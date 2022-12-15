Read full article on original website
Related
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, is now under intense scrutiny after the FTX debacle. Here are 5 things you need to know.
Crypto exchange Binance is facing questions over its reserves and is under DOJ investigation, putting investors caught out by FTX's implosion on edge.
u.today
Jim Cramer Issues Stark Warning About Binance
In a Friday tweet, longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer argues that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has "no real legitimacy" following the implosion of its main rival. The host of CNBC's "Mad Money" seems to be puzzled by the unwillingness of market strategists to admit that most...
The auditor of Binance and Crypto.com's reserves has reportedly stopped work with crypto clients in the wake of FTX's collapse
Mazars Group, which has conducted proof-of-reserve audits for cryptocurrency exchange Binance and others, is halting all work for crypto clients, Bloomberg reported Friday. The suspension is taking place because of indications that markets haven't been reassured by "proof-of-reserves" reports. The crypto industry has rushed to conduct proof-of-reserves audits following the...
cryptoglobe.com
Evercore Chairman: ‘Bitcoin Is No Different From Beanie Babies’
On Wednesday (14 December 2022), Ralph Schlosstein, who is Chairman Emeritus at global independent investment banking advisory firm Evercore Inc., share his thoughts on crypto. His comments were made during an interview with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel on Bloomberg Television’s “Bloomberg Markets”. Schlosstein said:. “I think...
Elon Musk's Tesla stock sales are throwing gas on a burning fire, and the EV maker's board may be forced to confront the Twitter sideshow, Wedbush says
Elon Musk's continued sales of Tesla shares as he focuses on his newly acquired Twitter is denting the EV maker's brand, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Thursday. The Tesla CEO cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week. Growing investor frustration will eventually force Tesla's board to confront...
Huge Blow For Crypto: Binance, Crypto.com Dropped By Their Auditor
The poison of suspicion is continuing to spread in the crypto sphere. This poison, disseminated by the overnight implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire on Nov. 11, is infecting most companies in the sector, especially the largest ones. The cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $32 billion in February, filed for Chapter...
Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making bets on brain interface company Synchron as Elon Musk’s Neuralink faces controversy and a federal investigation
Synchron's investment win comes as Musk's Neuralink faces a federal probe into its animal-testing practices that could set it back.
Many of crypto’s greatest defenders abandon the cause amid FTX fallout
Many onetime defenders of cryptocurrency are abandoning the industry after a series of failures that culminated in the spectacular fall of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tells WSJ he "can only guess" where billions of dollars went
A bankruptcy court is hearing FTX's case days after its founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with fraud. He told the Wall Street Journal prior to his arrest that he did not know about potential fraud at his company, and "can only guess" where billions of dollars from his customers went. WSJ reporter Alexander Osipovich interviewed Bankman-Fried, and joins CBS News to discuss the former CEO and the ongoing investigations into his failed crypto company.
A surge of Wall Street players are screaming that Elon Musk's Twitter obsession is hurting Tesla
Elon Musk continues to sell Tesla stock to cover his Twitter project, totaling over $20 billion. Investors are worried about Tesla's future.
CoinDesk
US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence
There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
CNBC
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over
The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
Tesla investors say Musk "abandoned" them after $700 billion drop
At the start of 2022, Tesla ranked as one of the world's most valuable companies, with a market cap of $1.2 trillion. Its CEO, Elon Musk, was the wealthiest person on the planet, with his ownership stake in Tesla giving him a net worth of $300 billion, along with winning the admiration of many devoted investors. "Tesla bulls, the future rainbow are here and now," Leo KoGuan, who describes himself as the third-largest individual shareholder of Tesla, tweeted in January 2022. "Smile to your fortunate self."As the year draws to a close, some of those investors are questioning his judgment and...
Binance: World's Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Suspends Withdrawals
After more than 1.9 billion dollars were withdrawn in 24 hours, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance decided to suspend the withdrawal in the USDC stablecoin, which caused doubts among users given the recent insolvency case of FTX.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Drops Under Crucial Support, Crypto Loses $50 Billion
The broader cryptocurrency market has come underneath robust promoting strain correcting by 6% within the final 24 hours and shedding $50 billion. Bitcoin (BTC) has additionally tanked by 4.5% and has slipped underneath its essential help of $17,000. With the current BTC worth drop, it has given up all weekly positive aspects and is now in unfavourable territory.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Few Weeks Away From Its First Weekly Chart 'Death Cross'
Things could soon go from bad to worse for bitcoin (BTC) traders looking for bullish cues on technical charts. The cryptocurrency's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is falling fast and looks set to cross below the 200-week SMA for the first time on record. According to technical analysis theory, the...
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Below 200,000
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog has been quickly decreasing for several months now and most recently it dropped below 200,000 units. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of November 30, 2022 was roughly 190,000. That's a significant decrease (by some 33%) compared to 285,000 at the end of October.
Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk
It's a total stock market disaster for Tesla. Even for the world leader in electric vehicles, this is worrying, even alarming. This will not be a year to remember for the carmaker's investors. And if they do, they will probably remember that in a few months, the value of a portfolio can completely melt away.
NBC San Diego
EU Threatens Elon Musk With Sanctions After Twitter's Suspension of Journalists
Vera Jourova, the European Commission's vice president for values and transparency, said news of the "arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying." Twitter abruptly suspended several high-profile journalists who cover him, including CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan and The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac. Jourova said EU law "requires...
CBS News
582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0