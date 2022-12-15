A foster mom gave a shout out to a nonprofit that gives pajamas to foster kids, and that led to a massive influx of attention that caused its website to crash

Jambos Donates is a nonprofit that sends pajamas to foster care kids. Screenshot/TikTok - themhoffers

A foster care mom shouted out a pajama nonprofit in a video that received over 9 million views.

As a result, the nonprofit Jambos Donates received a massive surge of attention and its site crashed.

The nonprofit works to provide kids in the foster care system with fresh sets of pajamas.

A mom influencer went viral with a video talking about how she was preparing for the arrival of a foster child — and in the process, brought an enormous influx of attention to a nonprofit benefiting foster children.

In the clip, she shouted out Jambos Donates, a nonprofit that provides pajama sets for foster children, and the video was so widely viewed that the nonprofit made a video on their own TikTok saying their website crashed because of all attention.

"We thought we had received 471 inquiries, but what happened was our entire website broke because of the TikTokers," a Jambos Donates staff member said in the TikTok video , which shouted out the foster mom influencer, Cyndi Hoffer, in the description. "We actually found out last night that we had 1,641 inquiries—requests—from foster families all over the world."

The nonprofit is based in Buford, Georgia, and is dedicated to supplying new sets of pajamas to kids in the foster care system. The organization holds numerous events, including "holiday pajama packing" sessions and an upcoming "Cookies & Milk with Santa" event.

The TikTok ended with the staff member asking viewers to help donate money so they could fulfill the massive, unexpected influx of orders.

Days later, on Tuesday, the nonprofit uploaded another video showing three women sitting on stacks of plastic bags packed to the brim with pajama sets.

"Casually Filling 1,641 foster parent requests for new pajamas… let's go!" the description says.

In Hoffer's original video , uploaded December 6, she talked about how she had just said "yes" to a foster baby boy and was readying bottles with formula, burp cloths, a changing pad, and other supplies. At one point, she panned over a cardboard box full of bundled pajama pairs.

"Thank you, Jambos, for making sure we always have pajamas," Hoffer said. The clip amassed over nine million views and a million likes and ended with her tearful initial reaction to the baby's arrival.

In the comment section of the video, multiple people asked how they could donate to or sign up for Jambos.

"Jambos is the best!!" one user wrote with a heart emoji. "They are local to us and such a great charity."