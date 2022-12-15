Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
New subs and bagels rise to the top of this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. For the best Christmas lights, go here.1. Florida sandwich chain brings its hot & cold subs to Dallas-Fort Worth. A sub sandwich restaurant chain founded in Florida is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth with two locations in the works. Called Jon Smith Subs, it's a chain known for its subs made fresh and novel French fries, and will debut in North Texas in mid-2023.2. Artisanal...
This Dallas restaurant news roundup overflows with yummy wintry specials
This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas is on the drinky side, with lots of winter and holiday cocktails, because holidays are made for drinking. There are also new restaurant openings, new menus, limited-edition items, and a special bakery holiday pop-up. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news, with items collected from press releases, online posts, and special-delivery telegrams: Jasper’s Gourmet Backyard Cuisine is opening a location at The Riverwalk development in Flower Mound, at 4400 Riverwalk Dr. in spring 2023, featuring Southern hospitality and backyard cuisine including prime rib, smoked chicken, grilled salmon and trout, baby back ribs, blue cheese chips,...
Try-before-you-buy furniture company delivers style on-demand to Dallas
The process of moving gets a bad rap, but a lot of the stress is often attributed to one thing: furniture. Moving it. Assembling — or reassembling — it. Having to buy more of it.What if there was a way to opt out of this part of moving, but still have a place to sit in your new home? To seamlessly rent high-quality pieces, just like you rent your next outfit?That’s exactly what motivated Fernish founders Michael Barlow and Lucas Dickey to launch their company. In fact, it has been described as Rent The Runway for home furnishings.Fernish’s online platform...
Florida sandwich chain brings its hot & cold subs to Dallas-Fort Worth
A sub sandwich restaurant chain founded in Florida is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth with two locations in the works. Called Jon Smith Subs, it's a chain known for its subs made fresh and novel French fries, and will debut in North Texas in mid-2023. Bringing the concept to North Texas is Rama Mullapadi, an entrepreneur who says he liked the freshness of the food. The two locations are: Frisco, at 5001 Panther Creek Pkwy #400, a new build in the tippy-tippy north part of town, right off the Tollway Fort Worth, at The Neil P. Anderson Building at 411 W. 7th St. #100, in...
Artisanal authentic New York-style bagel shop rises in downtown Dallas
Downtown Dallas is due to get some authentic, artisanal bagels: Starship Bagel, an old-school bagel shop that serves New York-style bagels, specialty shmears, lox, and coffee, will open a shop at 1520 Elm St., along Stone Street Gardens, with a front-row view of The Eye sculpture. Owner-founder Oren Salomon says he's hoping to be open and rolling out bagels in early 2023. Salomon debuted Starship in 2021, when he opened the first location in Lewisville, doing New York-style bagels made in small batches with the most premium ingredients, in classic varieties such as Plain, Sesame, Poppyseed, Everything, Garlic, Salt, and Zaatar. Starship features...
Dallas' animal shelter will give $150 if you foster a dog over the holiday
Dallas' animal shelter is extending a hugely successful program to save dogs' lives.It was one week ago when Dallas Animal Services first put out a call to get 150 medium or large dogs out of the shelter, with a goal of stopping the spread of canine upper respiratory infections (URI).According to a shelter spokesperson, the response from the community was overwhelming. Between December 9-11, they saw 160 medium and large dogs leave the building: 74 were picked up for fostering, 58 dogs were adopted, and 28 were pulled by local rescues.Another 30 dogs were scheduled for pickup for foster, adoption,...
New champagne bar on Dallas' Oak Lawn picks prime time for toasts to debut
A champagne bar long in the works is about to make its debut just in time for a holiday toast: Coupes, a French-inspired bar which purports to have "a touch of Texas," will open at 4234 Oak Lawn Ave. at the end of December. Exactly which day they do not say but you can be sure they will be working hard to open in time for New Year's Eve.Located at The Shops of Highland Park, in the former Jos. A. Bank men's clothing store, Coupes was founded by champagne enthusiasts Eric Chiappinelli and Amanda Hale, who have assembled a vast...
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
With only one week to go until Christmas weekend, this weekend across Dallas will be holiday heavy. Among others, there will be three separate versions of The Nutcracker, a classic movie accompanied by an orchestra, and a variety of concerts. There will also be a non-holiday theater production and two big college sports showcases.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events. Looking for the best Christmas lights in town? That list is here.Thursday, December 15Soul Rep Theatre Company...
Miami pizzeria Mister O1 imports its star-shaped pizzas to Grapevine
A Miami-based pizzeria with one location in Dallas-Fort Worth has penciled in another. Mister O1, which debuted in Dallas in October, will open a second location in Grapevine, at 129 S. Main St. #155, in a former Cotton Patch Cafe.According to a release, it'll open in spring 2023.Mister O1 - which has a capital "O", not a zero - was founded by Master Pizza chef Renato Viola, who moved from Italy to Miami under the "O1 Visa" category (reserved for those with extraordinary artistic ability of internationally acclaimed fame.Still feel like the O should be a 0.He opened the first...
BoomerJack's sports bar beams in big-screens and burgers to Lewisville
Every town deserves a BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar, and now it's Lewisville's turn, with its own location newly opened at 2437 S. Stemmons Fwy., in front of Music City Mall on the west side of I-35.This sports bar chain from On Deck Concepts is known for its backyard-style patios with roll-up garage-door bars and wall-to-wall TVs broadcasting all the games.They serve Fried Pickles, Jack’s Skillet Queso, Monte Cristo Sandwich, Cobb Salad, and burgers such as their Double Double Smashed Burger. Prices are budget-friendly and there's an extensive array of beers and cocktails, with daily drink specials.They're opening just in time...
