The process of moving gets a bad rap, but a lot of the stress is often attributed to one thing: furniture. Moving it. Assembling — or reassembling — it. Having to buy more of it.What if there was a way to opt out of this part of moving, but still have a place to sit in your new home? To seamlessly rent high-quality pieces, just like you rent your next outfit?That’s exactly what motivated Fernish founders Michael Barlow and Lucas Dickey to launch their company. In fact, it has been described as Rent The Runway for home furnishings.Fernish’s online platform...

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO