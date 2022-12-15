Zack's epic fall from the previous chapter concludes here, when he lands in a destroyed church. The nearby girl is Aerith (Aeris from Final Fantasy VII), and she is quite protective of her flowerbed naturally growing there. The reason for this is simple -- flowers are a rare commodity in an industrialized city such as Midgar, and Zack concurs, telling Aerith that she can make a load of money selling them to the citizenry. When you gain control, open the chest in the back left corner for a couple of Ethers.