DART issues holiday hours for big Christmas and New Year's weekends
With the holidays bearing down upon us, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) have news about their schedules during the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Christmas and New Year's fall on Sundays this year, giving us entire boffo holiday weekends. Cheers! Saturday, December 24, 2022 DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule TRE: Operating on a Saturday schedule GoLink: GoLink will operate in zones that provide Saturday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas, North Central Dallas, Park Cities, Cypress Waters, Central Richardson, Legacy West, North Central Plano/Chase Oaks, Rowlett, Southeast...
Plano clocks in as one of the best U.S. cities for remote workers
Working remotely is increasingly part of the modern lifestyle, and a new report cements a Dallas neighbor as one of the top places for remote workers. Apartment search website RentCafe places Plano at No. 23 among its Top 50 Cities for Remote Workers, released in November. The study looked at 150 U.S. cities, comparing them across five main categories: leisure, affordability, comfort, rental demand, and remote work readiness. Scores were based on 19 metrics, from cost of living, availability of apartments with short-term leases, and rental demand to coworking spaces, percentage of remote workers, and internet speed. "With remote work migration on...
Plano-based Cinemark opens select theaters for college football playoffs
The Cinemark movie theater chain is bringing back a special viewing experience that involves not movies but sports: The Plano-based company is teaming with ESPN to bring college football games to the big screen. This postseason, fans can catch three of the biggest games, and that includes the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2023. Cinemark debuted this idea in 2021. According to a release, it proved to be sufficiently successful that they're not only bringing it back, they're expanding the number of theaters where it's offered, to a total of 70 theaters across the U.S. including 19in Texas, as follows: Austin...
Adam Sandler makes rare appearance in Dallas just in time for Valentine's Day
Comedian Adam Sandler has announced 11 new dates for his "Adam Sandler Live" stand-up tour, including a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on February 15.The tour - a continuation from fall 2022, during which he visited 22 different cities - will be a two-week sprint, kicking off on February 5 in Chicago and finishing on February 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to Dallas, Sandler will perform in Houston on February 13 and Austin on February 14.The tour is a rare chance for fans to see Sandler perform live, as he is an ultra-successful actor who's usually...
Janet Jackson returns to the road for summer 2023 tour with stop in Dallas
After four years, Janet Jackson is back on tour — and that includes a stop in Dallas. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee will return to the road in summer 2023 with her ninth concert tour, called “Together Again." Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will hit arenas and amphitheaters, launching in Florida in April, followed by stops across North America including New York, Toronto, and California, before wrapping up in Seattle on June 21. The tour will make three stops in Texas: Dallas: Friday, June 2, at Dos Equis Pavilion Houston: Saturday, June 3, at Cynthia Woods...
Dallas vegan restaurant in Deep Ellum co-owned by Oliver Peck will close
There's a restaurant closing that represents tragic news for Dallas vegans and the Deep Ellum community: Tiki Loco, a vegan restaurant that's been open in Deep Ellum for four years, will close in early 2023.Founder Audra Cabral confirmed that the restaurant would be closing, with its final day on January 3."We're sad to close after serving the vegan community for more than four years," Cabral says. "But trying to maintain the business has been a challenge, between the pandemic, declining foot traffic, and increasing costs."Their January 3 closure date is a gesture to support their staff through the holidays.Their new...
Coffee shop with authentic Italian eleganza opens in Dallas' Bishop Arts
An acclaimed coffee cafe has debuted in Dallas' Bishop Arts: Palmieri Café, known for its authentic Italian approach to coffee, has opened at 307 N. Bishop Ave., in a former beauty spa, where it quietly premiered on December 10. Palmieri was founded by owner Corrado Palmieri, a native of Italy who opened the first location at the Dallas Farmers Market in 2016. But Bishop Arts has been an area of interest for a long time: As an MBA student at SMU, he remembers going to events such as Bastille Day, and thinking that the neighborhood was the closest to Europe that...
Buzzy peri peri chicken from Africa to make Dallas debut in Addison
A South African fast-caual restaurant chain famous for its spicy flame-grilled chicken is coming to Dallas: Called Nando's Peri-Peri, it'll open its first DFW location at Village on the Parkway in Addison, at 5100 Belt Line Rd. #728, in the space previously occupied by Indian restaurant Saffron House.According to a release, the restaurant is slated to open in late spring 2023.Nando's first debuted in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1987, and now has locations in 24 countries on five continents. They're known for two things: marinated chicken that's grilled over a flame, then basted in various flavors and spice levels; and...
Luxury boutique hotel to debut in buzzy Harwood District near downtown Dallas
Harwood International, the developer that has created an entire village near downtown Dallas, is adding a boutique hotel: Called Hôtel Swexan, it’ll be a 22-story modern tower with 134 rooms, opening in the company’s 19-block Harwood District in summer 2023.A release explains that the name Hôtel Swexan stands for “Swiss meets Texan,” and is inspired by the multi-generational Swiss-Texan family heritage of Harwood's founders.It's the third building in the Harwood District designed with renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, and features a mirrored structure exemplifying Kuma’s philosophy that buildings should enrich the connection between architecture and its surrounding landscape.Interior architectural details...
