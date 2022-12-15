Read full article on original website
River Delta - Yggdrasils Dew 1
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Luck is found close to the Northern-most Mystic Gateway in The River Delta, near Freyr’s Camp. Hop onto the boat and sail left: the Dew will be straight ahead of you.
William Rentier
William Rentier the Sanguisuge is third boss in Evil West, and the final challenge of level 14 A Son's Duty. Alright, I hope you didn’t get too attached to William as a character because sadly it's time to put him down. The first phase of this battle, William will...
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 3
19:00 - vs. G Eraser. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
Ilum Force Echoes
This page will show all the locations of Force Echoes that you can find in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As Cal Kestis explores the galaxy, he may come across sites of fallen enemies and allies that still have a story to tell. By interacting with the locations, he can summon a Force Echo as a sort of audio log of what happened in that place before his arrival.
The Last Remnants of Asgard - Alberich Hollow
Found in Svartalfheim's Alberich Hollow, the quickest way to access this Remnant is to fast travel to The Watchtower Mystic Gateway and jump in the boat at the southern dock. Paddle southward to Dragon Beach and climb the wooden structure to the left of the region's northern dock.
Part 04: An Angel's Dream
Zack's epic fall from the previous chapter concludes here, when he lands in a destroyed church. The nearby girl is Aerith (Aeris from Final Fantasy VII), and she is quite protective of her flowerbed naturally growing there. The reason for this is simple -- flowers are a rare commodity in an industrialized city such as Midgar, and Zack concurs, telling Aerith that she can make a load of money selling them to the citizenry. When you gain control, open the chest in the back left corner for a couple of Ethers.
Fortnite - Official Fortnite x My Hero Academia Trailer
Four mighty Heroes from the world of My Hero Academia are available now in Fortnite. Watch the Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration trailer to see Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and All Might in action. Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and All Might from the world of...
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
The Jungle - Yggdrasils Dew 1
Once you’ve done this, hop into a boat and sail to the South-East corner of the area. You’ll find the Yggdrasil Seed hiding behind a stone pillar, behind the ruins where you fight the Ogre and the local dragon, The Corpse Eater.
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - Official Introduction Trailer
Learn more about the characters Yuma Kokohead and the death god contracted to haunt him, Shinigami, in this latest trailer for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, the upcoming adventure game from the creators of the Danganronpa series. The trailer also gives us a glimpse at the story, the mystery labyrinth realm, mystery phantoms, and more.
It’s Christmas time in the new GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update!
Since its oﬃcial launch in November, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has attracted many anime, mobile, RPG and shooter fans in Japan, South Korea and the US. The game has reached top spots in Google Play and Apple App Store, where it’s currently rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars with over twenty thousand reviews. The game boasts a theme song from Sawano Hiroyuki, the man behind the original Attack on Titan theme.
Part 08: Departure
When you regain control after the short cut-scene and the dialogue with Tifa, talk to Sephiroth them to Cloud outside the Inn. After that, go speak to the boy near the east exit to play the "Seven Wonders of Nibelheim" mini-game. Just talk to the boy after solving a mystery to do the next one.
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
Update 12/16/2022 9:12 a.m. PT: A number of other new hints have appeared hinting at what's to come for Ash Ketchum, as well as what to expect from his farewell series and the brand new anime series coming next year. First off, there's a new poster for Ash's final special...
High On Life Collectibles
Luglox Chests are purple, fleshy-looking boxes with glowing green antennae. They're hard to miss in theory, but tend to be stuffed out of sight and off the beaten path. You normally just get Pesos for opening a Luglox Chest, but some include rare, valuable items such as weapon mods.
Special Weapons Guide
This page of IGN's Days Gone wiki guide provides details for all the Special Weapons, including what they are and how to obtain them. For details of all the other weapons in Days Gone, check out the Weapons main page. Special weapons consist of crossbows, sniper rifles, and machine guns....
Where to Get Xbox Series X Before Christmas
We are in the final push for the holidays, and if you know someone hoping to get an Xbox this year, the good news is, you still have a chance. The less-good news is, your time is running out. Get an Xbox Before Christmas. Now, shipping and availability is largely...
Part 09: See You Soon
At the Shinra Manor Basement Facility, "talk" to the scientist to get the Dresser Key. You can also check the floor to find some of the scientist's notes and read them. Go into the library and grab 10000 Gil from the chest. Exit back out to the Underground Cave, and head up to the Manor. Zack will automatically go back to get Cloud each time you try to leave.
High on Light Secrets
This section of IGN's High on Life guide will go over all the secrets you can find throughout your adventures across the galaxy. Here you'll discover how to fight the secret boss, 5-Torg, as well as how to unlock the secret ending.
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
The Dead Space remake is a faithful recreation of the 2008 sci-fi horror classic. Well, mostly faithful. EA Motive has seized the opportunity to improve on the original, and so some sequences play out differently than you remember. An early example is the moment in which protagonist Isaac Clarke watches a corpse transform into a necromorph for the first time.
High on Life Gameplay Walkthrough - Bounty: Nipulon
IGN’s High on Life gameplay walkthrough shows you how to help the Goop Guy get medicine, blend in at the G3 spa, and beat the Nipulon boss fight. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
