ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Vehicle 'Impaled' By Guardrail In Northampton County Crash: Authorities (PHOTOS)

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgT28_0jjzBUZx00
A driver was extricated by first responders Thursday morning after a vehicle slid off Route 22 in Northampton County and was “impaled” by a guardrail, authorities said. Photo Credit: Palmer Municipal Fire Department via Facebook

A vehicle was “impaled” by a guardrail Thursday morning after it slid off Route 22 in Northampton County due to the icy road conditions, authorities said. (Scroll for photos).

The Palmer Municipal Fire Department responded to the crash with the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company on Route 22 eastbound in Palmer.

Crew members said they extricated the drive in about 20 minutes, though the extent of injuries was unclear.

“Please keep yourselves and first responders safe, by staying off the roads during inclement weather,” PMFD said.

Police issued a similar warning earlier Thursday afternoon and described the roads as “terrible:”

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene.

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

Comments / 15

Lois Wisler
3d ago

Moved here to Bethlehem 4 years ago and within a few months, I went through 2 or 3 windshields! The Schuylkill Expressway pales in comparison with Rt 22! There's so much more I could say, but they deleted my first comment before I even hit send!

Reply(1)
7
wtfamerica
2d ago

I love how they think ppl can just stay home. We all work at greedy companies that don’t give a fly F about our safety only their profits

Reply(2)
6
Benny Blanco
3d ago

Rt 22 is the worst. Congested to the max and riddled with impatient, inexperienced drivers.

Reply
14
Related
WBRE

Hazle Township firefighters injured in the line of duty

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two local firefighters were injured in the line of duty on Friday when their utility truck was hit by another vehicle. The crash happened Friday morning around 7:23 in Hazle Township, just west of Oak Ridge Road and State Route 924. Hazle Township Fire Chief Scott Kostician says two […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say

An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
BANGOR, PA
Newswatch 16

Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Tractor Trailer Snaps Pole and Damages Front of Port Clinton Hotel

A tractor trailer damaged the front of a restaurant in Port Clinton early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 4:00am, Saturday, along Route 61 when a tractor trailer veered into a utility pole and destroyed the front porch Port Clinton Hotel restaurant. The truck came to a stop nearly missing...
PORT CLINTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
BOYERTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Woman dies in Pa. house fire

LIMERICK — Authorities are investigating a residential fire that killed a woman on Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victim as Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32. The cause of death is under investigation. Brief information about the fire was released Thursday afternoon by Shaun Semmeles, the...
LIMERICK, PA
Daily Voice

One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm

One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
CLIFTON, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

Evicted tenant allegedly breaks into apartment

Berwick, Pa. — A tenant who was evicted from a Berwick apartment broke a window to get back into the home to sleep, police say. Robert W. Guire, 64, had been removed from his apartment at 215 E. Front Street by the Columbia County Sheriff's Department in November after being evicted by the landlord. When the landlord arrived at the apartment on Dec. 1 to clean it, Guire was sleeping inside the apartment, according to charges. He'd reportedly broken a window to get into the home because the locks had been changed, Guire told Berwidck Officer Randy Gaugler. Guire, who police say is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Disgruntled customer opened fire inside Little Caesars Pizza in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County said a disgruntled customer opened fire inside a Little Caesars pizza shop. The Stroud Area Regional Police were called to a Little Caesars on Washington Street for a report of shots fired. They said it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. According to investigators, 37-year-old William Pabon called Little Caesars twice to complain about not receiving his order.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
LEWES, DE
Daily Voice

Collegeville Pedestrian Dies After Crash, Officials Say

The Collegeville man hit by a car while crossing the street this week has died, officials say. Max Moliken, 21, was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead at Reading fire scene

READING, Pa. - A man was found dead in a home where a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in Reading. First responders rushed to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of North Kenhorst Boulevard shortly before 2:30 p.m. Police cordoned off the area with crime scene tape and the coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
431K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy