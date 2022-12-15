STORM WATCH: Wintry weather expected to impact Thursday evening commute

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says that while the majority of the state will see mostly rain, parts of northwestern New Jersey may see several inches of heavy, wet snow.

NOW: Rain develops along the New Jersey Turnpike around 10 a.m. and starts heading north. There will be a mix of sleet and rain around 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. from New Hope to Morristown. Areas north of Interstate 78 are expected to see snow.

The Thursday evening commute could get messy. There will be moderate to heavy rain for most of the state, along with gusty winds. Winds could gust up to 50 mph along the coast.

Beach erosion, minor to moderate coastal flooding and flooding during high tide are all possible. Parts of northern New Jersey are expected to see snow. Areas in the northwest could see up to 4 inches of snow.

FRIDAY: The stormy weather is expected to continue into Friday morning. Gregorio says that it is not expected to be as intense as Thursday evening. Windy weather is also expected to stick around. The stormy weather should clear out by the later afternoon and early evening.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 43 degrees. Overnight lows around 33.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, but temperatures remain cool in the upper-30s. Overnight lows around 27.

COMING UP: The upcoming week will start off sunny, but temperatures are expected to be in the upper-30s. More rain and snow are possible for the end of the week.