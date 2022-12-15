Vehicle 'Impaled' By Guardrail In Northampton County Crash: Authorities (PHOTOS)

A driver was extricated by first responders Thursday morning after a vehicle slid off Route 22 in Northampton County and was “impaled” by a guardrail, authorities said. Photo Credit: Palmer Municipal Fire Department via Facebook

The Palmer Municipal Fire Department responded to the crash with the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company on Route 22 eastbound in Palmer.

Crew members said they extricated the drive in about 20 minutes, though the extent of injuries was unclear.

“Please keep yourselves and first responders safe, by staying off the roads during inclement weather,” PMFD said.

Police issued a similar warning earlier Thursday afternoon and described the roads as “terrible:”

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene.

