Black N’ Blue Shooting Suspect Arrested For Attempted Murder

The man wanted for a Halloween shooting at Black N’ Blue in October was arrested Monday on attempted murder.

Issac Clark, 23, from Lancaster, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

On Monday, COBRA detectives, along with the assistance of the Crime Impact Team, and Probation Department, executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Lancaster.

A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of a firearm loaded with a high-capacity magazine, identified as belonging to the suspect’s brother, 23-year-old Isaiah Clark of Lancaster.

Isaiah Clark, who is on active probation, was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon.

Both brothers were booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody as of Thursday.

The Black N’ Blue shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 31, in front of the Black N’ Blue Restaurant in the Valencia Town Center.

“During the investigation, we learned that there was a verbal altercation inside the establishment,” Detective Mark Barretto said. “That altercation led outside which led the suspect to draw a handgun and firing at the victim several times in the upper torso.

As a result of the shooting, an individual was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

In a video captured by a witness, a fight broke out just prior to the shooting.

