Related
WALB 10
Albany and Dougherty Co. make progress on LOST funding split
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County leaders could be finally making progress toward a tax funding split between the city and county. The county passed its LOST distribution proposal at a 60/40 split, which is where the funding has been for quite some time. LOST stands for Local...
No deal: Albany, Dougherty County still can't agree on sales tax dollars
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Commission seemingly ended discussions on the split of a 1% sales tax with the city of Albany on Friday when it effectively rejected an offer made to try to break an impasse. County commissioners voted unanimously to support the same traditional formula for the...
wfxl.com
State agency responds to property owners' missing rental assistance payments in Albany
Property owners Travise Smith and Precious Ayiyi have been trying to contact the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the Governer's Office, Atlanta Construction, and more; all to no luck. They have a tenant who is in the Georgia Rental Assistance Program, and they have been missing those payments since they...
WALB 10
Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
WALB 10
Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany has received $1.9 million since the school zone speed cameras started fining speeders in 2021, according to Albany Police. City officials say Albany still has a “bad speeding problem,” and the camera enforcement is protecting the safety of not only school students, but everyone, in the initiative to make drivers slow down.
Lee County audit shows $3.8 million surplus
LEESBURG — When Billy Mathis boasts that Lee County employees “watch the bottom line on a daily basis,” he’s not just handing out hollow platitudes. That eye on the bottom line and the ‘fiscal responsibility” that has become the watchword of the Lee Commission is paying big dividends for the county.
WALB 10
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
WALB 10
Strive 2 Thrive honors 2 Albany women
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, two Albany mothers were honored for the positive changes they’ve made in their lives. Strive to Thrive held the breakfast ceremony at Albany Technical College. The organization aims to help those below the poverty line in the community and set them on a...
Albany Transportation announces holiday transit schedule
ALBANY — The Albany Transportation Department has released its holiday transit schedule. Following are changes that riders should be aware of as during the holiday season:. ♦ Dec. 24: The last run will be at 2:15 p.m.
WALB 10
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
WALB 10
Albany motorcycle club hosts Christmas gievaway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club revved its engines up once again to give back to the community. Sunday, they gave food to families in Albany and surrounding counties. Since it’s the holiday season, they also surprised families with toys and gifts. “I’m very thankful that...
Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
WALB 10
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
Bainbridge man gets maximum sentence on gun charges
ALBANY – A South Georgia resident with a violent criminal history found in possession of numerous stolen firearms and who released his dog to attack deputies before he fled arrest was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under law. James Currin, 45, of Bainbridge was sentenced to serve...
WALB 10
APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
Three Dougherty County schools designated 'in need of comprehensive support and improvement'
ALBANY — Three Dougherty County School System schools were among those identified in the state among the lowest 5% in overall readiness component scores and as needing additional resources to improve student performance. The 116 schools identified statewide, which includes Dougherty schools Alice Coachman and Northside Elementary Schools and...
wufe967.com
Nashville city council considers $450K payment to firefighter who called them 'White supremacists'
The Nashville City Council will consider paying $450,000 to a firefighter who accused most of them of being “White supremacists.”. The city’s legal department recommended the sum due to the 16-day suspension handed to firefighter Joshua Lipscomb following his social media post on Feb. 3. Lipscomb maintains a comedy account for his YouTube channel “JoshuaBlackComedy.”
wfxl.com
Headphones stolen, store glass door broken in Albany Dollar General burglary
Dougherty County police are investigating after a burglary at the Dollar General Thursday morning. Police arrived to the store located in the 5700 block of Newton Road around 8:15 a.m. and cleared the building. Officials say that approximately sixty dollars worth of gaming head phones were taken and there was...
WALB 10
Tifton leaders increasing safety protocols following Fulwood Park incident
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Safety is at the top of Tifton leaders’ minds following a recent incident at Fulwood Park. On the night of Nov. 18, two men approached a woman in her car at Fulwood Park. “She became suspicious when they tried to get her to roll down...
Dougherty County manager's reappointment proves contentious at Monday commission meeting
ALBANY — Moments after extolling fellow Dougherty County Commission members for coming together following four horrendous natural disasters and a pandemic during his eight years in office, what could be Chairman Chris Cohilas’ final vote on the board was a 4-3 split. The issue was the annual renewal...
