Albany, GA

WALB 10

Albany and Dougherty Co. make progress on LOST funding split

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County leaders could be finally making progress toward a tax funding split between the city and county. The county passed its LOST distribution proposal at a 60/40 split, which is where the funding has been for quite some time. LOST stands for Local...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany has received $1.9 million since the school zone speed cameras started fining speeders in 2021, according to Albany Police. City officials say Albany still has a “bad speeding problem,” and the camera enforcement is protecting the safety of not only school students, but everyone, in the initiative to make drivers slow down.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Lee County audit shows $3.8 million surplus

LEESBURG — When Billy Mathis boasts that Lee County employees “watch the bottom line on a daily basis,” he’s not just handing out hollow platitudes. That eye on the bottom line and the ‘fiscal responsibility” that has become the watchword of the Lee Commission is paying big dividends for the county.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Strive 2 Thrive honors 2 Albany women

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, two Albany mothers were honored for the positive changes they’ve made in their lives. Strive to Thrive held the breakfast ceremony at Albany Technical College. The organization aims to help those below the poverty line in the community and set them on a...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany motorcycle club hosts Christmas gievaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club revved its engines up once again to give back to the community. Sunday, they gave food to families in Albany and surrounding counties. Since it’s the holiday season, they also surprised families with toys and gifts. “I’m very thankful that...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Three Dougherty County schools designated 'in need of comprehensive support and improvement'

ALBANY — Three Dougherty County School System schools were among those identified in the state among the lowest 5% in overall readiness component scores and as needing additional resources to improve student performance. The 116 schools identified statewide, which includes Dougherty schools Alice Coachman and Northside Elementary Schools and...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
