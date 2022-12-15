ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A foster mom gave a shout out to a nonprofit that gives pajamas to foster kids, and that led to a massive influx of attention that caused its website to crash

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
Jambos Donates is a nonprofit that sends pajamas to foster care kids.

Screenshot/TikTok - themhoffers

  • A foster care mom shouted out a pajama nonprofit in a video that received over 9 million views.
  • As a result, the nonprofit Jambos Donates received a massive surge of attention and its site crashed.
  • The nonprofit works to provide kids in the foster care system with fresh sets of pajamas.

A mom influencer went viral with a video talking about how she was preparing for the arrival of a foster child — and in the process, brought an enormous influx of attention to a nonprofit benefiting foster children.

In the clip, she shouted out Jambos Donates, a nonprofit that provides pajama sets for foster children, and the video was so widely viewed that the nonprofit made a video on their own TikTok saying their website crashed because of all attention.

"We thought we had received 471 inquiries, but what happened was our entire website broke because of the TikTokers," a Jambos Donates staff member said in the TikTok video , which shouted out the foster mom influencer, Cyndi Hoffer, in the description. "We actually found out last night that we had 1,641 inquiries—requests—from foster families all over the world."

@jambosdonates Well that escalated quickly! Xoxox donate today! #nonprofit #giveback #fostercare @Cyndi - Themhoffers ♬ original sound - jambosdonates

The nonprofit is based in Buford, Georgia, and is dedicated to supplying new sets of pajamas to kids in the foster care system. The organization holds numerous events, including "holiday pajama packing" sessions and an upcoming "Cookies & Milk with Santa" event.

The TikTok ended with the staff member asking viewers to help donate money so they could fulfill the massive, unexpected influx of orders.

Days later, on Tuesday, the nonprofit uploaded another video showing three women sitting on stacks of plastic bags packed to the brim with pajama sets.

@jambosdonates Causally Filling 1641 foster parent requests for new pajamas… let’s go! #nonprofit #pajamaa #donate #christmaswish ♬ Lollipop - Lil Wayne

"Casually Filling 1,641 foster parent requests for new pajamas… let's go!" the description says.

In Hoffer's original video , uploaded December 6, she talked about how she had just said "yes" to a foster baby boy and was readying bottles with formula, burp cloths, a changing pad, and other supplies. At one point, she panned over a cardboard box full of bundled pajama pairs.

@themhoffers Send love and kindness as well welcome another little one into our home 💜 #fostercare ♬ original sound - Cyndi - Themhoffers

"Thank you, Jambos, for making sure we always have pajamas," Hoffer said. The clip amassed over nine million views and a million likes and ended with her tearful initial reaction to the baby's arrival.

In the comment section of the video, multiple people asked how they could donate to or sign up for Jambos.

"Jambos is the best!!" one user wrote with a heart emoji. "They are local to us and such a great charity."

Comments / 28

Jeannie blackorby
3d ago

something else these kids need that not all foster parents consider their place to buy. I saw it a lot out east. These teenage Ladies need feminine products, Deodorant, perfume, lotion, razors. Yall get my point. I knew many foster parents out east. I was shocked as Mas Marc when were reading the kiddos Christmas lists. I bought for these kids. anyway, feminine body wash on her list. I read on. To see Tampax. I was shocked, stunned or dumbfounded. I showed Marc. it just blew my mind that these girls ask for these everyday items. so I love seeing this.

Reply
27
Harry Adkinson
3d ago

Here we go again. Giving out free things all over the world when we need them right here. When we have an influx of products sure go ahead and share outside the country other than that jumbo shouldn't have to provide for the entire world. I hope they're checking to see if these people really are foster parents. I wouldn't doubt if half of them are just on the bandwagon for free jammies.

Reply(3)
9
