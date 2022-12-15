ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash

U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon police chief explains decision to close Lebanon Municipal Jail

After exploring all avenues to keep the Lebanon Municipal Jail open, Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson reached one of the hardest decisions he says he's had to make in his tenure. He says he had no other options but to request a temporary closure, one that was ultimately approved by the Lebanon City Council.
LEBANON, OR
Eugene Police SCU and SWAT arrest convicted felon for unlawfully manufacturing firearms

EUGENE, Ore. — On Thursday, December 15, a convicted felon was arrested in Eugene for unlawfully possessing and manufacturing firearms. At 7:15 a.m. Eugene Police SWAT and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant for at 2590 1/2 Washington Street. The warrant was a result of an investigation conducted by EPD SCU; investigating Joshua Allen Lampe (32).
EUGENE, OR
Chabad of Eugene lights menorah to commemorate the beginning of Hanukkah

EUGENE, Ore. — A nine-foot tall menorah has been set up in the 5th Street Market alley to commemorate the beginning of Hanukkah. Held by Chabad of Eugene, the lighting had members of Eugene's Jewish community, friends, families, and Eugene's mayor Lucy Vinis in attendance. "When [Mayor Vinis] comes...
EUGENE, OR
Springfield Public Library receives $100,000 donation for educational resources

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Local elementary school children are getting a sizeable gift to support their education for years to come. The Springfield Public Library Foundation (SPLF) is set to receive a permanent $100,000 fund to support book materials, digital resources, and online resources for the Springfield grade students, according to a press release from SPLF.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Reedsport Parade of Lights brightens up the night with holiday spirit

REEDSPORT, Ore. — Christmas spirit flowed throughout the City of Reedsport Saturday night for the city’s Parade of Lights. Floats and dozens of Jeeps decked out in lights and holiday décor prepped at the staging site in the parking lot of Reedsport Community Charter School before traveling through town.
REEDSPORT, OR
NBC 16 Toy Drive: Hundreds of toys delivered to Salvation Army

EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of brand new toys were dropped off at the Salvation Army Distribution Center in Eugene Friday, as part of NBC 16'S ongoing toy drive. We've been partnering with Les Schwab to help us collect those toys for families in need, at their tire center locations.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene Ballet's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker" returns

EUGENE, Ore. — A holiday tradition is back starting this weekend!. The Eugene Ballet presents its yearly performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall. Each of the seven shows features live music from ‘Orchestra Next’, and more than 150 local Ballet Academy students dancing alongside...
EUGENE, OR
Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix returning to Oregon for 2023 season

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix told the media on Friday that he still hadn’t made a decision in regards to the 2023 season. The choice of whether to stay in Eugene or declare for the NFL Draft finally came Sunday, with Nix announcing on social media that he is returning to play for Oregon next season.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon State wins Las Vegas Bowl 30-3

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — For the first time since 2013, Oregon State football won a bowl game defeating Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 30-3. The Beavers crossed off a list of historic marks in their victory over the Gators, first bowl game win since 2013, first 10-win season since 2006 (third time in program history), and first program win against a Southeastern Conference (SEC) program.
CORVALLIS, OR
Ducks staff balancing bowl prep, transfer portal and recruiting

While the Beavers get set for their bowl game Saturday, December 17, in Vegas, the Oregon football team has a lot more time until the Holiday Bowl on December 28th. Friday, we heard from the Ducks for the first time since that regular season finale. We know that Oregon quarterback...
EUGENE, OR
Florida to use third-string quarterback to face off against Oregon State

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A big storyline in this game, Florida will be without nearly 30-percent of its roster, due to players leaving for the draft or the portal. But today their head coach Billy Napier tried to spin it in a positive light, saying that younger players have had the chance to emerge during bowl prep.
CORVALLIS, OR
Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette

Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
EUGENE, OR

