patches of skin that may be painful.

Early treatment is critical to keeping initial group A strep infections mild and from keeping it from progressing to a more serious case.

Parents and guardians should call their child's health care provider immediately if their child develops new or worsening symptoms during any respiratory infection.